Pilot ordered for new chapter of ‘Prison Break’

Prison Break is on the cusp of a new chapter.

Hulu has ordered a pilot for a new version of Prison Break, the hit television series that aired for five seasons from 2005 to 2017, Good Morning America has confirmed.

Mayans M.C. co-creator Elgin James is slated to write and executive produce the new series, which will come from 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios.

Along with Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring, former original series executive producers Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz are on board to executive produce the new series.

The original show featured the thrilling story of two brothers, Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield — played by Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, respectively — who devise an elaborate plan to break out of detention. The plot largely centered on Miller’s character, who attempts to spring his brother from prison after he was sentenced for a crime he did not commit.

The first four seasons of Prison Break were followed by a made-for-TV film revisiting the characters called The Final Break.

The success of that film led to a fifth season of the show on Fox, which concluded in 2017.

Disney is the parent company of 20th Television, ABC News and Good Morning America.

Jamie Foxx releases trailer for Netflix special addressing health scare
A trailer for Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was has been released, giving fans a peak of what to expect from the Netflix special.

The clip starts with a compilation of news clips and reports about Jamie Foxx‘s sudden hospitalization in 2023, before transitioning to the live show, in which he stands before the audience and announces his return to standup comedy after recovering from a mysterious health complication. 

“I’m back! And I’m so glad to see you all here. I’m so glad to be here. What had happened was,” he says, before the trailer cuts off.

Further information about Jamie’s Netflix special is found in its description, which states that he “returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community.

“If he can stay funny, he can stay alive,” the logline concludes.

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was debuts Dec. 10 on Netflix.

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Juror #2’ reportedly heading to Max
While the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service is officially mum so far, The Hollywood Reporter says Juror #2, likely the final film from 94-year-old Clint Eastwood, will debut on Max around December. 

The straight-to-streaming moves made in the past by then-HBO Max were controversial in 2021 — when the studio’s entire lineup, including Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, debuted in theaters and on streaming on the same day. The strategy was both to build up the then-fledgling streaming service’s subscriber base and to service post-pandemic movie fans who were not ready to return to theaters. 

That said, some in the industry griped the move took a toll on the films’ box office potential.

However, the trade says the Hollywood icon gave his blessing to the release plan for the older-skewing courtroom drama that stars Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons and Kiefer Sutherland.

Juror #2 has already had a limited theatrical release so that it can qualify for Oscar consideration, and the critics who’ve seen it have given the movie a 91% score on the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

ABC reveals holiday programming schedule
‘Tis the season: ABC has revealed its slate of holiday programming.

Specials on the holiday schedule include The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 1,  CMA Country Christmas on Dec. 3, and The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 4, Abbott Elementary airs a one-hour holiday special starting at 8 p.m. ET, and on Dec. 5, the new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight debuts at 8 p.m. ET. There will also be holiday-themed episodes of Press Your Luck, Celebrity Family Feud and Shark Tank, as well as special airings of The Sound of Music, Home Alone and The Santa Clause.

Additional programming includes ABC News’ celebration of the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins with The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on Nov. 27, followed by The Wonderful World of Disney presents Mary Poppins, airing the next day.

