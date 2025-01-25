Pittsylvania project could be in jeopardy

Officials are concerned that President Donald Trump’s freeze on funding Green New Deal projects may jeopardize the $1.3 billion Microporous project at Berry Hill in Pittsylvania County. Meanwhile, Delegates Danny Marshall and Eric Phillips are pushing a bill that would create a $60 million grant fund to support the plan that would be paid over a 20 year period beginning next year.
