Pixar’s latest film ‘Elio’ debuts final trailer

Pixar’s latest film ‘Elio’ debuts final trailer
Pixar

The final trailer for Elio has arrived.

Pixar released the new trailer for its upcoming movie on Tuesday. The film follows a young boy named Elio who is beamed up into space and meets an array of aliens.

“When Elio is beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking,” the film’s official synopsis reads. “Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.”

Pixar veterans Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina directed the new film. Yonas Kibreab lends his voice to the starring role of Elio, while Zoe Saldaña voices Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly voices Glordon, Brad Garrett voices Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil voices Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson voices Ooooo.

“All I ever wanted was to find a place to fit in,” Elio says as he stares up at the night sky in the trailer.

He seems to find that community after he’s beamed up to outer space. “Back home, I didn’t fit in,” Elio tells a new alien friend. “Well, I like you,” they respond.

Elio opens in theaters on June 20.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are indeed married
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are indeed married
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Jonathan Majors secretly married Meagan Good, he confirmed Wednesday while on Sherri.

After host Sherri Shepherd said she was shocked to hear reports about their alleged nuptials Tuesday, he responded, “I said to Meagan yesterday, I said, ‘Today might be the happiest day of my life.'”

“I love that woman so much,” Majors continued. “So how it had happened — well, Lord, Sherri, thank you. We fell in love. We finally got to do it, but it was always the plan.”

According to Majors, he asked Meagan’s father for her hand in marriage and received his blessing. His mother officiated the ceremony, where they exchanged rings they had engraved in Hawaii.

Jonathan and Meagan were first connected in May 2023 and confirmed they were engaged at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024. She stood by his side as he faced a legal battle, was found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment, and was sentenced to complete one year of an “in person batterers” intervention program in LA.

Jonathan is promoting his new movie, Magazine Dreams, while also making headlines for an unearthed audio clip that reportedly captures him admitting to strangling ex Grace Jabbari “in the aftermath of a days-long fight,” per Rolling Stone.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever – I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman – I aggressed you,” Majors said in the clip obtained by RS.

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari replied, to which Majors said, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah. That’s never happened to me.”

Magazine Dreams comes out on Friday.

Meagan divorced her former husband, pastor DeVon Franklin, in June 2022 after nine years of marriage.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May
‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May
FX

FX has revealed the season 4 premiere date for Welcome to Wrexham.

The fourth season of the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will premiere with two episodes on May 15. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The Emmy-winning show follows the famous friends, who navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. They first purchased the underdog team the Red Dragons in 2020 in hopes of turning it into a success story.

The fourth season will follow the team as they take on the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gwyneth Paltrow filmed a lot of sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet for ‘Marty Supreme’
Gwyneth Paltrow filmed a lot of sex scenes with Timothée Chalamet for ‘Marty Supreme’
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Gwyneth Paltrow‘s grand return to acting comes with a slew of intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

The actors star alongside each other in the upcoming A24 film Marty Supreme, where Chalamet plays a ping-pong protégé. Paltrow is the wife of one of Chalamet’s rivals in the film. They have quite an intimate relationship, the actress revealed in a recent cover story with Vanity Fair.

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow said. “There’s a lot—a lot.”

Making the film also introduced Paltrow to a crew role in the film industry she had yet to encounter — the intimacy coordinator.

“There’s now something called an intimacy coordinator, which I did not know existed,” Paltrow said. She described an instance where the film’s intimacy coordinator asked if she was comfortable with a particular move during one of the film’s intimate scenes.

“I was like, ‘Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, the camera’s on,’” Paltrow said. “We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.’ I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here,’ I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that.”

Paltrow said she joked with Chalamet right before filming intimate scenes with him. “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14,’” she said.

She described Chalamet as the thinking man’s sex symbol.

“He’s just a very polite, properly raised, I was going to say kid. He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner,” Paltrow said.

Marty Supreme hits movie theaters on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.