Plane carrying skydivers crashes in Tennessee, multiple people injured: Authorities
Tennessee Highway Patrol

(TULLAHOMA, Tenn.) — A twin-engine propeller plane carrying nearly two dozen skydivers crashed Sunday afternoon near a Tennessee airport, authorities said.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, including one critically, authorities said. No deaths were reported, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

The crash occurred in Tullahoma, about 77 miles southeast of Nashville, police said.

The skydiving flight was operated by Skydive Tennessee, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Twenty people were aboard the plane, according to the according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Skydive Tennessee said there were 20 licensed skydivers and a pilot. There were no students on board, the company said.

Six passengers were hospitalized, including one in critical condition, following the crash, officials said. Of those six, two were sent by helicopter and four by ground transport.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center said Monday it received four of the plane crash victims, including one in critical condition and three in stable condition.

Two people have since been released from the hospital, Skydive Tennessee said Monday.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time, shortly after the aircraft departed from the Tullahoma Regional Airport, according to the Tullahoma Police Department.

The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft, was flying “in support of skydiving operations” for the company when it “experienced an aborted takeoff” near the airport, Skydive Tennessee said in a statement.

A photo released on social media by the Tennessee Highway Patrol showed the plane in the aftermath of the crash with its nose on the ground and one of its wings missing.

The plane was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder, nor was it required to have either, according to the NTSB.

Required maintenance checks were confirmed and up to date at the time of the flight, according to Skydive Tennessee.

“We are incredibly grateful for the quick actions of our pilot, whose response likely prevented a far more serious outcome,” Hans Paulsen, the owner of Skydive Tennessee, said in a statement. “While the incident has understandably shaken us all, we’re relieved that no one was seriously injured. We’re also deeply appreciative of the first responders who arrived so quickly and acted with professionalism and care. Our focus now is on supporting the investigation and our community.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.

ABC News’ Chris Barry and Faith Abubey contributed to this report.

‘Have mercy’: Families plead as migrants arrested at routine DHS check-ins
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Outside a nondescript building in downtown Manhattan, Ambar was pleading to God and immigration authorities that her husband Jaen would not walk out the doors of the Elk Street facility in handcuffs.

“It’s the only thing I ask of God and them, to have mercy for his family. I don’t have anyone else. I’m alone with my daughter, I don’t want to be separated from him,” Ambar told ABC News with tears welling up as her daughter Aranza kept herself distracted on an iPad.

But her prayers were not answered. That afternoon, Jaen and two other men were brought outside by masked agents in plainclothes and quickly ushered into unmarked vehicles, with Ambar wailing and making a last plea. Aranza, 12, tried to push past the agents to prevent them from leading him toward the vehicles, tears streaming down her face.

ABC News observed the emotional moments as an uncontrollably distraught Ambar threw herself on the ground pleading for her husband to be released.

The masked individuals did not respond to multiple questions asked by ABC News regarding what agency they belonged to, why they were covering their faces, and which authority was being invoked to detain the men. But Jaen’s lawyer, Margaret Cargioli, says his detention follows a growing pattern of migrants being detained during check-ins with the Department of Homeland Security and being quickly deported under expedited removal.

DHS did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In 2023, ABC News did a sit-down interview with the Colombian-Venezuelan family about their tearful reunion after being separated at the border by U.S. authorities in Texas. Jaen, Ambar and Aranza made the dangerous journey from Colombia hoping to seek asylum in the U.S.

“[It was] traumatic,” Jaen said during the interview. “It was a risky decision. We knew we had someone to take care of, our daughter. As a family, we felt we didn’t have another option.”

Once they reached the border the family said they were separated and were placed in different types of removal proceedings. Ambar and her daughter said they were eventually released and placed on a bus to Los Angeles, funded by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star.

Jaen was issued a removal order under the expedited removal process, but Cargioli and other attorneys with Immigrant Defenders Law Center were able to successfully challenge the separation and he was released on humanitarian parole for one year.

Cargioli says Jaen has petitioned for asylum, a renewal of parole and a stay of removal but all are pending.

Jaen was scheduled for a check-in on June 16 as part of the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) — an alternative to the detention program run by ICE — but was unexpectedly told to come in on June 3 or 4, Ambar told ABC News.

That raised major red flags for his legal team, who has been monitoring increasing incidents of the Trump administration detaining migrants in the interior of the country and placing them on “expedited removal.” The process allows the government to remove migrants in a streamlined manner without requiring them, in some cases, to go before a judge.

Under the Biden administration, the process applied to migrants who had entered the U.S. within 14 days and within 100 miles of the border. Under the Trump administration, it has been expanded to apply to migrants anywhere in the interior who have arrived within two years.

Jaen and his family entered the United States on June 4, 2023, exactly two years before his latest detention, leading Cargioli to fear he’s being placed in expedited removal. Despite asking the ISAP officers where he was going to be detained, and if it was through expedited removal, the attorney says she has not received an answer.

Jaen spoke with Ambar on the phone after his detention and said he did not know where he was, but that he was being held at a facility close to where he was detained, Ambar said.

Ambar and Aranza have an asylum hearing scheduled for June 2028. Cargioli believes Jaen would be with his family if they had not been separated at the border.

“If he had not been separated from his family at that stage and put into expedited removal, he would have his case in immigration in New York, in immigration court with her, with both of them,” she told ABC News.

ISAP check-ins are carried out through a government contractor called BI Incorporated, according to DHS reports. Jaen has been regularly checking in at the Elk Street office since his initial detention, Ambar said.

Families with loved ones checking in stand outside the facility hoping they will not be detained. On Wednesday, ABC News saw one woman cry with joy when a relative and her baby walked out with no handcuffs in sight. Another woman was shocked to see her mom being quickly led into one of the vehicles waiting outside the building.

“Mom what happened, what is this,” the woman asked. The masked agents did not respond to her repeated questions about why her mom was being detained.

“I don’t understand,” the woman yelled. “She didn’t do anything. She has a work card.”

“Who do we speak to…what is going on,” she asked as the agents closed the car door and drove off with her mother.

Menendez brothers’ long-awaited resentencing hearing underway; cousin pleads with judge to free them
Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Erik and Lyle Menendez’s much-anticipated resentencing hearing is underway, with lawyers set to battle over whether the brothers should get a lesser sentence, clearing the way for a potential release from prison.

Defense attorney Mark Geragos, who is pushing for their release, said he plans to call seven witnesses during the Tuesday and Wednesday proceedings, while the prosecution said it will call no witnesses.

Menendez cousin Anamaria Baralt was the first on the stand as Erik and Lyle Menendez watched via video from prison.

Through tears, Baralt pleaded with the judge to release her cousins, noting time is running out for them to be reunited with aging family members.

“They are very different men” than when they committed the murders, Baralt said, adding that “their transformation is remarkable.”

During cross-examination, Baralt told prosecutors that the brothers have taken full responsibility for the crimes and Lyle Menendez has admitted to asking a witness to lie at trial. But Baralt conceded they haven’t acknowledged some aspects of the case to her, as prosecutors argue the brothers haven’t admitted to the full extent of their crimes and cover-ups.

Erik and Lyle Menendez are serving life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed after 35 years behind bars.

Their resentencing case gained momentum in October when then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced he supported a reduced sentence.

Gascón recommended the brothers’ sentences of life without parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they’d be eligible for parole immediately under California law.

Gascón’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the brothers’ conduct in prison, saying they rehabilitated themselves and started programs to help other inmates.

In November, Gascón lost his reelection bid to Nathan Hochman, who in March filed a motion to withdraw the resentencing petition, calling the brothers’ claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.” The judge denied Hochman’s request.

This resentencing hearing will be a face-off between Geragos and Hochman, who is trying to keep the brothers behind bars.

“The issue is not never for the resentencing,” Hochman told ABC News in an exclusive interview Monday night. “It’s not yet.”

“The Menendez brothers have failed to come clean with the full extent of their criminal conduct, their cover-up, their lies and their deceit,” Hochman said outside court Tuesday morning.

“When and if they do, and they do it sincerely,” Hochman said, they would be “ready for resentencing.”

Hochman continues to refuse to say whether he believes the brothers were sexually abused.

A hearing was held Friday to determine whether the resentencing case should include information from the California Board of Parole’s newly completed risk assessment, which was conducted as a part of a separate clemency path. The risk assessment came at the request of Gov. Gavin Newsom as a part of the brothers’ clemency bid; the brothers are pursuing multiple avenues to freedom, and the clemency path is separate from the resentencing path.

The risk assessment said Erik and Lyle Menendez pose a moderate risk to the community if they’re released.

The assessment revealed the brothers possessed illegal cellphones in prison, among numerous other violations, though many are not recent. However, Erik Menendez had a phone as recently as January of this year, which Hochman stressed was during the resentencing effort when he should have been on his best behavior.

The defense noted Erik Menendez had one write-up for violence 25 years ago and Lyle Menendez has had none.

Judge Michael Jesic indicated he will take some of the risk assessment into account for the resentencing case, but he added that the information in the assessment is preliminary and attorneys can’t question the psychologists who performed the examinations.

Saharan dust forecast to produce brilliant Florida sunsets following flooding

(MIAMI) — Flash flooding in south Florida is expected to give way to brilliant sunsets later this week as Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the state after being blown across the Atlantic.

The dust, which travels in the upper-level winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, is expected to arrive in Florida by the end of this week, and will work to cool temperatures slightly and create a light haze in the sky. While not uncommon for Florida this time of the year, the dust usually results in picturesque sunsets.

South Florida was enduring another day of heavy rain on Tuesday after flooding occurred in Miami and Tampa Bay on Monday. Additional flooding is possible for Miami on Tuesday, as a storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.

A flood watch was in effect for South Florida on Tuesday.

Flooding is also a concern Tuesday in other parts of the country.

More than 16 million people from central Texas to western Illinois are in the storm zone and damaging wind and large hail within thunderstorms was expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening — along with a flash flood threat and the potential for tornadoes.

Cities under the threat of flooding on Tuesday include Dallas, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri.

A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of northern and Central Missouri. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, NWS said.

On Monday, parts of western Kansas had storms creating wind gusts nearing 80 mph.

Rain also brought flooding to New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, flash flooding may have led to the death of one person on Sunday. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department confirmed that it pulled a body from a diversion channel on Sunday after responding to reports of people being swept away by fast moving flood waters.

The fire department said an investigation was underway to determine if the death was weather related.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.