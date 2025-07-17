Plane crash kills 1 and injures 2 in remote area of Olympic National Park
(QUINAULT, WA) — At least one person is dead and two others have been injured in a small plane crash in a remote area of Olympic National Park in Washington, authorities said.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m. when park rangers were notified of a crash in the Quinault area of Olympic National Park on a steep slope north of the Irely Lake Trailhead, according to a statement from the National Park Service.
“Rangers immediately coordinated a response with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue,” officials said. “The three occupants of the plane — a Murphy SR3500 Moose — were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center.”
Authorities said that two occupants were being treated for their injuries and that one person died due to the crash.
Officials have not yet publicly identified the people involved in the incident and have given no details about what might have caused it in the first place.
The cause of the accident is unknown and is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
(GATEWAY, Ark.) — A U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit from Texas, known as BORTAC, has been deployed to Arkansas to assist in the manhunt for Grant Hardin, officials said.
This unit is “equipped with specialized tools and possess extensive experience in high-risk operations and complex terrain navigation,” according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Hardin, 56, escaped from the North Central Unit state prison in Calico Rock, Arkansas, on May 25 through a sally port by impersonating a corrections officer “in dress and manner,” which caused another corrections officer “operating a secure gate to open the gate and allow Hardin to walk away from the North Central Unit,” according to an affidavit obtained by ABC News.
Officials said during a press conference that Hardin was not wearing an official uniform from the department of corrections and it had to “have been homemade or brought in somehow.”
Hardin currently remains at large, and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his capture. The RGV Sector BORTAC team is composed of highly trained tactical agents and they are providing “advanced search capabilities and operational support to the multi-agency effort underway in northern Arkansas,” officials said.
“BORTAC’s unique capabilities and training are well-suited for the demands of this critical mission. USBP is committed to supporting our state and local partners in the effort to apprehend this dangerous fugitive,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.
Authorities have already been using helicopters, drones, K9 officers and ATVs in their search for Hardin but have, so far, not been able to find him. Rugged terrain, densely wooded areas, hills and days of rain have been “hindering the ongoing search,” a spokesperson with the department of corrections said.
Deputies are continuing to monitor the roadways near the prison and are conducting security checkpoints in the area, according to officials, and the department of corrections said they are in contact with neighboring states, since Hardin grew up on the Missouri border.
Hardin pleaded guilty in October 2017 to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 59-year-old James Appleton, according to The Associated Press.
He was also convicted of the 1997 rape of an elementary school teacher in Rogers, Arkansas, a crime highlighted in the 2023 television documentary “Devil in the Ozarks.”
Hardin is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 259 pounds and authorities said anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement immediately.
ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway and Megan Forrester contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Department of Justice has been quietly investigating a Tennessee traffic stop in 2022 involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran man at the center of a high-profile court battle over his mistaken deportation from Maryland to El Salvador by the Trump administration, ABC News has learned.
Federal investigators involved in the inquiry recently spoke with a convicted felon in an Alabama prison and questioned him about potential connections to Abrego Garcia, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
The inmate, Jose Ramon Hernandez-Reyes, 38, was the registered owner of a vehicle driven by Abrego Garcia when he was stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in late 2022, according to the sources. Abrego Garcia was pulled over for speeding in a vehicle with eight passengers and told police they’d been working construction in Missouri.
Federal agents investigating the Tennessee incident appeared late last month at the Federal Correctional Institution in Talladega, Alabama, to question Hernandez-Reyes, who had an attorney present and was granted limited immunity, sources familiar with the interview said.
Hernandez-Reyes told investigators that he previously operated a “taxi service” based in Baltimore. He claimed to have met Abrego Garcia around 2015 and claimed to have hired him on multiple occasions to transport undocumented migrants from Texas to various locations in the United States, the sources told ABC News. The frequency and time frame of the alleged trips was not immediately clear.
It’s unclear whether prosecutors will ultimately gather enough evidence to bring charges against Abrego Garcia. The interview of Hernandez-Reyes, however, appears to be a new and aggressive step in the government’s efforts to gather potentially incriminating information about Abrego Garcia’s background — even as it resists calls for him to be provided typical protections to respond to such accusations through the American legal system.
A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to comment.
According to body camera footage of the 2022 traffic stop, the Tennessee troopers — after questioning Abrego Garcia — discussed among themselves their suspicions of human trafficking because nine people were traveling without luggage, but Abrego Garcia was not ticketed or charged. When asked to provide proof of insurance, Abrego Garcia told officers he would have to call his boss because he didn’t know where the insurance card was in the car. Audio from the police footage cuts out briefly after an officer asks Abrego Garcia who owned the vehicle.
The officers ultimately issued no speeding ticket and allowed Abrego Garcia to drive on with just a warning about an expired driver’s license, according to a report about the stop released last month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, in a statement last month, said troopers had contacted federal authorities before making that decision.
“The Tennessee Highway Patrol can confirm a 2022 traffic stop of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was stopped for speeding on I-40,” a Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson said. “Per standard protocol, the THP contacted federal law enforcement authorities with the Biden-era FBI — the agency of jurisdiction — who made the decision not to detain him.”
An attorney for Abrego Garcia, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said last week that he saw no evidence of a crime in the Tennessee traffic stop.
“But the point is not the traffic stop — it’s that Mr. Abrego Garcia deserves his day in court. Bring him back to the United States,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “I have represented Kilmar Abrego Garcia for more than a month, and this bodycam video is the first time I’ve heard his voice. He has been denied the most basic protections of due process — no phone call to his lawyer, no call to his wife or child, and no opportunity to be heard,” he said.
Sandoval-Moshenberg, when reached Monday by ABC News, declined further comment.
When details of the Tennessee traffic stop were first publicized, Abrego Garcia’s wife said her husband sometimes transported groups of fellow construction workers between job sites.
“Unfortunately, Kilmar is currently imprisoned without contact with the outside world, which means he cannot respond to the claims,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura said in mid-April.
The Trump administration in recent weeks has been publicizing Abrego Garcia’s interactions with police over the years, despite a lack of corresponding criminal charges. And now the incident in Tennessee nearly three years ago is under renewed scrutiny by the Justice Department, sources tell ABC News, just as the litigation over his erroneous deportation enters a critical stage.
The administration faces deadlines this week to answer discovery requests about what steps officials have taken to comply with a district judge’s order — affirmed by the US Supreme Court — to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. Four U.S. officials are also set to be deposed this week by lawyers for Abrego-Garcia.
Abrego Garcia’s expulsion in March to El Salvador violated a U.S. immigration judge’s order in 2019 that shielded him from deportation to his native country, according to immigration court records. The judge had determined that Abrego Garcia would likely face persecution there by local gangs that had terrorized him and his family.
Abrego Garcia was initially sent to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison but is now believed to be held in a different facility.
Last month, after Abrego Garcia’s family filed a lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his return to the U.S. The Supreme Court affirmed that ruling on April 10.
Hernandez-Reyes, who was not present during the 2022 Tennessee traffic stop, was charged in 2020 in a 7-count federal indictment for unlawful transportation of undocumented immigrants within the U.S. According to a criminal complaint, Hernandez-Reyes had rented a minivan that was pulled over by police in Gautier, Mississippi, and found with a total of nine undocumented occupants. Abrego Garcia was not among them.
Hernandez-Reyes allegedly admitted he was in the U.S. illegally and told federal investigators from the Department of Homeland Security that he had previously lived in Maryland but had since moved to Houston. He said he operated a Texas-based business transporting people throughout the U.S. for $350 per person. In June 2020, he pleaded guilty to a single count of unlawful transportation of an alien and was sentenced to 18 months in prison and subsequently deported, according to court records.
He was found back in the U.S. in late 2022 when he was charged in Montgomery County, Texas, with illegal discharge of a firearm, according to state court records.
After serving time in Texas he was charged federally with illegally reentering the U.S. after previously being convicted of a felony. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months.
(GREEN ISLE, Minn.) — The man suspected of shooting and killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband as well as shooting and wounding a second lawmaker and his wife is in federal custody and is expected to face federal charges, multiple sources told ABC News.
Authorities are expected to announce the federal charges against 57-year-old Vance Boelter at a news conference on Monday.
Boelter, who was arrested overnight near his farm in Green Isle, Minnesota, is expected to appear in state court on Monday to face two charges of murder and two charges of attempted murder, according to court documents. He’s also due in federal court on Monday, sources said.
Early Saturday morning, the gunman knocked on the Hoffmans’ door in Champlin, Minnesota, identified himself as a police officer and then went in the house and shot the couple, according to court documents.
After the Hoffmans were shot, officers proactively went to the home of his fellow lawmaker, former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, in the nearby town of Brooklyn Park.
Around 3:35 a.m., when officers arrived at the Hortmans’ house, they saw an SUV “with police-style lights” in the driveway and “immediately saw Defendant, still dressed as a police officer, shoot an adult man … through the open door of the home,” according to court records.
The gunman engaged in a shootout with responders and then fled the scene on foot, authorities said.
The officers who confronted the suspect likely prevented other shootings, according to Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
A target list was recovered from the suspect’s car outside the Hortmans’ house with a list of dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Hoffman, Hortman, Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.
The shootings sparked a massive, two-day manhunt that included 20 SWAT teams, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, authorities said.
Boelter was armed when he was taken into custody late Sunday in a rural area, authorities said, but he was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators are looking to see if anyone helped Boelter but are confident he worked alone, Evans said.
A motive remains under investigation.
ABC News’ Pierre Thomas, Katherine Faulders, Mike Levine and Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.