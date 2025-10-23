Police officer struck and killed in the line of duty while helping motorists in another collision

(LA MESA, Calif.) — A 25-year-old police officer in California has died in the line of duty after she was hit by a car while stopping to help two motorists involved in a collision, authorities said.

La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven was driving eastbound on Interstate 8 at Fairmount Avenue while returning to the city of La Mesa from San Diego Central Jail when she stopped to assist two motorists involved in a traffic collision on the freeway on Monday night just before 10:30 p.m., according to a statement from the La Mesa Police Department.

“After exiting her vehicle to assist, she was tragically struck and killed by another motorist,” officials said. “California Highway Patrol officers performed lifesaving efforts, but tragically, Officer Craven died at the scene.”

Officer Craven, 25, joined the department in February 2024 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

The California Highway Patrol is currently handling the investigation and no further information regarding the other parties involved has been made available.

“The La Mesa Police Department would like to thank our allied agencies for their unwavering support,” police said following the announcement of Craven’s death. “We ask that the La Mesa community keep Officer Craven, her family, and the La Mesa Police Department in their thoughts and prayers.”

“Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others — a reflection of how she lived every day,” authorities said. “Officer Craven was known for her tenacity, courage, and compassion — qualities that inspired her peers and strengthened her community. “Her legacy of service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Assata Shakur, wanted Black Liberation Army member, dies at 78 in Cuba
(NEW YORK) — Assata Shakur, a Black Liberation Army member who was convicted in the 1973 murder of a New Jersey state trooper, has died in Cuba, where she had to fled to after escaping from prison, Cuban officials said Friday. She was 78.

Her conviction for the murder of Trooper Werner Foerster, and subsequent escape garnered her a permanent spot on the New Jersey State Police’s Most Wanted List. The state long sought to extradite Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, from Cuba, without success.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs said she died in Havana of health complications and advanced age.

The civil rights activist and convicted murderer had continued to be a top priority for law enforcement officials over four decades after she broke out of a Clifton, New Jersey, prison.

In May 1973, Shakur and two other members of the Black Liberation Army (BLA) were pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike by Trooper Foerster and another highway officer. During a confrontation, a shootout ensued, killing Foerster and one of the passengers in the car.

Foerster was 34 at the time of his death, and left behind a wife and young son.

Shakur was wounded in the shootout and arrested. She was later convicted of first-degree murder.

In 1979 — two years into her life sentence — she was broken free from prison with the help of other members of BLA and later fled to Cuba, where Fidel Castro granted her asylum.

Shakur made history by becoming the first woman to make the FBI’s most-wanted list and became revered by some activist groups for her anti-sexism and anti-racism activism prior to the conviction.

Born in Flushing, Queens, Shakur grew up in New York City and Wilmington, North Carolina. She became involved in political activism at Borough of Manhattan Community College and City College of New York.

The FBI had offered a $2 million reward for Shakur’s capture.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

4 kids, 2 adults dead after a house fire in southern Maryland
(BALTIMORE) — Six people are dead after a house fire broke out in Waldorf, Maryland, early Sunday morning, officials said.

Around 8:40 a.m., the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and several surrounding departments responded to a report of a dwelling fire with entrapment.

The victims were two adults and four children, according to officials. There were nine residents who lived at the house; one adult escaped and two others were not home at the time of the fire.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation, but there was no evidence of a criminal act, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a post on X.

“In Charles County, we do have fires every now and then, but with the loss of life, that this is … this is pretty devastating,” said Bill Smith, Charles County Volunteer Fire and EMS public information officer.

John Bolton at federal courthouse for 1st court appearance following indictment
(GREENBELT, Md.) — Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton is in a Maryland courthouse this morning where’s he’s scheduled to make his first court appearance at 11 a.m. ET after being indicted by a grand jury Thursday on charges that he allegedly unlawfully transmitted and retained classified documents. 

Bolton arrived at the federal courthouse before 9 a.m. ET Friday.

The indictment charges Bolton with eight counts of unlawful transmission of national defense information as well as 10 counts of unlawful retention of national defense information.

Seven of the transmissions allegedly occurred during the time when Bolton was serving at Trump’s national security adviser in 2018 and 2019, while another document was allegedly sent by Bolton just days after President Donald Trump removed him from the administration in September of 2019.  

The indictment accuses Bolton of abusing his position as national security adviser by sharing “more than a thousand pages” of information in “diary-like entries” about his day-to-day activities with two recipients identified only as “Individual 1” and “Individual 2,” who prosecutors say are Bolton’s relatives.  

Sources told ABC News that the relatives referred to in the indictment as ‘Individual 1’ and ‘Individual 2’ are Bolton’s wife and daughter. 

The indictment comes on the heels of the indictments of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James as Trump continues what critics call a campaign of retribution against his perceived political foes.

Federal agents in August searched Bolton’s Maryland residence and Washington, D.C., office, related to allegations that Bolton possessed classified information. 

