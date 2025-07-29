Police release sketch of person of interest sought after couple killed while hiking in Arkansas park

Arkansas State Police

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Arkansas police have released a sketch of a person of interest sought in connection with a double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park, where a married couple was found dead while hiking with their two young children over the weekend.

Arkansas State Police released a composite sketch of a man seen in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday, the day of the killings.

“Investigators have asked the public for help identifying the man so that they can question him related to a double homicide at the park,” Arkansas State Police said in a press release on Monday.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were killed while out hiking with their two daughters, police said. The children, ages 7 and 9, were not injured in the incident.

The suspect in the double homicide remains at large.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up and dark pants, police said. He was also wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves and carrying a black backpack, police said.

He was seen driving a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda, with a license plate covered by tape, police said.

The suspect likely sustained an injury in the attack, police said.

Police asked anyone who visited the park on Saturday to check their photos and videos for images or footage of the suspect. Residents in the area are also asked to check their security camera footage.

All trails at Devil’s Den State Park are closed until further notice.

The FBI in Little Rock confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that it is assisting Arkansas State Police with its investigation “by providing additional manpower and specialized resources.”

The Brinks had recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, police said. The bodies of the victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where autopsies are scheduled to be conducted to determine the exact causes of the deaths, police said.

The children are safe and in the custody of relatives, according to police.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality,” the family said in a statement on Monday. “They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help the investigation, to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts.”

7.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Alaskan island, prompting tsunami advisory
(SAND POINT, ALASKA) — A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service.

The warning was later downgraded to an advisory, according to the agency.

Sand Point is located on northwestern Popof Island, off the Alaska Peninsula. It’s approximately 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

The earthquake struck 54 miles south of Sand Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tsunami advisory is in effect from South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula to Kennedy Entrance and Unimak Pass, Alaska, on the Pacific Coast.

In addition to Sand Point, Alaskan cities Cold Bay and Kodiak are included in the advisory area.

Kodiak Police told ABC News sirens sounded in the city, which indicates to move to high ground. Any impacts in the area would be expected to arrive at approximately 2:40 p.m.

There have not been any reports of damage from the earthquake in Kodiak, according to police.

Michael Ashley of Cold Bay Lodge told ABC News he was working outside when he noticed things shaking, but says it “wasn’t very intense.”

Cold Bay was under the tsunami warning, but Ashley said “residents are not concerned since we are 100 feet above sea level.” He says these large quakes are common for the area in the summer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Karen Read retrial: Key takeaways as jury about to get the case
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(DEDHAM, Mass.) — With closing arguments now underway, the second sensational trial of Karen Read — accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022 — is nearing a close.

Prosecutors allege Read hit her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car outside the home of fellow police officer Brian Albert in January 2022 and then left him to die there during a major blizzard.

The defense has argued Read’s vehicle did not hit O’Keefe and instead said O’Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten by other people who were in the house before he was thrown out in the snow to die.

Read’s first trial ended in a mistrial last July after the jury could not reach a verdict.

At least four jurors who served on her first trial last year have confirmed that she was found not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving a scene of personal injury and death, according to Read’s attorneys. However, the jury could not come to an agreement on a third charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, the attorneys said.

Her lawyers filed multiple appeals, all the way to the Supreme Court, claiming Read should not be retried on the counts the jury apparently agreed on, saying it would amount to double jeopardy. Each appeal was denied.

Read has pleaded not guilty to all three charges and maintains her innocence.

Here are top takeaways from the trial as the jury is about to receive the case:

Former state police officer not called to testify in 2nd trial

The lead investigator in the case, former Massachusetts State Police officer Michael Proctor — who was a key witness in Read’s first trial — was not called to the stand in her retrial.

Damning testimony in her first trial led to the suspension and later firing of Proctor last July. Two other state troopers were also subject to internal affairs investigations after her first trial.

It was revealed that Proctor was communicating with Canton police officer Kevin Albert — the brother of the man who hosted the gathering where O’Keefe was found dead — during the investigation ahead of Read’s first trial.

Proctor also sent text messages that described Read in lewd and defamatory manner, as revealed during the first trial.

At one point during the first trial, attorneys for Read questioned Proctor about searching for nude photos on Read’s phone.

Judge denied 1st motion for mistrial

Read’s attorneys made motions for a mistrial twice during her second criminal trial, both of which were denied by the judge.

The first motion came after prosecutors questioned a defense expert witness about whether there was evidence of dog DNA on O’Keefe’s sweater from the night of the murder. The defense’s witness had argued marks on O’Keefe’s arm were evidence of a dog attack.

The sweatshirt had — up to this point in trial — not been presented to this jury. The jury was removed from the room as attorneys made arguments to the judge.

Defense attorneys for Read argued that prosecutors could not mention DNA in this trial since it had not been mentioned so far. Prosecutors said they had always planned to introduce DNA evidence on rebuttal.

The defense also questioned the credibility of the report that determined there was no dog DNA and questioned why there was no swabbing of the wounds on O’Keefe’s arm for DNA. They also had a series of concerns about the chain of custody of the sweater.

Prosecutors admit to making a mistake over O’Keefe sweater, mistrial motion denied

In an explosive moment during the trial, defense attorney Robert Alessi claimed prosecutor Hank Brennan pulled a “stunt” in his cross-examination of Dr. Daniel Wolfe. Brennan had shown Wolfe the back of O’Keefe’s sweatshirt, and asked him if the holes in the back of the sweatshirt could be related to the alleged killing.

Alessi said the holes had been made by the prosecutor’s witness, criminologist Maureen Hartnett.

Alessi said the defense had “no idea” that Brennan was going to do this, claiming it was an intentional “stunt” to mislead the jury into believing the holes were caused by Read allegedly hitting O’Keefe with her car.

Brennan addressed the court and admitted he had made a mistake by presenting the hoodie as he did.

However, Judge Beverly Cannone denied the motion for mistrial. but did instruct the jury to disregard Brennan’s line of questioning, and will allow the exhibits presented by Alessi into evidence.

Karen Read does not take the stand

Like her first trial, Read did not take the stand in her own defense.

Read’s defense rested after its last witness on Wednesday and prosecutors did not call any rebuttal witnesses.

“I am not testifying. The case is — it’s our last witness. [The jury] has heard my interview clips. They’ve heard my voice,” Read said to reporters outside the courthouse last week, according to Boson ABC affiliate WCVB. “They’ve heard a lot of me.”

Mother charged with murder of 3-year-old daughter after allegedly lying about child’s abduction
New Castle County Police

(NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Md.) — A Maryland mother has been charged with the murder of her 3-year-old daughter after falsely reporting to police that the child was kidnapped at gunpoint, according to Maryland State Police.

Darrian Randle, 31, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a minor under 13 and “other related criminal charges,” police announced on Wednesday. She was also charged with filing a false police report in Delaware, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

Randle previously reported to police on Tuesday that her daughter, 3-year-old Nola Dinkins, had been kidnapped at gunpoint, which led to the issuing of an Amber Alert in Newark, Delaware, police said. Information “gleaned throughout the investigation revealed the initial report provided by Randle was false” and the Amber Alert was subsequently canceled, police said in a press release.

Through their search efforts, officials located human remains that are “consistent with that of a child” in a vacant lot in North East, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The identification of the remains — and whether or not they are Dinkins’ — is pending autopsy results by the medical examiner, police said.

Randle previously stated she and Dinkins had left her apartment complex and arrived at a dead-end road, with the child beginning to “cry for an unknown reason,” according to the arrest warrant.

While Randle was trying to figure out why her daughter was crying, she said an unknown black SUV with “either rust or dirt on its sides” pulled up behind Randle’s vehicle, with a male voice asking if she was OK, according to the warrant.

Randle replied that she was OK and then “directed her attention back to looking in her car” to her crying child, the warrant said.

While she was looking inside her vehicle, she said an “unknown white male, approximately 40 years of age,” wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts, exited the SUV and approached Randle’s vehicle, she told police.

The male once again asked if Randle was OK and then removed a “black handgun from his shorts” and pointed it at the mother and the child, according to the warrant. She told police the male said he was “not going to hurt them,” but then grabbed the child, “picked her up, placing her underneath his arm” and retreated to the SUV, which was driven by a white female.

At the time of the report, police issued an Amber Alert and an intensive search began overnight. The Amber Alert was canceled after police determined the mother lied to police, with the case then being investigated as a homicide, New Castle County Police said.

Randle later admitted to police she was lying about the kidnapping and the suspects involved, saying she made up the report to “divert attention from her then boyfriend,” who was identified as 44-year-old Cedrick Antoine Britten, police said.

Britten was also arrested and charged with accessory to first- and second-degree murder, failure to report the death of the child and “other related criminal charges,” police said.

Randle is currently being held at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in Delaware, with her preliminary court hearing scheduled for June 23, according to jail records. Britten remains in police custody in Maryland awaiting transport to the Cecil County District Court for an initial appearance, police said.

Additional details on what led to the murder charges have not been revealed by officials.

It was not immediately clear whether Randle or Britten have attorneys who can speak on their behalf.

