Police searching for couple, dog missing from nudist community
(REDLANDS, Calf.) — Police are searching for a couple and their dog who went missing from a California nudist community on Saturday.
Stephanie Menard and Daniel Menard were reported missing on Sunday, according to the Redlands Police Department.
The couple was last seen at their residence on Olive Dell Ranch — a family nudist resort — at around 10 a.m. on Saturday. Their unlocked vehicle was found down the road from the residence that day, according to police.
Stephanie Menard’s purse was found inside her residence along with both their cellphones, according to police.
The couple’s dog, a white shih tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.
“There’s no way that Stephanie or Dan could have walked away from that car,” friend Tammie Wilkerson told Los Angeles ABC station KABC. “She has a cane. It was at home, her purse, their cellphones — things they would never have left at home.”
She added, “They’re very sweet people. There’s not a mean bone in their body at all.”
Daniel Menard also suffers from dementia and is diabetic, according to police.
(MERRITT ISLAND, Fla.) — Embarking on a new chapter of private space exploration, the Polaris Dawn mission is poised to make history this week by launching four private citizens into ultrahigh orbit and attempting the first civilian spacewalk.
Led by billionaire Jared Isaacman and in collaboration with SpaceX, the crew aims to reach as far as 870 miles above Earth, the highest altitude of any human spaceflight mission in more than a half-century since the Apollo program.
SpaceX announced Monday that the Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Polaris Dawn crew to orbit could launch as early as Wednesday at 3:38 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch was delayed 24 hours from the planned pre-dawn Tuesday blast-off.
The delay is due to a ground-side helium leak on the Quick Disconnect umbilical, SpaceX said.
Umbilical systems employ fluid connectors known as quick disconnects to transfer fluids into a vehicle, according to NASA.
“Falcon and Dragon remain healthy and the crew continues to be ready for their multi-day mission to low-Earth orbit,” the company added.
There are two additional launch opportunities within the four-hour window on Wednesday at 5:23 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. ET. If needed, backup opportunities are available on Thursday, Aug. 29 at the same times, according to SpaceX.
Isaacman, the CEO of the payment-processing company Shift4, will be joined by former Air Force pilot Scott “Kidd” Poteet and two SpaceX engineers, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis.
During the historic mission, which is set to span five days under normal conditions, two of the crew members will exit the spacecraft in the first commercial spacewalk at an altitude of 435 miles above Earth.
During a press briefing last week, Isaacman shared details on the ambitious mission, which will see all four crew members exposed to the vacuum of space due to the absence of an airlock on the SpaceX Dragon capsule.
The spacewalk will also serve as a critical test for SpaceX’s new Extravehicular Activity spacesuits, an evolution of the intravehicular activity suit.
This new design includes a heads-up display, helmet camera and enhanced joint mobility. It also features thermal insulation, solar protection and a suspension system that allows you to pressurize the suit, put on a harness and actually go through operations as if you are weightless.
The Dragon spacecraft has undergone significant modifications, including upgrades to the life support systems to supply more oxygen during spacewalks, according to the Polaris Program. Environmental sensing has been improved, and a new nitrogen repressurization system has been installed.
The Polaris Dawn mission will be Isaacman’s second journey to space.
In 2021, he funded his first mission to orbit Earth. The project was billed as a childhood cancer fundraiser, garnering $250 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and marked the first all-civilian mission to orbit.
Looking to the future, Isaacman believes the SpaceX vehicles could unlock a new frontier in commercial space travel.
“It could very well be the 737 for human space flight someday,” he said of the company’s Starship vehicle. “But it’ll certainly be the vehicle that will return humans to the moon and then on to Mars and beyond.”
(NEW YORK) — Joseph Emerson, a former Alaska Airlines pilot, calls it the biggest mistake of his life.
Emerson was inside an Alaska Airlines cockpit last October when he raised his arms and pulled two large red levers that could have shut down both engines, at 30,000 feet. He calls the incident the worst 30 seconds of his life.
Ten months later, he is now grateful for those moments: They’ve saved his marriage, allowed him more time with his kids, and thrust him into a life of therapy, recovery, and the launch of a new non-profit designed to help other pilots struggling with mental illness.
Now Emerson and his wife, Sarah, are describing that incident, and the anxious, challenging months that followed, in an interview with ABC News.
“I made a big mistake.”
Emerson sent his wife Sarah a text message on Oct. 22, 2023, moments after he was removed from that cockpit and just before he asked a flight attendant to handcuff him.
“I made a big mistake,” the message read.
Sarah Emerson replied: “What’s up? Are you ok?”
“I’m not,” Joe Emerson replied.
That was the last time Sarah Emerson heard from her husband for days. She immediately tracked his flight and learned it had diverted and made an emergency landing in Portland.
Sarah knew little of what happened for 24 hours. It wasn’t until a jail receptionist told her that she learned her husband had been charged with 83 counts of attempted murder – one count for every soul on the aircraft.
“I walk up to the window and say I’m looking for my husband and he kind of just looked on the computer and typed some things in and then nonchalantly tells me the charges, and I lost it,” Sarah Emerson told ABC News. “I screamed and I keeled over, and I almost fell. They grabbed me and pulled me over because I know what that means. I was in a complete shock.”
What happened
Joe Emerson had been struggling over the death of his best friend, Scott, a pilot who died while on a run six years earlier. Emerson had been away for the weekend with friends, celebrating and remembering Scott.
On Friday night, the group took psychedelic mushrooms – a drug that can make you hallucinate and typically has effects that last a few hours. Emerson said that for him, the physical side effects lasted days, and the consequences a lifetime. Joe and Sarah Emerson speak with ABC News.
Something wasn’t right
As a friend drove him to the airport, Emerson said all he could think about was being home with his family, but a deepening fear that he would never make it began to overtake him. It intensified as he took his jump seat inside the confined cockpit of the Alaska Airlines jet.
“There was a feeling of being trapped, like, ‘Am I trapped in this airplane and now I’ll never go home?'” Emerson told ABC News, in an interview near his home in California.
Emerson said the feeling increased – and with it, a belief that ” this isn’t real, I’m not actually going home … until I became completely convinced that none of this was real,” Emerson said.
As the Alaska Airlines plane headed toward San Francisco, Emerson said his conditioned worsened. He reached out to a friend who texted Emerson to do breathing exercises. Instead of helping, Emerson said, the moment when his phone read the text in his ear ultimately pushed him over the edge.
“That’s kind of where I flung off my headset, and I was fully convinced this isn’t real and I’m not going home,” Emerson recalled. “And then, as the pilots didn’t react to my completely abnormal behavior in a way that I thought would be consistent with reality, that is when I was like, this isn’t real. I need to wake up.”
The next 30 seconds would put 83 other lives in danger, end Joe’s career, and potentially send him to prison for the rest of his life.
“It’s 30 seconds of my life that I wish I could change, and I can’t.”
“There are two red handles in front of my face,” Emerson recalled. “And thinking that I was going to wake up, thinking this is my way to get out of this non-real reality, I reached up and I grabbed them, and I pulled the levers.”
Those levers were the engine shut-off controls.
“What I thought is, ‘This is going to wake me up,'” Emerson said. “I know what those levers do in a real airplane and I need to wake up from this. You know, it’s 30 seconds of my life that I wish I could change, and I can’t.”
How did the pilots respond?
Emerson said as soon as he grabbed the engine shut-off levers, the pilots pulled his hands away. He remembers the pilots’ immediate confusion, trying to comprehend what just happened. Emerson also recalled what made him quickly realize his situation was very much real.
“It was really the pilot’s physical touch on my hand,” Emerson said. “Both pilots grabbed my hands where I kind of stopped and I had that moment, which I’ll just say I view this moment as a gift.”
Two gifts, Emerson said. The second was that the engines did not shut down but continued to operate normally.
“I observe the pilots react to the difficult situation that I just handed them and watch them react in a very professional manner,” Emerson said of the pilots. “I heard them converse about me and I said, ‘You guys want me out of the flight deck?'”
The pilots unlocked the cabin door for him, and he “opened the door to a very confused flight attendant,” Emerson recalled.
Emerson said he walked into the cabin, drank directly from a coffee pot and took a seat in the flight attendants’ jump seat. None of the passengers knew that the man in a pilot’s uniform had only moments earlier tried to turn off their plane’s engines. An Alaska Airlines takes off from Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska, July 2, 2024.
Emerson’s episode wasn’t over
Emerson’s feeling of unreality persisted, he said, and he again felt the need to wake up.
“At some point I thought maybe this isn’t real, and maybe I can wake myself up by just jumping out, like that freefall feeling that you have,” he said.
So Emerson grabbed another lever – this one operating the cabin door.
“I put my hand on the lever, I didn’t operate the lever,” he recalled, at which point a flight attendant stopped him.
“She put … her hand on mine again and with that human touch, I released. I think around that period is when I said, ‘I don’t understand what’s real, I don’t I don’t understand what’s real.'”
At that point, Emerson said he asked the flight attendant to handcuff him, and she immediately did so.
“I essentially asked to be restrained myself because I knew if this is real, I’ve already done enough damage,” Emerson said. “I thought, ‘Let’s restrain me till I can get the help I need.’ That’s really kind of what I was hoping coming off this airplane that I would get, get the help I needed.”
Emerson was taken into custody when the plane landed in Portland. Sarah Emerson wouldn’t learn what happened on board until late the next day. She wondered whether her husband had experienced a medical emergency and was in a hospital. She tracked his phone and saw it pinged from the airport.
“I could see that his phone was at the airport. We knew the plane was diverted and so I was wondering, ‘Okay, is he hurt? Is he sick? What happened?'” Sarah Emerson said.
It was several hours before Emerson’s union representative informed Sarah Emerson that her husband was being detained.
“I said, ‘What does that mean?’ It’s just so not the world that I live in, you know. I just didn’t even understand what that meant,” Sarah Emerson recalled.
Jail, and a way forward
Emerson spent the next 45 days in jail before he was granted bond. It wasn’t until Tuesday evening, four days after taking the mushrooms, that Emerson said he regained full clarity.
His jail physician would later tell him that he suffered from a condition called hallucinogen persisting perception disorder (HPPD), which can cause someone who uses psychedelic mushrooms for the first time to suffer from persistent visual hallucinations or perception issues for several days afterward.
Emerson also now believes that he’s an alcoholic, although he said alcohol didn’t play a role in October’s incident.
“My substance that I used was primarily alcohol, which is a depressant, to treat a depressive state,” Emerson said, adding that he’s now in treatment and prioritizing his mental health. He also said he accepts full responsibility for his actions – actions that he said have actually changed his life for the better.
Joe and Sarah Emerson are now dedicating much of their life to building their new nonprofit: Clear Skies Ahead. Their goal is to raise funds for and awareness of pilot mental health, and to emphasize the importance of not being afraid to seek help.
Because pilots who don’t meet strict medical requirements can have their license to fly revoked, Emerson said, it’s not unheard of for pilots to refuse to admit or seek help for mental health issues.
“Right now, if you raise your hand, not in every case, but there’s a perception out there that if you raise your hand and say something’s not right, there’s a very real possibility that you don’t fly again,” Emerson said.
Following Emerson’s incident, pilot mental health is receiving renewed attention.
“Who would you rather fly with: a pilot who is depressed, or a pilot who is depressed on medication?” said Dr. Brent Blue, an Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) senior aviation medical examiner, at a National Transportation Safety Board mental health summit in December.
“And that’s what it comes down to. We need to work together to help modernize the system and help the FAA modernize our pilot mental health evaluation program,” Blue added.
In May, the FAA the expanded the number of drugs approved for use by pilots, including several antidepressants. The agency also says it is hiring more mental health professionals.
“The FAA encourages pilots to seek help if they have a mental-health condition since most, if treated, do not disqualify someone from flying,” the FAA said in a statement to ABC News, in part. “In fact, only about 0.1% of medical certificate applicants who disclose health issues are denied. Treating these conditions early is important, and that is why the FAA has approved more antidepressants for use by pilots and air traffic controllers.”
Joe Emerson’s future
Emerson remains in legal limbo. Though he’s no longer facing attempted murder charges, he is still facing more than 80 state and federal charges, including 83 counts of reckless endangerment after prosecutors reduced the charges in December. It’s possible prosecutors could offer a plea deal or decide to go to trial later this fall.
“At the end of the day, I accept responsibility for the choices that I made. They’re my choices,” Emerson told ABC News. “What I hope through the judicial processes is that the entirety of not just 30 seconds of the event, but the entirety of my experience is accounted for as society judges me on what happened. And I will accept what the debt that society says I owe.”
What would he tell the passengers and crew?
What would Emerson tell the 83 passengers and crew onboard that Alaska Airlines flight?
“First and foremost, thank you,” Emerson said. “I appreciate that they saw someone in crisis in the back of that plane and that they paid attention to what the flight crew was telling them to do, and they remained calm until we got on the ground.”
It’s to the crew, however, that Emerson said he owes the biggest debt of gratitude.
“What I did was, something we don’t train for, and they handled it fantastic. It’s really a result of their professionalism and the way they handled that situation that I’m alive today,” Emerson said.
As for whether he’ll ever fly again, Emerson said that remains up in the air – and out of his hands.
“Of course I want to fly again. I’d be totally disingenuous if I said no,” he said. “I don’t know in what capacity I’m going to fly again and I don’t know if that’s an opportunity that’s going to be afforded to me. It’s not up to me to engineer that. What is up to me is to do what’s in front of me, put myself in a position where that’s a possibility, that it can happen.”
“But at the end of the day,” Emerson conceded, “if I’m not meant to fly again, I’m not going to fly again.”
ABC News’ John Capell and Miles Cohen contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — A Pakistani national with purported ties to Iran was arrested last month on charges he plotted to assassinate former President Donald Trump and multiple other public officials, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.
While the criminal complaint does not mention Trump by name, multiple sources familiar with the case told ABC News one of the intended targets of the alleged plot was Trump. Other possible targets included government officials from both sides of the aisle, the sources said.
After spending time in Iran, Asif Merchant flew from Pakistan to the U.S. to recruit hitmen to carry out the alleged plot, according to a detention memo. The person he contacted was a confidential informant working with the FBI, according to the criminal complaint.
Merchant, 46, is charged with murder for hire.
Asif was arrested July 12, one day prior Trump’s July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear.
“For years, the Justice Department has been working aggressively to counter Iran’s brazen and unrelenting efforts to retaliate against American public officials for the killing of Iranian General Soleimani,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “The Justice Department will spare no resource to disrupt and hold accountable those who would seek to carry out Iran’s lethal plotting against American citizens, and will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to target American public officials and endanger America’s national security.”
Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, added, “Working on behalf of others overseas, Merchant planned the murder of U.S. government officials on American soil.”
In April, Merchant arrived from Iran and contacted someone to help with his plot, according to officials. The person ended up being a confidential source who reported the information to law enforcement, according to the Justice Department. Merchant allegedly again met up with the source in early June and explained the assassination plot and said it was “not a one-time opportunity,” officials said.
“Specifically, Merchant requested men who could do the killing, approximately 25 people who could perform a protest as a distraction after the murder occurred, and a woman to do ‘reconnaissance,'” the complaint said.
By mid-June, he met up with the people he thought would carry out the hits — but who were actually undercover law enforcement officials, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Merchant even paid the apparent hitmen $5,000 as an advance on the assassinations before making plans to leave the country when the killings took place, officials said. Instead, he was arrested on July 12, the date he planned to leave the U.S.
“Fortunately, the assassins Merchant allegedly tried to hire were undercover FBI Agents,” acting Assistant Director Christie Curtis of the FBI New York Field Office said in a statement. “This case underscores the dedication and formidable efforts of our agents, analysts and prosecutors in New York, Houston, and Dallas. Their success in neutralizing this threat not only prevented a tragic outcome but also reaffirms the FBI’s commitment to protecting our nation and its citizens from both domestic and international threats.”
A final target had not been selected by the time Merchant made arrangements to fly out of the U.S., according to officials.
Investigators have said they’ve found no link between foreign operatives and Thomas Crooks, the 20-year-old shot and killed after he tried to assassinate Trump from a rooftop near the stage, but the arrest may help explain some last-minute adjustments to rally security.
“We were initially told that there was no Secret Service snipers coming but that was shifted either Thursday or Friday to indicate that there were,” Pat Young, head of the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit, told ABC News. “We had been told that this is the first time that a non-sitting president had been allocated Secret Service snipers. So that threw up some alarm bells for some of our guys that — why the sudden shift — from one stance to the other?”