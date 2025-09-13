Police seek suspect in shooting

On September 10 at approximately 8PM, Martinsville Police officers responded to the Valero in the 1100 block of Brookdale Street. On scene, they found a 51-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Sovah Martinsville Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Roanoke where he remains hospitalized.

The investigation revealed that the victim was shot at the Avalon Arms Apartments in the 700 block of Corn Tassell Trail. Police developed a suspect, Jerod Montez Baker, 34 of Martinsville. Baker is currently wanted for Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

If you have any information about Baker’s whereabouts or this incident, please contact Detective Steven Rogers at 276-403-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463) Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line and you could receive an award up to $2,500.00.