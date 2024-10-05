Police seeking mother of 2-year-old girl who died from suspected fentanyl exposure
(PORTLAND, Ore.) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said they’re seeking the mother of a 2-year-old girl who died from a suspected fentanyl exposure last month, and who is also wanted for “several violent crimes.”
Police said they have been unable to locate Mary Jacobo, 26, for over three weeks since the death of her toddler. The girl went into cardiac arrest on Sept. 12 and was transported from her home by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died, police said.
The cause and manner of death have not yet been confirmed, but “based on evidence discovered at the child’s home, and conversations with hospital staff, fentanyl is believed to be a contributing factor,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a press release.
The name of the deceased girl was not released by police.
Following the girl’s death, police said they were looking to speak with Jacobo, whom they said left the home “as this incident was initially unfolding.”
Jacobo has not been located in the weeks since, despite “significant investigatory efforts,” police said Friday.
Since the death of her child, Jacobo is suspected of having committed an armed carjacking and other unspecified crimes, police said.
Jacobo also has multiple warrants for her arrest, police said. However, police are not sharing details on the charges in the warrants because Jacobo isn’t yet in custody and the cases may be confidential, Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen told ABC News.
Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Jacobo, warning that she is considered armed and dangerous.
Police described Jacobo as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds, with hazel eyes. She has brown hair that may have been recently dyed blonde, police said. She also has tattoos on the front of her neck, her chest and on her left hand.
Anyone with information on Jacobo’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, police said.
(NEW YORK) — NATO troops, vessels and aircraft took to the frigid North Atlantic Ocean last month to sharpen their skills for a potential future war at sea, whether in the tumultuous Atlantic or in waters closer to their hypothetical Russian adversaries.
The drills — led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe and the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet — “focused on the strategic waterways and airspace surrounding Iceland,” a NATO press release said, an area it described as “a vital hub in the North Atlantic.” NATO forces practiced tracking enemy naval forces — including submarines — and responding to mass casualty events.
But one part of the exercise was designed with a different region, though the same hypothetical enemy, in mind.
With U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft acting as their eyes, Polish Naval Strike Missile (NSM) units used their time in Iceland to simulate strikes on enemy ships out at sea.
Lt. Bartlomiej Gryglewski, a liaison officer for the Polish navy’s naval missile unit, told ABC News that his contingent performed every step up until the actual firing of the munitions. “We ‘performed’ a lot of strikes,” Gryglewski said, describing the Norwegian-made NSM as a “pretty awesome” weapon.
The combination of the “precise missile” and the information gathered by the American aircraft above gives a “a high percentage chance — almost 100% — that the target will be hit,” Gryglewski added.
The North Atlantic, though, is not the expected hunting ground.
“We almost always perform our exercises in the Baltic region,” Gryglewski said, “protecting the Baltic Sea region from the enemy” as part of Poland’s coastal defense system.
NATO’s ‘lake’
There, Russia is “facing a real imbalance” with its NATO rivals, Sidharth Kaushal of the U.K.’s Royal United Services Institute think tank told ABC News.
NATO’s inclusion of Finland and Sweden — a direct consequence of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 — has prompted some officials to jokingly refer to the Baltic Sea as the “NATO Lake.”
The trope “is a bit of an exaggeration, but only a bit,” Kaushal said. “The maritime imbalance is significantly in NATO’s favor, and that’s a huge problem for Russia.”
The Baltic Sea remains a key oil export route for Russian ships departing terminals in St. Petersburg. Commercial and military vessels alike must transit the sea to reach the Atlantic Ocean, passing through the Gulf of Finland and the narrow Danish straits with NATO eyes on all sides.
Russia’s strategic Kaliningrad exclave is surrounded by NATO nations, its approaches in sight of the Latvian, Polish and Swedish coasts.
In the event of war, NATO aircraft and vessels could launch attacks on Russian territory from within the Baltic region that would “give Russian air defenses very limited warning times,” Kashual noted.
“There’s a whole range of conundrums that the alliance’s preponderance in the Baltic Sea faces the Russians with,” Kaushal said. “Reminding Russia of that fact is probably an important goal for the Americans, and for the wider alliance.”
Russia’s Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin have routinely criticized NATO military drills — particularly those close to its border. In July, for example, Moscow hit out at NATO drills in Finland as “an integral part of NATO’s comprehensive provocative efforts to contain Russia.”
Control of the Baltic Sea is not a given for the Western allies. Russia’s naval cruise missile bombardment of Ukraine from the Black Sea since 2022 has proved devastating, and proved that Moscow can “pose a real threat at depth across Europe,” Kashual said.
“Sinking them early and demonstrating the ability to do so would be a real priority for regional countries like Poland, even if the aggregate balance of forces is now heavily skewed in NATO’s direction in the Baltic,” he added.
“There’s a temporal question; can the Baltic Fleet be sunk in a manner that’s both timely and cost effective before it’s done an unacceptable level of damage across Europe with its cruise missiles?”
Polish NSMs, Kashual added, could prove to be “a big part” of NATO’s answer to that question.
Poland’s government has said as much. “Due to the reinforcement of the coastal missile units, manned and unmanned reconnaissance platforms, modern mine warfare and submarines, we will greatly increase our capabilities to protect our coastline,” the Defense Ministry wrote in its 2032 plan.
Still, Western militaries may have to grapple with the same industrial strains that have so hamstrung Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
Advanced technology like the NSM may work well, but restocking munitions might prove a challenge. Last fall, the Polish Defense Ministry inked a deal with NSM producer Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace for “several hundred” more missiles.
Naval missile troops have plenty of active case studies to turn to. In the Black Sea, Ukraine has been able to hold back the Russian Black Sea Fleet, and even sink the Moskva flagship.
In the Middle East, the Houthis in Yemen have hit dozens of commercial ships and attacked Western warships in nearby waters. The group has even claimed to have fired on vessels in the Mediterranean Sea.
“I think that everybody at this time is getting some experience from those,” Gryglewski said of the two ongoing conflicts. “But that’s all I can say about this for the moment.”
(NEW YORK) — Thunderstorms are in the forecast Saturday across parts of the central United States as a summer-like pattern continues to deliver hot temperatures and scattered severe weather.
The highest risk for severe weather on Saturday is along the New Mexico-Texas border, with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes possible between Albuquerque and Amarillo. A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of New Mexico and the Texas panhandle.
There is another area extending from Kansas to Wisconsin that may be producing strong to severe thunderstorms later, with damaging winds being the main threat. Flash flooding could be an issue as well, with 1″-3″ of rain across parts of the Midwest over the next 2 days.
Offshore storm affecting Northeast
A pesky storm system has parked itself off the coast of eastern Massachusetts, drenching Cape Cod and Nantucket with up to 4 inches of rain during the last few days.
Coastal Flood Alerts are in effect for several locations along the east coast, due to the combination of astronomical high tide and the rough surf from this offshore storm.
Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 2 feet is possible this weekend during high tide from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast. The storm will slowly pull away by early next week.
In the tropics
The chances for our next tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico are increasing, with a 60% likelihood for development as we head through next week.
The potential storm hasn’t even formed yet, but a storm is expected to take shape around the middle or end of next week, bringing a heavy rain threat to the Gulf Coast.
It is still far too early to determine potential impacts, but residents along the Gulf Coast should be monitoring this over the next several days.
(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Four people were killed and at least 18 others injured in a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, police said.
The shooting — which occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Magnolia Avenue South, in the Five Points South Entertainment District — was “not random and stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the cross fire,” police said in a statement.
Police are seeking multiple suspects who they said “fired upon a large group of people who were outside in a public area” and then fled the scene in a vehicle.
“Officers arrived on the scene when they observed two adult males and one adult female lying unresponsive on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel.
Additional victims were then located in the area, while others began arriving at local hospitals. One man was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital, police said.
As of Sunday morning, police said there were a total of 22 gunshot victims — four dead and 18 wounded, “with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.”
During a press conference Sunday morning, police said they believe it was a “targeted shooting,” and that the targeted individual was among those who are dead. They did not identify the person or say why they might have been targeted.
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond extended “heartfelt condolences” to the victims and their families.
“Our hearts go out to them as we work through this,” Thurmond said.
Mayor Randall Woodfin called for an end to gun violence, saying his “first priority is public safety.”
“Do not tell me this is not solvable — at the same time, do not tell me this is only on the police to solve it,” Woodfin said. “Elected officials — locally, statewide and nationally — have a duty to solve this American crisis, this American epidemic of gun violence.”
More than 100 shell casings were collected at the scene, and police said they believe a modified automatic weapon with a “gun switch” may have been used in the incident.
No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.
The police urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 in cash for information, the police added.
The Birmingham Police Department is working with the FBI and ATF on the investigation, the department said. Authorities are also seeking information from witnesses.
ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.