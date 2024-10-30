Police take down crime group accused of making illegal cannabis edibles packaged like name-brand candy

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

(VANCOUVER ISLAND, CANADA) — Police in Canada said they have arrested six people and taken down an organized crime group believed to have produced tens of thousands of counterfeit cannabis-laced candy bars and edibles resembling popular name-brand products.

The takedown began early this month when the Pacific Region Royal Canadian Mounted Police federal policing investigators executed search warrants at two dispensaries and five separate residences on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada, on Oct. 3, according to a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday.

“These warrants were associated to an organized crime group allegedly involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs, and contraband tobacco in Port Alberni and Nanaimo,” authorities said. “The dispensaries in question were Green Coast Dispensary in Port Alberni and Coastal Storm Dispensary located in Lantzville.”

Search warrants were also executed at a suspected stash site in Port Alberni, as well as a storage and production facility adjacent to Coastal Storm Dispensary, including two modular trailers where cannabis edibles were being produced, stored, and distributed, authorities said.

The list of items seized includes over 120,000 cannabis edibles with packaging resembling popular name-brand chocolate bars, potato chips, nacho chips, honey and other candies, including over 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) of psilocybin mushrooms, 1,740 psilocybin capsules, over 400 psilocybin chocolate, candies and a multitude of other psilocybin products, 2.2 pounds of pressed cannabis resin, over 500 pounds of cannabis bud, more than 19 pounds of shatter, over 5000 cannabis vape cartridges, counterfeit cannabis-laced honey, five vehicles, two ATM machines containing cash, an estimated 164 master cases of contraband tobacco equating to 82,000 packs of cigarettes, over $400,000 in cash and a shotgun, police said.

“Although the contraband cannabis-laced candy bars and chips resembled professionally manufactured, packaged, and quality-controlled products, they were discovered to have been produced in the highly unsanitary, and heavily contaminated modular trailers,” authorities from RCMP said. “A preliminary assessment of the edibles also indicates that they had been treated with unknown amounts of THC, and likely cross-contaminated with other drugs and substances present in the trailers where they were being produced and packaged.”

Of equal concern, according to police, was the fact that the counterfeit snacks had packaging claims of possessing medicinal properties and dangerously high drug potency values, with many of the candy wrap labels claiming to be “100 times more potent than regulated cannabis products.”

“Given the highly contaminated and unsanitary conditions of the illicit drug production facility where these cannabis edibles were being produced, it is possible that the consumption of these products can lead to serious health risks,” RCMP said. “We urge members of the public to practice extreme caution if they already possess, or come across such products in the future, especially with Halloween being just around the corner.”

This investigation is ongoing and numerous drug-offence-related charges are being pursued.

3D mammography better at detecting early-stage cancer with fewer false positives, study finds
Isaac Lane Koval/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Newer three-dimensional imaging is more effective at detecting breast cancer and may improve long-term outcomes, according to a new study led by researchers at the Yale School of Medicine.

The study, which analyzed more than 272,000 breast cancer screenings over 13 years, showed that 3D mammography, known as digital breast tomosynthesis, or DBT, identified breast cancer at higher rates and earlier stages when compared to traditional 2D mammograms.

3D mammography also reduced the number of false positive results, leading to fewer unnecessary tests after initial screening, according to the study, published Tuesday in the medical journal Radiology.

The study builds on a growing body of research suggesting 3D mammography could offer benefits over 2D imaging.

According to lead co-author Dr. Liane Philpotts, this is the first study on 3D mammography of its scale, with 10 years’ worth of 3D screening data.

“It confirms some of what we knew from earlier … and shows the sustainability of these benefits,” Philpotts told ABC News. “But the big take-home point is that the advanced cancer rate was less [with 3D mammography]. That is the most significant finding from this.”

While 2D mammography is still accepted as a gold standard for breast cancer screening, an increasing number of health centers are incorporating this 3D technology.

Here are five questions answered about 3D mammography:

1. What is 3D mammography?

While traditional mammography involves a two-dimensional X-ray image, three-dimensional mammograms use a rotating “X-ray arc” that takes X-rays from multiple angles to create a detailed 3D representation of breast tissue.

This allows radiologists to scroll through 1-millimeter slices to obtain a more comprehensive view of the tissue.

2. Practically speaking, what are the benefits of 3D mammograms compared to 2D, according to the latest research?

3D mammograms may be able to detect breast cancers more frequently and at earlier stages. Earlier detection means earlier treatment and a higher chance of a cure.

In addition, 3D mammograms were associated with fewer false positive results, reducing the burden of unnecessary follow up testing. This could mean less time, money and stress for patients.

“It gives us … a better chance of finding things, and also a reduced chance of having to call people back unnecessarily,” Philpotts said. “So, it’s kind of a win-win from that point of view.”

3. What do current guidelines say about 2D vs. 3D mammograms?

According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines — an influential group of experts whose guidelines help determine government insurance coverage — 2D and 3D mammography are both effective forms of breast cancer screening.

Right now, one is not recommended over the other.

4. Is it covered by insurance?

Many insurance providers, including Medicare, cover 3D mammography.

However, coverage varies depending on insurance company and state of residence, as 3D mammograms are more expensive than 2D.

In some cases, only a portion is covered, or patients must meet a deductible first. Patients may need to call their insurance provider to understand what their individual plan covers.

5. Can I request it during my next screening?

More than likely, if you are due for breast cancer screening, you could receive a 3D mammogram.

3D breast mammography is offered at 90% of certified breast imaging centers. However, 3D imaging may not be necessary for everyone. It is a good idea to speak with your provider about whether it’s right for you.

Indigenous women continue to face barriers to breast cancer care, report finds
 Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Nicole Hallingstad credits her cat, Rudy, with finding her breast cancer.

Despite an unremarkable mammogram screening just seven months earlier, the 42-year-old knew something was wrong when Rudy kept pawing at something on the right side of her chest.

Hallingstad had another mammogram, which this time found a golf-ball-sized tumor in her breast that she said was from a fast-growing form of breast cancer.

After surgery, she needed both radiation and chemotherapy – but neither were available where she lived.

Hallingstad faced a difficult decision. Her options were to travel more than 1,000 miles once a month for chemotherapy and then relocate for six weeks of radiation treatment, or move to another state where she could get chemotherapy and radiation in one place. Hallingstad chose the latter.

“I was very fortunate that I was able to take the option to move and continue working and receive the care I needed,” Hallingstad told ABC News. “But that is a choice that is unsustainable for far too many Native women, and frankly, uncertain.”

Why was cancer care so inaccessible for Hallingstad? Because she lived in Alaska.

Hallingstad, a member of the Tlingit and Haida Native Indian Tribes of Alaska, faced profound barriers to breast cancer care that are shared by many American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) women. These barriers have contributed to growing disparities over the last three decades.

“It’s often really difficult to get to a qualified health care center that is close to the rural areas where so many of our people live,” Hallingstad said. “And transportation is not readily available for many people to get the trip to the center, to get their screening to even have access to the kind of machinery that is needed for this important treatment work.”

recent report by the American Cancer Society (ACS) showed that the rate of breast cancer deaths among U.S. women has decreased by 44% from 1989 to 2022. But that progress has not held true for all women, including AI/AN women, whose death rates have remained unchanged during that same time.

While AI/AN women have a 10% lower incidence of breast cancer than white women, they have a 6% higher mortality rate, according to the ACS.

The ACS also found that only about half of AI/AN women over 40 years old surveyed for the report said they’d had a mammogram in the last two years, compared to 68% of white women. That lack of timely screenings increased the risk of discovering cancer in more advanced stages, which in turn could result in higher death rates.

“This is a population for which we are very concerned,” Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society, told ABC News. “Given the mammography rates [of AI/AN women] that we’re actually seeing, which are well behind other women across the country.

Knudsen emphasized the need to “create that additional awareness about the importance of getting screened for breast cancer early because of the link to improved outcomes,” especially in Indigenous communities.

There are also cultural barriers to cancer care and awareness. “Culturally, we don’t often speak about very deep illness, because we don’t want to give it life,” Hallingstad said.

That fear, not necessarily shared by all Indigenous communities, is a common reason people from any background may choose not to discuss cancer risk, or to seek help if they think they have a serious health problem.

Melissa Buffalo, an enrolled member of the Meskwaki Nation of Iowa, is the CEO of the American Indian Cancer Foundation, where she works alongside Hallingstad. Her organization recently received a grant to study the knowledge and beliefs surrounding cancer and clinical trials among Indigenous people in Minnesota. Buffalo said she hopes to “create resources and tools that are culturally relevant, culturally tailored, so that we can help to build trust within these healthcare systems.”

Advocates like Buffalo and organizations like the ACS are also creating toolkits to help existing systems increase their outreach to AI/AN women. However, “there is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach to everything,” Dr. Melissa Simon, an OB/GYN at Northwestern University and founder of the Chicago Cancer Health Equity Collaborative, told ABC News.

“We have to also acknowledge that the patient has some variation too, just like the cancer itself. To treat it has some variation,” Simon said.

“We have to talk about it,” Hallingstad said about breast cancer in the Indigenous community. “We need to understand treatment options. We need to bring care facilities closer and we need to make sure our populations are being screened and are following treatment.”

 

Jade A. Cobern, MD, MPH is a physician board-certified in pediatrics and preventive medicine and a medical fellow of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Sejal Parekh, M.D., is a board-certified, practicing pediatrician and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

What to know about prostate cancer after TV travel guide Rick Steves shared his diagnosis
Rick Steves speaks on stage at The Paramount Theatre, Dec. 3, 2014, in Austin, Texas. — Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The announcement from TV travel guide Rick Steves about his prostate cancer diagnosis this week is putting a spotlight on the disease and the importance of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening.

In a statement posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Steves shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next month after he finishes filming two new shows in France for the next three weeks.

“I’ll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and—God willing—be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October,” he wrote. “I have great trust in my doctor and in Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. And I have lots more to be thankful for…including the support of friends and loved ones and a strong faith that I’m in good hands.”

Steves, who is known for his travel shows such as Rick Steves’ Europe and “Travel with Rick Steves,” added in the statement that he isn’t too concerned about the diagnosis.

“While the statistics tell me I should be just fine, I’ve been fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital — and I find myself going into this adventure almost like it’s some amazing, really important trip,” he explained. “I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful.”

He added, “I’m looking forward to many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships. Thank you for your love and support (and any “travel tips” you may have for me as I set off on this journey).”

How common are deaths from prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is considered the second-leading cause of cancer death in men, and the first is lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Although prostate cancer can be a serious disease, most men who were diagnosed with it did not die from it, ACS said.

“In fact, more than 3.3 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point are still alive today,” ACS added.

The good news is likely due to early detection and advances in treatment, the prostate cancer death rate has declined by about half from 1993 to 2013.

In recent years, the death rate has stabilized, likely reflecting the rise in cancers being found at an advanced stage, according to ACS.

How to get early detection for prostate cancer

Like many cancers, early detection is vital. Prostate cancer can be screened for with a blood test called Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA). The goal of screening is to catch cancer before symptoms present and can be done during medical check-ups.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which helps establish standards for screening tests, says the decision to screen people aged 55-69 for prostate cancer should be a choice between the individual and their healthcare provider based on personal risk.

The USPSTF, notably, does not recommend screening over the age of 70.

What happens next after a high PSA is detected?

After a high PSA is detected, a doctor may call for a biopsy after ruling out other possible causes.. However, there are risks of complications such as infection or bleeding.

When making the decision of when to screen someone for prostate cancer, clinicians also consider the risk of someone developing prostate cancer. Some groups, including Black Americans, have a higher risk.

Black men and women are more likely to die from prostate, uterine and breast cancer compared to other races, according to data from the ACS.

Additionally, while screening is designed to detect and treat aggressive prostate cancer, not all identified prostate cancer will require treatment, especially as they age. In some cases, doctors will keep a close eye on people with low grade prostate cancers, something called active surveillance.

However, recommendations for screening do not apply if a patient develops symptoms like trouble urinating or blood in the urine. If that happens, people should talk to their doctor right away.

The USPSTF is currently reviewing the guidelines for prostate cancer screening and recommendations may change in the next few years.

Dr. Camry Kelly, DO, a member of the ABC Medical News Unit and is Chief Resident at Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Rochester, Minnesota as well as Dr. Ashley Yoo, MD, a member of the ABC Medical News Unit and an Internal Medicine Resident at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. contributed to this report.

