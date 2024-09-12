Polio vaccinations wrap up in Gaza as officials try to inoculate 90% of children under age 10

Polio vaccinations wrap up in Gaza as officials try to inoculate 90% of children under age 10
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(TEL-AVIV, Israel) — The last day of the polio vaccination campaign is wrapping up in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

The campaign was launched after the first case of polio in Gaza in more than 25 years was recently detected. Health officials from the WHO, the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health and partner organizations said they would be vaccinating children in three-day phases starting in central Gaza, then in southern Gaza, and ending in the north.

As of Thursday morning, more than 552,000 children under age 10 out of 640,000 have been vaccinated in Gaza, according to the WHO. The organization said at least 90% coverage is needed to stop a potential outbreak in Gaza, and the campaign may be extended if that 90% figure isn’t achieved on Thursday.

Poliovirus was first detected in sewage samples from the cities of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis – in central and southern Gaza, respectively – in mid-July, in tests conducted by the Gaza Ministry of Health in coordination with the UN.

In mid-August, the Ministry of Health reported the first case of polio in Gaza in 25 years, in a 10-month-old child who had not been vaccinated. Doctors suspected polio after symptoms resembled the virus, which was confirmed in test conducted in Amman, the capital of Jordan, according to the WHO.

Children are receiving two drops of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), which has been used for outbreak response under the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing approval since March 2021. A second dose is typically given four weeks after the first.

“We want to protect our children from diseases and give them the necessary vaccines because prevention is better than cure,” Islam Saleh, a mother in northern Gaza, said in a video issued by the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday.

“I fear for my son because there is no cure for polio. This dose he received will protect him, and it is safe,” Saleh added.

Officials have said that the vaccination operation is complicated by access restrictions, evacuation orders and fuel shortages. Israel has agreed to “temporary” pauses in fighting each day in order for the vaccinations to be administered.

Earlier this week, a convoy of UN vehicles in northern Gaza was stopped and questioned by Israeli Security Forces before being released, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

Polio largely affects children under age 5 and can lead to paralysis or death. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, there are about 341,000 children under the age of five in Gaza.

Children in the U.S. are recommended to get the inactivated polio vaccine as part of routine childhood immunization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It consists of four doses in total administered first at 2 months of age, then at 4 months, 6-18 months, and 4-6 years.

“It has been heartening to see the response to the campaign,” the WHO said in comments released after a press briefing on Thursday. “Everywhere the team has gone, parents are doing all they can to ensure their child does not miss vaccination. Many vaccination sites received more than expected crowds. Special coordinated missions were also conducted to reach children in insecure and heard to reach areas.”

ABC News’ Jordana Miller and Dana Savir contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What to know about polio vaccination campaign in Gaza after 1st first case in 25 years
What to know about polio vaccination campaign in Gaza after 1st first case in 25 years
Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(LONDON) — A mass polio vaccination campaign is underway in Gaza to inoculate children after the first case in 25 years was recently detected in the strip.

Several organizations — including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health and other partners — began the campaign on Sunday in central Gaza, where the case was confirmed.

The WHO has sent more than 1 million vaccine doses with the goal of vaccinating more than 640,000 children under age 10. The campaign will be rolled out in three-day phases each in central, southern and northern Gaza, according to Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO representative for the Palestinian territory,

The UN estimates that in 2022, polio vaccination coverage, conducted through routine immunization, was at 99%.

However, since the outbreak of the war, this percentage has fallen. According to the latest WHO-UNICEF routine immunization (WUENIC) report, the number is estimated to be at 89% in 2023 due to the number of newborns not vaccinated.

Israel has agreed to limited pauses in the fighting, for about six hours a day, to facilitate the campaign, according to the WHO.

Children will receive two drops of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), which has been used for outbreak response under the WHO’s Emergency Use Listing approval since March 2021.

“We are targeting 157,000 children under 10 [in central Gaza]. We will do it for three consecutive days and, if needed, we’ll add a day,” Peeperkorn said on Sunday.

The vaccination will target 138 different sites including hospitals, medical points, schools and community points — including water and food distribution points — according to the WHO.

Among those participating in the vaccination campaign is the medical nonprofit MedGlobal. Five of the organization’s medical treatment points in Gaza are ready to administer vaccines.

Dr. John Kahler, a pediatrician and co-founder of MedGlobal, who has been on multiple medical missions to Gaza, said temporary pauses are not enough to fix long-term systemic issues, but this proves they can happen for critical medical situations.

“First of all, it shows how collapsed the public health system is,” he told ABC News. “But it also shows that it is possible for both sides to come to some type of a temporary — but important — agreement to permit [vaccinations] to happen.”

UNICEF said during the first full day of the vaccination campaign, 72,600 children received a dose of polio vaccine.

Poliovirus was first detected in sewage samples from Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis — in central and southern Gaza, respectively — in mid-July, in tests conducted by the Ministry of Health in coordination with the United Nations.

“The presence of the virus that causes polio … represents a new health disaster,” the ministry said in a statement at the time. “There is severe overcrowding, a scarcity of available water and its contamination with sewage water, the accumulation of tons of garbage and the occupation’s prevention of the entry of hygiene materials, which creates a suitable environment for the spread of various epidemics.”

In mid-August, the Ministry of Health reported the first case of polio in 25 years in a 10-month-old child who had not been vaccinated. Doctors suspected polio after symptoms resembled the virus, which was confirmed in test conducted in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Kahler said the true number of polio cases is likely much higher with many that have got undetected.

“If you really do have one case of paralytic polio, you have, by definition, hundreds or more,” he said. “Remember, 90% of polio is asymptomatic. So, this is why it spreads. It’s highly contagious…Given the breakdown in the infrastructure, there will be no way of knowing how many.”

Polio largely affects children under age 5 and can lead to paralysis or death. According to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, there are about 341,000 children under the age of five in Gaza.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

How Apple’s Vision Pro is helping this ALS patient to perform simple tasks
How Apple’s Vision Pro is helping this ALS patient to perform simple tasks
Mark says he can now play Solitaire, send text messages and watch movies, all without the use of his hands. — Synchron

(NEW YORK) — An American man with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has become the first patient in the world to use an Apple Vision Pro via an implantable brain-computer interface (BCI).

This means the patient, a 64-year-old man named Mark from western Pennsylvania, is able to use the device using his thoughts rather than using hand or voice commands. Mark is not giving his last name to preserve his privacy.

Mark doesn’t have the use of hands but has been able to play Solitaire, bring up screens to watch movies and TV shows and even send text messages.

He said the implant has given him back some of his independence that he had started to lose as his ALS progressed.

“I lived alone for quite a long time, so I was used to doing all everything for myself and, when you lose that ability, I’m not gonna lie, it’s been a challenge to not be able to do things for myself,” Mark told ABC News. “I can see down the road … of endless possibilities.”

‘A punch in the gut’

In 2020, Mark started realizing that he couldn’t pinch together the thumb and forefinger of his left hand. He originally believed he was beginning to develop a condition like carpal tunnel until he dropped a cup of coffee and decided it was time to visit a doctor.

An orthopedic doctor he was seeing for separate lower back issues suspected he might be experiencing a pinched nerve in his neck and a surgery was planned to fuse four vertebrae together, but the doctor recommended Mark see a neurologist first.

Mark had an appointment in January 2021 and through a series of tests, confirmed he had ALS.

“Unfortunately, that was kind of a punch in the gut,” he said. “Unfortunately, with this disease, it’s 100% fatal but mine fortunately is a little bit slower progression.”

Mark said the paralysis has since climbed up his left arm, across his shoulders and down his right arm, and he’s since also begun to experience some weakness in his neck.

How BCIs work

A BCI is a sensor that is implanted and translates brain signals into an action outside of the body.

There are different types of BCIs. Neuralink — developed by Neuralink Corp., founded by Elon Musk — is a small chip inserted directly into the brain tissue and requires brain surgery.

The BCI developed by the company Synchron involves a device implanted into one of the veins within the brain and is a minimally invasive procedure.

BCIs are designed to be used by people who struggle with neurological disabilities, such as a brain or spinal cord injury, or a degenerative disease like ALS.

“BCI research really started back in the ’90s, so this isn’t a new idea,” Dr. Leah Croll, a neurologist at Maimonides Hospital, in Brooklyn, New York, told ABC News. “But in the last five years or so, technology has just evolved at such a rapid pace, in large part thanks to AI, and so now we’re seeing this explosion of BCI research and applications like we never have before.”

Recently, Synchron announced that it was able to connect its BCI to the Apple Vision Pro, the virtual reality headset. The sensor translates the brain signals, which, in turn, allows the patient to control the headset hands-free.

“It allows them to have some independence and some agency in choosing an immersive experience for themselves,” Croll said.

A representative for Apple did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.

Allowing more independence

Mark worked at his job in the wholesale flower industry until December 2022 when it became apparent that he was beginning to experience weakness in his right arm and could no longer drive.

He got accepted into a drug study that he started at Emory University in Georgia, and continued in western Pennsylvania, when his doctors first informed him about BCIs.

“At the last appointment for that drug study … it was at that appointment that I found out about this study, working with the BCI, and I was all in,” Mark said. “I wanted to be able to help and do what I could. So, I assessed the risk, and it was very minimal, with this particular BCI.”

Mark said the procedure for the implant took place in August 2023 and he became connected to the BCI in October 2023.

He and the contacts from Synchron have been working on tasks with the BCI about twice a week and began working the Apple Vision Pro two months ago.

“I’m playing solitaire so little bit of entertainment there,” Mark said. “I can access Apple TV and HBO Max if I want to watch a movie … there’s an app that we are working with that kind of highlights, different artistic styles and painters and whatnot. So that’s been really interesting for me.”

He went on, “Not being able to use my arms anymore, it’s one thing to lay or sit and watch TV all day, but to be able to do other things as well like playing Solitaire for a little bit or working with other apps, it’s really been a game-changer.”

Croll said there are so many day-to-day activities able-bodied people take for granted.

“Just the simple act of going to the movies for an able-bodied person, they can decide on a whim that they want to go to a movie, and they can just do it,” she said. “For somebody who has a serious neurologic disease, they cannot decide that on a whim. That requires a whole team of people to help get them there, it requires an awful lot of logistical planning. And, of course, the assumption that they can go to the movie theater is predicated on the movie theater, even being able to accommodate their needs at all.”

Croll said BCIs integrated with virtual reality could revolutionize the way that neurologic patients are treated. But there are ethical issues to consider, including privacy concerns and learning more if the technology has any impacts on a patient’s normal brain function.

Mark said he hopes his story encourages other patients who have lost function in their limbs or have become non-verbal.

“It is a punch in the gut when you get a diagnosis like this because there is no cure for this disease,” he said. “I always say I have two ways when I get up in the morning: I can either choose to wallow in self-pity, or I can get up and do what I can to be a resource and a help for others. I choose the latter.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Water bead-related ER visits among kids rose over 130% between 2021 and 2022: Study
Water bead-related ER visits among kids rose over 130% between 2021 and 2022: Study
pablohart/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Pediatric water bead-related emergency room visits increased over 130% in one year, a new study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine shows.

Water beads are small balls of polymer that can expand up to 100 to 1,500 times in size when they come in contact with water, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

From 2021 to 2022, an estimated 8,159 ER visits involving patients under 20 years old involved water beads, the study found. Forty-six percent of the cases involved water bead ingestion.

Researchers from Ohio and Missouri analyzed data collected between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2022, and found that children under the age of 5 were the most commonly seen patients in emergency departments.

The data showed that all water bead-related ER visits involving kids under 5 involved the ingestion of a water bead, while ER visits for patients in other age groups involved a water bead-related eye injury or a water bead inserted into other areas of the body, including the ear canal or nose.

“The number of pediatric water bead-related emergency department visits is increasing rapidly,” Dr. Gary Smith, a senior author of the study and the director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said in a news release.

“Although swallowing objects and putting them into an ear or the nose are common among children, water beads pose a unique increased risk of harm because of their expanding properties, and they’re hard to detect with X-rays,” Smith said.

Smith and the study’s co-authors called for stronger federal regulation of water beads and a revision of toy safety standards.

In May, three U.S. senators introduced Esther’s Law, legislation that would ban the sale of water beads marketed as toys, require warning labels on water bead packages and direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to consider further water bead regulation. The legislation, which was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and has not yet been voted on, is named after the late Esther Jo Bethard, who died in July 2023 at 10 months old after swallowing a loose water bead.

Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart announced at the end of 2023 that they would stop selling water beads due to the risk of injuries and death among children.

The CPSC also warned in March that water beads, along with narcotics, are two growing risks, especially for young children. The federal agency recommends water beads be removed from any environment where young kids are present, that children shouldn’t be allowed to play with them unsupervised, and that water beads be secured in containers and in areas were children can’t easily access them.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.