Popcorn and pickleball? Movie chains spending $2.2 billion to get people back to theaters

Getty Images

While 22% of Americans say they have a home theater, far fewer have a pickleball court.

But integrating the hot new sport into the moviegoing experience is just one perk of a $2.2 billion upgrade to the country’s major theater chains that has been announced by the National Association of Theatre Owners.

The upgrades include amenities you might expect — everything from upgraded seats to sound systems; laser projectors to air conditioning; and more offerings at the concession stand — but also ones you may not, like pickleball courts, arcades and suspended rope courses.

All of it is designed to get you off your couch and back to the movies, says the association’s president and CEO, Michael O’Leary, in a statement — well, not in so many words: “This investment reflects that commitment in a tangible way that every moviegoer will see and enjoy.”

He adds, “The competition for consumers’ hard-earned dollars is fiercer than ever. Going to the theatre is an unparalleled entertainment experience, and exhibitors are dedicated to making every visit to their theatres memorable.”

As an example, the B&B Theatres location in Red Oak, Texas, has been refurbished into a full-on entertainment center, that not only has 12 theaters, but a performance space, bowling lanes, an outdoor bar and, yes, two pickleball courts.

The eight largest theater chains in the U.S. and Canada are taking part in the efforts, including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark and Regal Cinemas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Will Wesley Snipes play Blade again? Ryan Reynolds pushes for one last ride for “Marvel Daddy”
Amen Ra Films/Getty Images

(SPOILERS) While Wesley Snipes‘ return as the half-vampire vamp hunter Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine blew fans’ minds, the guy who made it happen, Ryan Reynolds, is pushing for Snipes to take to the big screen on one last adventure.

While some cite 2000’s X-Men as the start of the superhero explosion at the movies, one could argue it was Snipes’ 1998 hit Blade that kicked it all off.

To a photo of him with his arm around Snipes, Reynolds wrote on Instagram, “There is no Fox Marvel Universe or MCU without Blade first creating a market. He is Marvel Daddy. Please share for a Logan-like send off.”

Reynolds first starred opposite Snipes in 2004’s Blade: Trinity, and in spite of the rumored on-set drama, he reached out to Snipes to see if he was interested in joining the hero-packed Deadpool threequel.

“I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off,” Snipes recently told Entertainment Weekly. “I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it.”

Snipes recalled, “[B]ut [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. … He told me the idea [and said] ‘If you’re in, we’re in.'”

Ali was announced as the successor to the role in 2019, but the project has been mired in development delays, including script changes and the exit of director Bassam Tariq just before production was scheduled to start in 2022.

The delays were even snarked at in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Snipes saying in character, “There’s only ever gonna be one Blade.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Russell Crowe in bloody trailer for ‘Kraven the Hunter’
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures’ newest trailer to its upcoming Marvel adaptation Kraven the Hunter really leans into the upcoming movie’s R rating.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, the ruthless, titular Marvel Comics villain who is historically known to be one of Spider-Man’s nemeses. In the trailer, his father Nikolai, played by Russell Crowe, tells him, “My son, we are hunters. The greatest the world has ever known.” 

While behind bars, one inmate makes the mistake of doubting the hunter “myth,” and Taylor-Johnson pounces on him and stabs him in the neck as proof.

“Embrace who you are, son, and you will become a legend,” Crowe’s character says. 

Possessing animal-like agility and strength, the trailer shows Taylor-Johnson dispatching baddies in myriad bloody ways, including turning their animal traps and snares against them. 

The footage also shows the antihero tackling a comics-accurate version of the baddie The Rhino — a hulking half man, half rhinoceros. 

The movie is set in Sony Pictures’ universe of Marvel films, alongside the Venom movies, and the infamous entries Morbius and Madame Web.

Kraven the Hunter claws into theaters in December.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Together again: Daryl and Carol reunite in new trailer to ‘The Walking Dead: The Book of Carol’
AMC

Daryl Dixon and his post-apocalyptic ride-or-die Carol Peletier are back together again in the new trailer to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol.

The trailer shows Melissa McBride‘s character Stateside, and looking for her long-lost friend — who had been kidnapped and shipped to France.

While Norman Reedus‘ character has adjusted to life there, he dreams about going back to America, and the friends he left behind. “I wonder if they’re still thinking about me,” he expresses. 

Unbeknownst to him, Carol hatches a plan to commandeer a plane to fly to France to find him. As a title card professes, “Some bonds have no borders.”

While both characters are seen separately fighting enemies both alive and undead in Europe, the trailer ends with a moment that fans have been excited to see since the pair parted ways in the finale of The Walking Dead in 2022: Daryl is shown in the foreground, while Carol saunters into frame, out of focus. 

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, which is the second installment of Daryl Dixon’s spinoff series, debuts on Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+. The spinoff has already been renewed for a third season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.