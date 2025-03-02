Pope Francis has ‘quiet’ night in hospital, Vatican says

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump makes a very public effort to acquire Greenland, one former Danish official said Trump’s attempts are nothing new — but he shouldn’t expect it to be easy. Interest in buying Greenland has “popped up from time to time in American politics,” Tom Høyem, Denmark’s minister to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told ABC News in an interview.
Høyem, 83, discussed Greenland’s political importance over the years, as well as his reaction to Trump’s recent desire to buy the island territory.
“Trump is living in a narrative where this has been an issue for the last 150 years,” Høyem said.
The purchase of Greenland has been a topic of conversation since before World War II, when Denmark sold the Danish West Indies — now known as the U.S. Virgin Islands — to the United States in 1917 for $25 million, Høyem said. Many American policymakers argued the U.S. should also acquire Greenland as well, according to Høyem.
“[President] Woodrow Wilson at first said, ‘No, it’s not worth anything at all. It’s just ice. I don’t want it.’ But there was such a big debate in the U.S. that he was forced to do something,” Høyem said.
When Wilson asked for ownership of Greenland, the Danish minister at the time replied, “No,” according to Høyem. Wilson signed an agreement in 1917 stating the United States recognizes Greenland as Danish, Høyem said.
In the document discussing the transfer of the Danish West Indies, then-Secretary of State Robert Lansing wrote, “In preceding this day to the signature of the Convention respecting the cessation of the Danish West-Indian Island to the United States of America, the undersigned Secretary of State of the United States of America, duly authorized by his Government, has the honor to declare that the Government of the United States of America will not object to the Danish Government extending their political and economic interests to the whole of Greenland.”
If Denmark was to ever sell Greenland to any country, Høyem said the United Kingdom would receive the first right to buy it, since the U.K. held dominion over Canada at the time of the treaty.
“Canada is only 20 kilometers away. That’s why the British said, ‘If Denmark ever sells Greenland, we should be the first to decide whether to take it or not,'” Høyem told ABC News.
Now, with Trump saying he wants to purchase Greenland, Høyem said history is repeating itself.
“Trump grew up hearing these stories,” Høyem said. “His generation and his parents’ generation often heard about U.S. attempts to buy Greenland.”
Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in acquiring the island territory, beginning during his first administration when he tried to buy Greenland, but instead gave $12 million for economic development. Trump has since restated his interest in buying the territory shortly before his second inauguration.
“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity,” Trump said in a December 2024 statement.
Trump said the purchase was needed for security purposes, adding he is “protecting the free world.” The U.S. also operates Putiffik Space Base, the Defense Department’s northern-most base, which sits on the coast of Greenland.
“You have approximately 45,000 people there. People really don’t even know if Denmark has any legal right to it,” Trump said, without explanation, during a Jan. 7 press conference at Mar-a-Lago. “But if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security. That’s for the free world.”
Greenland is also rich in valuable minerals, including rare earth metals, precious metals, precious stones, and uranium, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Association. While that may sound appealing to a potential buyer, Høyem said mining there is extremely expensive.
Trump’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., visited Greenland on Jan. 7, but stated the visit was for personal reasons. During this trip, his father said on social media, “Don. Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen.”
“Putting aside all the things that are going on in the media, I think we need to understand that Greenland’s been strategically important to the United States and to the West for a very long time,” Rubio said. “I think we now have the opportunity to see it for what it is, and that is one, if not the most important, one of the most critical parts of the world over the next 50 to 100 years will be whether there’s going to be freedom of navigation in the Arctic and what that will mean for global trade and commerce.”
Høyem said he does not know Trump, but thinks “he needs to be briefed a bit more by his civil servants.”
“His new minister of foreign affairs spoke to the Danish foreign minister — my party leader and friend — and they both agreed: ‘Let’s not discuss Greenland for now,'” Høyem said.
The prime minister of Greenland, Múte Egsede, has rejected the idea of selling Greenland to Trump, saying, “Greenland is ours.”
“We are not for sale and will never be for sale,” Egsede said in a statement. “We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.”
Officials from Denmark also have not supported Trump’s Greenmark proposal, including Danish politician Anders Vistisen, who explicitly urged the newly elected president to “f— off.”
“Greenland has been part of the Danish kingdom for 800 years,” Vistisen said during a European Parliament meeting on Jan. 21 in Strasbourg, France. “It’s an integrated part of our country. It is not for sale.”
Høyem said if Greenland decided to become independent, “they would immediately be targeted by major global powers.” Until then, Høyem said the territory needs more U.S. military investment to help defend it.
“I personally can’t imagine Greenland becoming fully independent,” Høyem said. “Running a country that large with so few people is nearly impossible.”
Regardless of the future of Trump’s Greenland proposal, Høyem said the land holds significant power.
“Trump might have looked at Greenland as a real estate deal, but for Denmark and Greenland, it’s a matter of geopolitical survival,” Høyem said. “The Arctic is extremely important, and I agree with Trump on that.”
(TIBET) — At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet’s holy city on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.
The earthquake occurred in Dingri County, Shigatse City, Tibet, just after 9 a.m. with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre. More than 3,600 houses had collapsed, state media said.
The U.S. Geological Survey placed the earthquake’s magnitude at 7.1, pinpointing the epicenter in Xizang, the local name for the Tibet Autonomous Region.
“The region near the India and Eurasia plate boundary has a history of large earthquakes,” the USGS said in a summary of the quake. “In the past century, there have been 10 earthquakes of magnitude 6 and greater within 250 km of the January 7, 2025, earthquake.”
The Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism’s exiled spiritual leader, said in a statement that he was “saddened” to learn of the deadly earthquake.
“It has caused the tragic loss of many lives, numerous injuries, and extensive destruction to homes and property,” he said. “I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured.”
The Chinese media also reported that as of 10 a.m. local time, multiple aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was 4.4.
The death toll has risen steadily in the hours since the earthquake, according to Xinhua, a state media outlet. First reported at 53, with about 60 other injured, it climbed hours later to about 95 dead and 130 injured, the outlet reported.
(LONDON) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “revenge” on Friday after the Israeli military said one of the four bodies recently released by Hamas did not include a hostage.
Hamas, the militant group that governs the war-torn Gaza Strip, said it had handed over the remains of four deceased Israeli hostages on Thursday: 32-year-old Shiri Bibas; her two children — Ariel Bibas, 4, and Kfir Bibas, 8 1/2 months; and 84-year-old Oded Lifschitz.
After conducting a forensic analysis, Israeli officials positively identified three of the returned bodies as Lifschitz and the Bibas children but said the fourth was not that of their mother nor any other hostage, according to the Israel Defense Forces, which accused Hamas of committing a “very serious violation” of the current ceasefire agreement.
“The cruelty of the Hamas monsters knows no bounds,” Netanyahu said in a statement Friday. “Not only did they kidnap the father, Yarden Bibas, the young mother, Shiri, and their two small babies. In an unspeakably cynical manner, they did not return Shiri to her little children, the little angels, and they put the body of a Gazan woman in a coffin.”
“We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages — both living and dead — and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement,” he added.
Hamas said in a statement Friday that it “will examine these claims very seriously” and “will announce the results clearly.” The group also called for the return of the body that Israel said is that of a Palestinian woman.
“We point out the possibility of an error or overlap in the bodies, which may be the result of the occupation targeting and bombing the place where the family was with other Palestinians,” Hamas added.
The IDF, citing “the assessment of the professional authorities,” said Ariel and Kfir Bibas “were brutally murdered in captivity in November 2023 by terrorists.” Their father, 35-year-old Yarden Bibas, was also kidnapped during the Hamas-led terror attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, but he survived and was freed earlier this month.
Ismail Al-Thawabta, director-general of Gaza’s Hamas-run Government Media Office, said in a statement Friday that the remains of Shiri Bibas were mixed with other human remains beneath the rubble of the place where she was being held in Gaza after Israeli airstrikes “deliberately” destroyed the area, “killing her and her children.”
“Netanyahu himself is the one who issued the orders for the direct and merciless bombing, and he is the one who bears full responsibility for killing her and her children in a horrific and brutal manner,” Al-Thawabta added, noting that the Israeli military has killed more than 30,000 Palestinian women and children in Gaza since the current war began.
A spokesperson for Nir Oz, the kibbutz in southern Israel where the Bibas family were abducted from their home, issued a statement Friday apparently in response to Netanyahu vowing “take revenge.”
“We woke up to a difficult morning,” the kibbutz spokesperson said. “At the same time, we adhere to our values and the clear demands of the Bibas family at this time: Release, not revenge.”
Hamas is expected to free another six living hostages on Saturday followed by four more bodies next week as part of the agreed terms for the first phase of the ceasefire, which began Jan. 19 and is supposed to last 42 days.
Negotiations to set the terms for the second phase have not started, but Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday that mediators are pushing to have talks begin as soon as possible to allow enough time for discussion before it begins. Hamas has accused Israel of avoiding talks and says it’s ready to negotiate.