Pope Francis’ prognosis has been ‘lifted’ on 25th consecutive day in hospital: Vatican

Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

(ROME) — Pope Francis’ prognosis was “lifted” on Monday, marking his 25th consecutive day in the hospital, according to the Vatican.

“The improvements recorded in previous days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy. For these reasons, the doctors decided to lift the prognosis,” the Holy See, the Vatican’s press office, said in a statement Monday.

Vatican sources told ABC News that Francis’ prognosis being lifted means he’s no longer in imminent danger, but the clinical picture still remains complex.

Regardless of the improvements, the 88-year-old pontiff will continue “for additional days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment” due to the “complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious picture presented at hospitalization,” the Vatican said.

Francis’ doctors said there are positive signs of the pontiff’s recovery, but caution remains, according to the Vatican sources.

The pope will move back to noninvasive mechanical ventilation and will continue an antibiotic treatment, the Vatican sources said.

On Monday morning, Francis was able to participate in spiritual exercises for Lent for the Roman curia, received the Eucharist and then “went to the Chapel of the private apartment for a moment of prayer,” the Vatican said.

He continued to participate in the spiritual exercises via a video link and spent the rest of the afternoon alternating between prayer and rest, the Vatican said.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

On Sunday, Francis released a text of his Angelus address — his weekly address — thanking the doctors and nurses who have been caring for him in the hospital.

“During my prolonged hospitalization here, I too experience the thoughtfulness of service and the tenderness of care, in particular from the doctors and health care workers, whom I thank from the bottom of my heart,” the pope said.

Thursday will mark the 12th anniversary of when Francis was voted to succeed Pope Benedict XVI, who previously resigned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Delta plane crash latest: ‘Extreme conditions’ at Toronto airport in days before crash
Katherine Ky Cheng/Getty Images

(TORONTO) –As investigators work to determine what caused Delta Flight 4819 to crash and overturn at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday, the Toronto Pearson president and CEO noted the “extreme conditions” at the airport in the days before the dramatic incident.

Toronto Pearson President and CEO Deborah Flint said that from Thursday to Sunday there were “extreme conditions” at the airport from two separate storms.

“On Thursday and Sunday, we got more than 20 inches, 50 centimeters of accumulated snow. That is actually not typical. In fact, it is more snow within that time window than we received in all of last winter,” Flint said at a news conference Tuesday. “There were many delays and cancelations across this part of Canada and the U.S. Northeast during this time, creating numerous flight delays and backlogs.”

The crash occurred during blowing snow and strong wind gusts in the region. Winds reached 40 mph on the ground and were even stronger several hundred feet in the air.

When asked if the weather could have contribute to the crash, Flint said, “This would not be a time for us to have theory or to speculate.”

Toronto Airport Fire Chief Todd Aitken said Monday that the runway was dry and there were no crosswind conditions at the time of the crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation and investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are assisting. Investigators are expected to review the aircraft at its current position on the runway for the next two days, officials said Tuesday.

The Delta regional jet — a CRJ 900 aircraft operated by Endeavor Air — touched down, set fire, flipped over and came to a stop upside-down on the snow covered Toronto runway. The 76 passengers and four crew evacuated.

Flint on Tuesday praised the flight crew, saying they “heroically led passengers to safety.”

She said she was grateful there was no loss of life or life-threatening injuries.

Twenty-one passengers were taken to hospitals, and as of Tuesday, 19 of them have been released, according to Delta.

Injuries range from minor to critical, but non are life threatening, Flint said.

Three people suffered critical injuries: one child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s, according to medical transport organization Ornge.

The flight originated in Minneapolis. There were 22 Canadian citizens among the passengers, Flint said.

The Toronto Airport temporarily stopped flights in the wake of the crash, with departures and arrivals resuming at 5 p.m. ET Monday, the airport said. Two runways remained closed, which Flint said may impact operations.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said. “We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pope Francis showing ‘some’ improvement amid hospitalization for bronchitis, Vatican says
Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

(ROME) — Pope Francis is showing “some” improvement in his lab tests as the pontiff remains hospitalized with a respiratory tract infection, the Vatican said Saturday.

The pope “rested all night” and he has no fever, the Vatican said in a statement. His treatment has been slightly modified based on further “microbiological findings,” according to the statement.

The Vatican added, “To facilitate his recovery, the medical staff prescribed absolute rest; therefore, tomorrow, Sunday, Feb. 16, the Holy Father will not lead the Angelus prayer; nevertheless, he intends to send the text for its publication.”

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for “necessary tests” and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

Medical tests are expected to continue over the weekend, Italian media reported.

“Pope Francis has been informed of the many messages of closeness and affection he has received and expresses his gratitude, as well as asking for continued prayers,” the Vatican added.

According to the ANSA Italian news agency, “multiple Vatican sources” earlier reported the pope spent “a quiet night” which is “consistent with the clinical picture for which he was hospitalized yesterday at the Gemelli [hospital] in Rome.”

All of the reports regarding the pontiff’s bill of health have been reassuring, indicating that his fever has also decreased since he was admitted to hospital, ANSA said.

ANSA also reported that “several sources” revealed that the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli very fatigued due to a difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.

However, there is optimism at the Vatican about the new medical treatment started yesterday immediately after the tests, which established that the pontiff was suffering from an infection of the respiratory tract, according to ANSA.

Holy See spokesperson Matteo Bruni spoke to reporters in the press room on Saturday and said that Pope Francis “ate breakfast and read some newspapers.” He also added that “the tests and [medical] therapies” are continuing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UK and France to prepare Ukraine peace plan for Trump, Starmer says

ABC News

LONDON — European leaders will gather in London on Sunday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a tempestuous White House meeting that thrust U.S.-Ukrainian relations further into crisis.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told BBC News on Sunday morning he had agreed with President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that the U.K. and France would work on a Ukraine peace plan to then be presented to — and discussed with — the U.S. The prime minister added that “one or two” other nations may be involved in drafting the plan “to stop the fighting.”

In a statement, Starmer’s office said the prime minister will “intensify his efforts in pursuit of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” while hosting Sunday’s summit in the British capital.

Zelenskyy arrived in the U.K. on Saturday, straight from his visit to Washington, D.C., in which an Oval Office meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance descended into an open argument in front of gathered reporters.

Trump and Vance lambasted Zelenskyy, falsely accusing Ukraine of starting the 3-year-old war with Russia, which began when Moscow troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The American leaders also expressed frustration over a proposed minerals extraction deal with the U.S. and Kyiv’s alleged unwillingness to reach a peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European leaders were quick to rally around the Ukrainian leader and his team, though several stressed the importance of Kyiv retaining good — and repairing damaged — relations with the U.S.

“The prime minister has this weekend reiterated his unwavering support for Ukraine and is determined to find a way forward that brings an end to Russia’s illegal war and guarantees Ukraine a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security,” Starmer’s office said in a statement.

Starmer spoke with both Zelenskyy and Trump on Friday evening in the immediate aftermath of the Ukrainian leader’s disastrous D.C. visit, which ended with the cancellation of a planned press conference and the Ukrainian delegation being asked to leave the White House.

Leaders from Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Romania, as well as the NATO secretary-general and the presidents of the European Commission and European Council, are expected to take part in Sunday’s summit.

The British leader’s statement said the key topics of discussion will include further military support for Ukraine, increased economic pressure on Russia, the need for a “strong” and “lasting” peace deal that “ensures that Ukraine is able to deter and defend against future Russian attack, plus planning for “strong security guarantees” provided by foreign partners.

“In partnership with our allies, we must intensify our preparations for the European element of security guarantees, alongside continued discussions with the United States,” Starmer said in a statement.

Zelenskyy on Saturday thanked Starmer for his “meaningful and warm” reception in London. The president also confirmed that Ukraine and London signed an agreement allowing Kyiv to access revenues generated by Russian financial assets frozen in the U.K.

“I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all.”

Zelenskyy is also due to meet with King Charles III on Sunday, the Ukrainian leader’s spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

ABC News’ Rashid Haddou, Victoria Beaule, Oleksiy Pshemyskiy and Tom Soufi Burridge contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.