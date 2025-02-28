Pope has ‘sudden worsening’ of respiratory condition: Vatican
(LONDON and ROME) — Pope Francis suffered a “sudden worsening of his respiratory condition,” after an “isolated attack of bronchospasm” which caused vomiting with inhalation, the Vatican said on Friday.
A bronchospasm is a coughing attack.
The pope underwent broncho aspiration and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response in terms of gas exchange, the Vatican said.
The pontiff, who has been hospitalized in Rome since Feb. 14, remained alert and oriented while receiving treatment, the Vatican said.
His prognosis remains “uncertain,” the Vatican said.
Earlier Friday, the Vatican press office said the pope had a peaceful evening of rest in hospital and is continuing his recovery in the hospital.
“As in recent days, the night passed peacefully and the Pope is now resting,” the Vatican said.
Officials said that Pope Francis’ condition continued to improve on Thursday, with the pontiff alternating between high-flow oxygen therapy and a ventimask, according to the Vatican.
“Given the complexity of his clinical condition, further days of clinical stability are needed to clarify the prognosis,” the Vatican said.
“For the second time, there is no mention of a critical condition,” Vatican sources told ABC News. “So we can say that we have come out of the most critical phase and we are back to what was previously described as a complex picture.”
On Thursday, the pope dedicated the morning to respiratory physiotherapy and rest. In the afternoon, he gathered in prayer in the chapel of the private apartment on the 10th floor, receiving the Eucharist. The pope then dedicated himself to work activities, according to the Vatican.
“The bulletin again speaks of an improvement, a slight one, but an improvement, but the fact that the prognosis is reserved means that the doctors still have concerns,” Vatican sources told ABC News.
The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.
(GAZA and LONDON) — Emotional scenes continued to play out in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as families and friends reunited for the first time in over 15 months, after the Israeli military allowed Gazans who had been trapped in the south of the strip to return to their homes in the north.
A sea of people swept along the shoreline on Monday, trudging on foot through the sandy remains of the coastal highway, passing along the way a Palestinian flag fluttering in the wind above them.
Hundreds of thousands were on the march, making their way home, according to Gazan authorities. The young, elderly and wounded were among them, carrying whatever they could.
“It feels like we’re reborn!” Om Wael, a grandmother from Gaza City, told ABC News as she carried her granddaughter in her arms with a look of joyful determination on her face.
“Even if our home is flattened, we’re so happy to return to our city, to our homes, unharmed. Thank God,” she said.
In the early stages of the war after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack, the Israeli military divided Gaza in two, funneling those from the north to the south through a series of evacuation orders. They set up an impassable buffer zone, called the Netzarim Corridor, and prevented anyone from the south from crossing into the north. As part of this month’s ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Gazans would now be allowed to travel to the north, and Monday’s opening of that buffer zone gave more than 1 million people the opportunity to return home for the first time in months.
About 300,000 made the journey on Monday with an estimated 1 million expected to travel over the coming days, according to the Gaza Government Office.
“I held my young son Samir and my daughter Farah and walked along the coast,” Jawaher Muharab, 44, from Gaza City, told ABC News. “They were in pain from walking because of the long distance. There are no taxis. The city is destroyed, but I felt safe when I arrived in the city, my house was largely destroyed and unfit for living, but I will put my tent next to it.”
As the mass migration continued Tuesday, Gazan authorities said they need at least 135,000 tents to house the displaced that are returning to the north — a part of Gaza that suffered enormous destruction due to Israeli bombardment and has seen some of the most fierce fighting between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces. The IDF has said it’s only targeting Hamas and other militants in Gaza and alleges that Hamas deliberately shelters behind civilians, which the group denies.
While pedestrians made the long walk along the coast, many of those traveling into northern Gaza by car were stuck in traffic on the inland road allocated to them. As part of the ceasefire agreement, this route has checkpoints manned by American security contractors who inspect each vehicle. The line of cars on Tuesday stretched for over 5 km, or about 3 miles, with people reporting potential waits of up to 30 hours to reach the checkpoints and complete inspection.
But along the coastal road, there were joyful scenes as Gazans reunited while they walked. Videos posted online showed some of those moving moments. Among the most poignant was that of twin brothers hugging, close to knocking each other over. They had been separated for more than a year.
One girl is seen on social media asking her father, “Papa, why are you crying?” as he hugs her and her sister. The man is Muhammad Shahin, a freelance journalist who had stayed in northern Gaza to cover the war and had not seen his family in well over a year.
“When the army announced yesterday evening that Monday morning would be the day for the displaced to return, I did not sleep for a moment,” Mirvat Ajur, 29, from the Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City, told ABC News.
This anticipation for north Gazans to return home had been mounting ever since a ceasefire came into place on Jan. 14, temporarily ending 15 months of fighting that’s ravaged the Gaza Strip, the intense Israeli bombardment reducing much of it to rubble. Under phase one of the agreement, 33 hostages are expected to be released, with seven Israeli hostages having already been released by Hamas. The hostages released so far are Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher, Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners being held by Israel are also expected to be released in exchange for the hostages.
This has been the deadliest conflict ever between Hamas and Israel. It began when Hamas terrorists stormed Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping some 250. The Israeli response has led to the death of more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of whom were women and children, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, and the almost total destruction of Gazan infrastructure. The United Nations estimates that nine out of 10 homes in Gaza have been destroyed and 90% of its population of 2.3 million people have been displaced.
“I know that my home is damaged and burned, but I want to return to it. I want to live in those burned and destroyed rooms. I am like a fish dying far from the sea,” 55-year-old Samira Halas, from Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood, told ABC News.
“We walked for about five hours until we reached central Gaza. It was a difficult journey, but the people were very happy, singing, clapping and dancing in joy at returning to their homes,” Ajur, from the Daraj neighborhood, said after she had arrived home.
“I did not feel tired at all, because I knew that I would return to my home and sleep in my room,” she added.
Many Gazans have been living in difficult crowded conditions in tents with little access to basic necessities, crammed into a small area in the south of the strip. Many have said they feared they would never be allowed to return home. This return was made possible when the ceasefire that was agreed to on Jan. 14 held, and Hamas returned some of the Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire is still in its first phase, but some who spoke to ABC News said they hope it could lead to a permanent end to the war.
“I entered and I inhaled the air of Gaza City,” Halas told ABC News by phone from her home.
“The closer I got to the area, the safer I felt,” she said. “Today, I felt that the war is over,” but her joy at being able to return home was tinged with sadness.
“I cannot describe the destruction we saw,” she said, “everything was destroyed.” As she approached her neighborhood, she said “it was like an earthquake had hit it.”
In the past few months, the Israeli military intensified its activity in northern Gaza, ordering evacuations for large parts of it as it battled Hamas fighters. While thousands followed the orders and left, hundreds of thousands stayed, enduring harsh conditions with little access to food, water or international aid.
“We found the people of the north waiting for us and cheering for our return. I hugged them as if they were my children and family. I felt that I had returned from abroad. Gaza has a great place in our hearts. No one knows our love for it,” Halas explained.
“Life here is difficult,” she said. “There is no water or electricity, but we will revive the area again.”
Videos on social media showed that attempts at reconstruction were already underway, with some residents of the north painting their walls bright colors to welcome family and friends home.
“I cannot describe to you how much I missed Gaza City,” Ajur told ABC News. “The soil of Gaza is priceless and we do not want anyone to force us to leave it again.”
(LONDON) — A spate of alleged sabotage operations against undersea cables in the Baltic Sea has raised the prospect of a dangerous 2025 in NATO’s northern theater, with allied leaders vowing closer surveillance of and tougher action against Russian- and Chinese-linked and other ships accused of nefarious efforts there.
“NATO will enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea,” alliance chief Mark Rutte said in late December, after the last such instance of suspected sabotage, condemning “any attacks on critical infrastructure.”
Rutte’s commitment came after the most recent of three alleged sabotage operations in the Baltic Sea — the damaging of the Estlink 2 power cable and four internet cables on Christmas Day. The Estlink 2 cable — along with the Estlink 1 cable — transfers electricity from Finland to Estonia across the Gulf of Finland.
Finnish authorities quickly seized control of the ship suspected of the damage to the Estlink 2 cable — the Eagle S. Though flagged in the Cook Islands, Finnish and European Union authorities said the Eagle S is part of Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers.
On Jan. 3, Finnish authorities said repair work on the cable had begun and forensic samples would be taken as part of the investigation. Eight sailors were still under a travel ban as the probe continued, they added.
NATO accuses Moscow of using tankers and other vessels to evade an international sanctions campaign on its fossil fuel exports prompted by the Kremlin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The Atlantic Council described this “shadow fleet” as made up of ageing vessels often sailing without Western insurance, under opaque ownership and with regularly changing names and national registrations.
Allied officials say some of the ailing ships are doubling as low-tech saboteur vessels.
There may be as many as 1,400 ships in Russia’s shadow fleet, according to the Windward maritime risk management firm. In December 2023, the energy cargo tracking company Vortexa calculated that 1,649 vessels had operated in what the Atlantic Council called the “opaque market” since January 2021, among them 1,089 carrying Russian crude oil.
Cat-and-mouse at sea
December’s round of suspected sabotage prompted the UK-led Joint Expeditionary Force — a defensive regional bloc also including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden — to launch an advanced AI-assisted reaction system to “track potential threats to undersea infrastructure and monitor the Russian shadow fleet.”
A Jan. 14 meeting of NATO’s Baltic states in Helsinki, meanwhile, will focus on “measures required to secure the critical underwater infrastructure,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said, and the “strengthening of NATO’s presence in the Baltic Sea and responding to the threat posed by Russia’s shadow fleet.”
But allies face a major challenge in surveilling some 145,560 square miles of sea crisscrossed by as many as 4,000 ships per day.
NATO tracking efforts are complicated by “the sheer scale of the global commercial shipping sector and the fact that ownership structures are often quite opaque and complex,” Sidharth Kaushal — the sea power senior research fellow at the British Royal United Services Institute think tank — told ABC News.
“A vessel may have multiple beneficial owners, its owners may not necessarily be from the state where it’s registered and so actually attributing its activity to a given state becomes very difficult,” he explained.
Russian- and Chinese-linked vessels could play a role, but so could ships seemingly unconnected to Moscow or Beijing.
“The Russians have quite a broad spectrum of commercial vessels to choose from,” Kaushal said. “It’s actually quite odd, in some ways, that they opted for a vessel that’s associated with their shadow fleet.”
The Baltic Sea is also relatively shallow. Its average depth is around 180 feet, compared to 312 feet in the North Sea and 4,900 feet in the Mediterranean Sea.
Reaching cables or pipelines at the bottom of the Baltic is far easier than in the world’s largest bodies of water, like the Atlantic Ocean with its average depth of 10,932 feet or the Pacific Ocean at 13,000 feet.
“In the Atlantic, for example, one has to use some pretty specialized equipment to go after undersea infrastructure,” Kaushal said. In the Baltic, “much simpler tools — things like dragging an anchor — are perfectly feasible means of attack.”
NATO’s toolbox
Guarding specific sites appears more realistic than identifying and surveilling all potential saboteurs. After the damage to Estlink 2 was reported, for example, Estonia said it dispatched naval vessels to protect Estlink 1.
November’s Bold Machina 2024 naval exercise in Italy also saw special forces divers test underwater sensors that NATO said could one day be used to protect underwater infrastructure.
“That’s the only way to narrow the problem — to focus on the critical infrastructure, rather than trying to achieve wide area surveillance over an area like the Baltic,” Kaushal said.
But NATO ships will still be limited in what action they can take to stop damage occurring. “International freedom of navigation limits what navies can do on international waters, or even within their own exclusive economic zone,” Kaushal said.
The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea does note that freedom of navigation may be challenged if a ship’s passage “is prejudicial to the peace, good order or security” of coastal states.
Historic agreements — like the 1884 Convention for the Protection of Submarine Telegraph Cables — might also offer allies some latitude to act against suspect vessels.
But challenging the passage of civilian shipping might have unwelcome consequences elsewhere. More muscular policing by NATO in the Baltic might encourage more assertive Chinese naval activity in the South China Sea, for example, or encourage more Iranian interdictions in the Persian Gulf.
“I think that’s something that nations, particularly Western nations, have shied away from,” Kaushal said.
Local allied leaders, at least, appear to be clamoring for action. December’s alleged attack is only the most recent of a spate of suspected sabotage incidents in the Baltic.
In November, two intersecting submarine cables — the BCS East-West Interlink connecting Lithuania to Sweden and the C-Lion1 fiber-optic cable connecting Germany to Finland — were damaged in the Baltic Sea.
Authorities suspected the Chinese-flagged cargo ship Yi Peng 3 of causing the damage. German, Swedish, Finnish and Danish officials boarded the ship off the Danish coast to inspect the vessel and question the crew. The Yi Peng 3 later set sail for Egypt.
The first notable alleged cable sabotage incident in the Baltic Sea occurred in October 2023, when the Hong Kong-flagged Newnew Polar Bear vessel dragged its anchor across and damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland. The nearby EE-S1 telecoms cable was also damaged.
Investigators recovered a damaged ship’s anchor from the seabed close to the damaged cables, with gouge marks on either side of the cables indicating its trajectory. Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said the Newnew Polar Bear was missing one of its anchors.
In August, the Chinese government admitted that the vessel damaged the underwater infrastructure “by accident,” citing “a strong storm.”
2025 in the Baltic theater
Even before ships began damaging cables in the Baltic region, the strategic sea — referred to by some allied leaders as the “NATO lake” after the accession of Sweden and Finland to the alliance — played host to covert operations apparently linked to Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany were bombed in September 2022, marking the first notable incident of alleged sabotage in the Baltic Sea since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The pipelines had long been fiercely criticized by those in North America and Europe skeptical of Berlin’s business dealings with Moscow, particularly leaders in Ukraine and the Baltic region who saw the pipelines as a plank of Russian hybrid warfare.
Investigators are yet to establish who was responsible for the apparent sabotage to the pipelines, with a series of unconfirmed reports variously accusing Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine for the blasts. All have denied involvement.
The Baltic, then, is already an important theater in the wider showdown between Russia and the West.
The potential value for Russia is clear. With a handful of tankers, Moscow can force its NATO rivals to commit significant time and resources to guarding undersea infrastructure. When sabotage does occur, the Baltic’s relative ease of access and the energy needs of regional nations might amplify its impact.
“The gas grid in the area is not particularly well integrated with the rest of the European grid,” Kashaul noted. “In much of Europe, this would be a bit of a nuisance, but in the Baltic Sea limited sabotage — particularly to the gas pipelines — can actually have some pretty disproportionate effects.”
European nations are highly sensitive to gas outages given the knock on economic — and thus polling — effects. Energy insecurity has been one of the major themes undermining the continent’s response to Russia’s war. Moscow has been keen to exploit this weak spot.
But undersea escapades in the Baltic are not necessarily a free hit for Russia.
Moscow’s shadow operators have “thus far enjoyed the freedom of navigation and the ability to move Russian oil at above price cap rates quite freely through NATO controlled waters,” Kashaul said.
If NATO nations can demonstrate that sanctions-busting vessels are involved in sabotage, the ghost ships might yet face more tangible retaliation.
But that too could prompt escalation. A Danish intelligence report cited by Bloomberg, for example, noted that Russia may begin attaching military escorts to tankers transiting the Baltics.
Such a development is “quite plausible,” Kashaul said, though noted the intensity of regular convoy operations may be beyond Russia’s relatively small Baltic Fleet.
A more militarized approach, he added, may also unsettle the non-Russian nationals crewing the vessels.
“Whether the people on those ships want to take the risk, even if the Russians are offering escorts and convoys, is another factor,” Kashaul said.
ABC News’ Zoe Magee and Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.
(MOSCOW) — An American citizen, Evgeny “Eugene” Spector, was sentenced to 15 years in a high-security prison by the Moscow City Court on espionage charges on Dec. 24, reported Interfax, a Russian news agency.
The Russian Security Service, or FSB, said Spector collected information from Russia “in the interests of the Pentagon to create a system for genetic screening of the Russian population,” Interfax reported on Friday.
“We are aware of reports of the sentencing of a U.S. citizen in Russia. We are monitoring the situation but have no further comment at this time,” a State Department official told ABC News. “The Department of State has no higher priority than the safety and security of our U.S. citizens overseas. We will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia and around the world.”
The Pentagon declined to comment, instead directing all inquiries to the State Department.
“The American, acting in the interests of the Pentagon and a commercial organization affiliated with it, collected and transferred to a foreign party various information on biotechnological and biomedical topics, including information constituting a state secret, for the subsequent creation by the United States of a high-speed genetic screening system for the Russian population,” the FSB said Friday, according to Interfax.
The sentence has not entered into force and can be appealed, Interfax reported. The court did not report how Spector pleaded to the charges. It was a closed-door trial “due to the secrecy of the case materials,” Russian state media said.
Before espionage charges were brought against Spector in August 2023, he was arrested in a case involving bribes to the former assistant to Arkady Dvorkovich, the former deputy prime minister of the Russian Federation, according to Interfax.
Spector was sentenced 3 1/2 years in a maximum-security penal colony for acting as an intermediary in giving a bribe to Dvorkovich’s aide.
The sentence of espionage charges was handed down in conjunction with the previous sentence Spector had already received for the bribery charges, Russian state media said. Spector was handed a 13-year sentence for espionage charges, which added to his existing bribery sentence, converting the overall sentence into a new 15-year sentence, Russian state media reported.
The presiding judge had decided Spector should now serve an overall 15-year sentence in a maximum-security penal colony as punishment for both cases on Tuesday, reported TASS, a Russian state news agency.
Prior to his arrest, Spector was the chairman of the board of directors of the Medpolymerprom Group, a company specializing in cancer-curing drugs. Spector was born in Russia and then moved to the US.
On Friday, the U.S. State Department confirmed to ABC News another American serving a prison sentence in Russia was determined to be “wrongfully detained” by Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier this year.
Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was arrested in Russia on drug charges in 2021, is currently serving a 14-year sentence.
A State Department spokesperson said the U.S. has been trying to secure Fogel’s release and tried to include him in the large Aug. 1 prisoner exchange that freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, among others.
Blinken determined Fogel as being wrongfully detained in October, the spokesperson said, adding that there was a variety of reasons why the department may not have made the designation public.