Pope Leo XIV to lead inaugural mass Sunday, thousands expected to gather

Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images

(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff for the Roman Catholic Church, will lead his inaugural mass on Sunday, according to the Vatican.

The mass, called the Holy Mass for the Beginning of the Pontificate, will begin in Vatican City on Sunday at 10 a.m. local time (4 a.m. ET), the Vatican Press Office said.

Before the start of the mass, Leo will wave to the tens of thousands of people expected to be in the crowds, according to officials.

The mass, which will be held in St. Peter’s Basilica, will begin by the tomb of St. Peter, according to Vatican officials.

During the mass, the Petrine Pallium and Fisherman’s Ring will also be presented to Leo, the press office said.

The Pallium — a narrow Y-shaped band woven in white and decorated with two black pendants, six black crosses and three pins representing Christ’s crucifixion — signifies the pontiff carrying on his shoulders the responsibility of shepherding the church.

The Fisherman’s Ring, a gold signet ring, symbolizes the new pope’s role as the successor of St. Peter, a fisherman who is considered to be the first leader of the church, according to the Vatican Press Office. The ring signifies the beginning and the end of a pope’s authority, with Francis’ ring ceremonially broken after his death. Catholics who meet the pope traditionally kiss the ring to demonstrate both their respect for the pontiff and their devotion to the church.

Leo will then deliver a homily, followed by a prayer, called the Regina Caeli, according to the Vatican. The event is expected to be approximately over two hours, officials said.

After the Regina Caeli, Leo is expected to greet delegations and guests, the Vatican said.

Among the guests expected in attendance are Vice President JD Vance, wife Usha Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Leo, formally Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected the 267th pontiff on May 8. The Chicago native is the successor of Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

Leo started to emerge as a front-runner for the papacy in the days before the start of the conclave, according to the Rev. James Martin, a papal contributor to ABC News.

The new pontiff was the only U.S. cardinal on a short list of potential candidates for pope, also known as “papabiles,” compiled in the aftermath of Francis’ death by The Associated Press.

ABC News’ Phoebe Natanson and Christopher Watson contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US wants Ukraine to ‘do difficult things,’ Rubio says ahead of Saudi ceasefire talks
Salah Malkawi/Getty Images

(LONDON) — American and Ukrainian officials will meet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for major talks on Tuesday with the goal of charting a course toward ending Russia’s three-year-old war — and after weeks of fraying ties between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The two sides have framed Tuesday’s talks as a way to reset bilateral relations following last month’s explosive Oval Office meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and Vice President JD Vance. The showdown prompted Trump to denounce Kyiv as the main impediment to peace in Ukraine, as well as placing a freeze on U.S. military aid and some intelligence sharing.

“The most important thing that we have to leave here with is a strong sense that Ukraine is prepared to do difficult things,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio — who will lead the U.S. delegation — said on Monday ahead of the talks.

Zelenskyy has stressed his readiness for peace, though repeatedly warned that any agreement must ensure deterrence against future Russian aggression. On Monday, Zelenskyy — who will not take part in Tuesday’s talks — traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet with crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman.

Zelenskyy said he had a “detailed discussion” with Salman on “the steps and conditions needed to end the war and secure a reliable and lasting peace,” in a social media post after the two leaders met.

“I specifically emphasized the issue of the release of prisoners and the return of our children, which could become a key step in building trust in diplomatic efforts. A significant part of the discussion was dedicated to the formats of security guarantees,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation will “remain” in the country to “work with the U.S. team” on Tuesday. Zelenskyy said he hopes for “practical outcomes,” from the U.S.-Ukraine meeting.

“Ukraine’s position in these talks will be fully constructive,” he added.

The U.S. delegation will be led by Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Ukraine’s negotiating group will include Andriy Yermak — the head of Zelenskyy’s office — Foreign Ministry Andrii Sybiha, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Chief of Staff Pavlo Palisa.

“The team is on site,” Yermak wrote on Telegram on Tuesday morning. “Getting ready to work. Protecting Ukrainian interests, a clear vision of ending the war, we will work effectively with our American partners.”

Trump’s administration is pushing Kyiv to make concessions in pursuit of a peace deal to end Russia’s invasion. The White House also wants Ukraine to sign off on a controversial minerals sharing agreement Trump has framed as a way to recoup tens of billions of U.S. aid sent to Ukraine since 2022.

Rubio said the Russians “are going to have to do difficult things” too, though Trump and his top officials have not said what concessions Moscow may be asked to make. U.S. and Russian negotiators first met in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last month.

A source close to Zelenskyy confirmed to ABC News that Ukraine will propose a partial ceasefire in its talks with the U.S. The partial ceasefire would apply to long-range air strikes and attacks at sea, the source said.

The timeframe for the truce remains unclear.

“We want to propose a partial ceasefire that can be monitored and then see how the Russians respond to determine the next steps,” the source added.

Rubio told reporters on Monday he saw some promise in Ukraine’s partial ceasefire proposal.

“I’m not saying that alone is enough, but it’s the kind of concession you would need to see in order to end this conflict,” he said.

Rubio said finalizing the mineral deal with Ukraine was “an important topic, but it’s not the main topic on the agenda.”

“It’s certainly a deal the president wants to see done but it doesn’t necessarily have to happen tomorrow,” he said. “There’s still more details to work out.”

The talks began hours after Ukraine launched its largest drone attack of the war into Russia. Russian authorities said defense forces downed 337 drones overnight, including 91 over Moscow. At least two people were killed and eight injured in the capital, Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said.

Asked Tuesday morning if the Ukrainian strikes were intended to disrupt nascent ceasefire talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, “There are no negotiations yet. So far the Americans, in their own words, are trying to understand how ready Ukraine is for peace talks. There are no negotiations yet, so there is nothing to disrupt here yet.”

ABC News’ Nataliia Popova, Ellie Kaufman and Oleskiy Pshemyskiy contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

SpaceX mission set to launch on Wednesday will bring home Starliner astronauts
NASA

(NEW YORK) — An upcoming SpaceX mission on Wednesday will bring the next crew set to work on the International Space Station (ISS), but also return a pair of astronauts back to Earth.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams have been in space since June 2024 after they performed the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner. When they launched, they were only supposed to be on the ISS for about a week.

However, NASA and Boeing officials decided to send the uncrewed Starliner back to Earth in September after several issues and keep Wilmore and Williams onboard until early 2025 when Crew-10 was ready to launch on the Dragon spacecraft.

The pair integrated with the ongoing Crew-9 mission aboard the ISS and could not return to Earth until Crew-9 completed its six-month mission and were replaced by Crew-10.

Wilmore and Williams assisted the crew with research and other responsibilities. However, NASA officials said the pair were using up more supplies meant for the ISS crew.

Steve Stich, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said that NASA teams spent all summer looking over the data on Starliner and felt there was too much risk with regard to the vehicle’s thrusters.

During a press conference in September, Wilmore said he and Williams did not feel let down by anything during the mission.

“Let down? Absolutely not,” Wilmore said. “It’s never entered my mind. It’s a fair question. I can tell you, I thought a lot about this press conference … and what I wanted to say and convey.”

“NASA does a great job of making a lot of things look easy,” he said, adding, “That’s just the way it goes. sometimes because we are pushing the edges of the envelope in everything that we do.”

SpaceX and NASA are currently targeting Crew-10 to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida around 7:26 p.m. ET with a backup window of Thursday, March 13, at 7:26 p.m. ET. If the mission is successful, it’s unclear when exactly Wilmore and Williams will return to Earth.

The crew consists of two NASA astronauts, an astronaut from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and an astronaut from Russia’s Roscosmos.

SpaceX will share a live webcast of the mission beginning one hour and 20 minutes prior to liftoff on its website and on its X account. NASA will also air coverage on its X account.

“During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct new research to prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and to benefit humanity on Earth,” SpaceX said on its website.

SpaceX’s contracted missions are part of the larger Commercial Crew Program at NASA, which are certified to perform routine missions to and from the ISS.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US-flagged oil tanker collides with container ship in North Sea
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A U.S.-flagged oil tanker has collided with a Portuguese container ship in the North Sea, north of England, with both ships catching on fire, according to officials.

“HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire resulting in fires aboard both vessels,” the U.K. coast guard said in a statement.

The U.S. ship was identified as the Stena Immaculate, while the Portuguese-flagged container ship was identified as the Solong.

A coast guard helicopter has been sent, as well as a fixed-wing aircraft, several lifeboats and vessels with firefighting capabilities, the coast guard said.

“The incident remains ongoing and an assessment of the likely counter pollution response required is being enacted,” the coast guard said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.