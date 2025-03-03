Pope suffers 2 episodes of respiratory failure, Vatican says

Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(GAZA) — Palestinians in Gaza and abroad are rejecting a proposal by President Donald Trump that the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and lead the redevelopment of the war-ravaged territory.

Palestinians interviewed by ABC News said they yearn to rebuild Gaza for themselves, the only place they say they have or will ever call home.

“This is not going to be accepted by any Palestinian, we will reject this totally,” said Abu Anton Al-Zabadi. “And if Trump is interested in the wellbeing of the Israeli people, America is a great country, it’s powerful and has lots of land — and if he wants to take in the Israelis to the U.S., he can do so. But this is our land, this is our homeland and this will never be accepted by any Palestinian. We are staying here.”

Tens of thousands of homes and cultural centers have been destroyed — including schools, churches, mosques and stadiums — and entire neighborhoods have been turned to rubble amid the monthslong Israeli retaliation following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel. More than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed with thousands more wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

In a news conference Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said he hoped to “level the site” and rebuild it, after earlier saying Palestinians living there should leave and go to other areas or countries.

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too,” Trump said. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. Level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings. Level it out.”

Some human rights groups have accused Israel of committing genocide and ethnic cleansing in carrying out its war with Hamas. Some of the Palestinians ABC News spoke to fear Trump’s comments about relocating Gazans are an extension of an effort to permanently displace them.

Many have lived or have been connected to Gaza for generations, recalling memories of swimming in the Mediterranean Sea, lounging on the beach with their families and visiting some of the world’s oldest historical sites found in Gaza before the war and bloodshed. It’s where they grew up, went to school and raised their families.

Some Palestinians had refused to leave Gaza despite the Israel-Hamas war and said they don’t plan on following Trump’s whims about casting them aside now, either.

“This is a very difficult decision for the people of Gaza, since they have lived through nearly 15 months of terror, killing, displacement and migration,” said Fouad Hatem Al Kurdi, a Jabalia Camp Resident. “Despite that, they stayed in their land and did not leave. After 15 months of suffering, no one will leave here … I live here, I know my work, I know how to build it, I know everything here.”

“It is impossible for anyone to leave their country and sell their country, despite the steadfastness and pain we have experienced,” said Muhammad Zarouk, a resident of Al-Shati Camp. “I will not leave, it is impossible. I will sacrifice my blood in order to stay here in my land.”

“Either I die in Gaza or I live in Gaza,” Amer Al-Sawafiri, another Palestinian in Gaza told ABC News. “Those who were displaced suffered a lot … I cannot leave my country and my family. Where will I go?”

“As for me, my children and my family, we will stand firm,” said Ilham Al-Durra, a Palestinian in Gaza. “I will not leave. This is my land, my country, I will not leave.”

Palestinian refugee Hani Almadhoun told ABC News he lost two brothers in the war, one who was a co-founder of the Gaza Soup Kitchen that provided food for Gazans amid the threat of famine during the Israel-Hamas war.

Almadhoun said his focus now is still on ensuring that people have food, medical care, and other necessities amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Rebuilding Gaza is not yet the focus for those on the ground, he said.

“We just recently relocated the grave of my brother from another place, because the cemetery was all destroyed. So even in death, we’re not finding peace,” said Almadhoun. “My family is trying to do as much as we can, and it’s sad because this needs a lot larger humanitarian response, and that’s not been fully authorized. We’re not even talking about rebuilding yet.”

He said he hopes one day Gazans achieve “economic development and stability.”

Yousef Aljamal, a Palestinian refugee residing in Turkey, left Gaza eight years ago and plans to return once he’s able. He said he’s not shocked by Trump’s rhetoric, pointing to other comments the U.S. president has made about taking over the Panama Canal and Greenland.

“Will his plan materialize on the ground?” Aljamal said. “I think the only people who can stop this plan is the people of Gaza. They are determined to stop his plan. They do not want to go anywhere.”

Tala Herzallah, a 22-year-old student in Gaza, told ABC News that Trump’s comments felt like a slap in the face after everything Palestinians have endured for over a year.

“‘Just leave your homeland, leave your country for us to rebuild it in a way that we see is good for us, not for you'” she characterized Trump’s remarks. “I can’t understand how this can be considered justice,” said Herzallah.

