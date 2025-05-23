Popular video game ﻿’Elden Ring’﻿ to become a live-action film

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in partnership with film company A24, has announced that a live-action film adaptation of the popular video game Elden Ring is in the works. 

The project will be helmed by writer and director Alex Garland, known for his work leading films Civil War, Ex Machina and Annihilation. Garland rose to prominence in the late 1990s with his award-winning book, The Beach. 

Elden Ring, the brainchild of Japanese game developer FromSoftware, is an action role-playing game set in an authentic dark fantasy world, as described in a statement. “The game allows players to explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges.”

The game was originally released in February 2022, and more than 30 million units have been shipped worldwide, Bandai Namco said.

No cast or release date information has been revealed yet. Fans can, however, look forward to Elden Ring Nightreign, a spinoff action game set for release on May 30. 
 

 

Related Posts

In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more
In brief: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elijah Wood to star in ‘Ready or Not’ sequel and more

Ready or not, here they come. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood are joining the sequel Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Deadline reports. Joining them are Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand and David Cronenberg. This newly announced cast joins the previously announced Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton in the horror thriller, which began filming on Monday …

Netflix has released a trailer for a docuseries all about the WWE writers’ room. Called WWE: Unreal, the show will follow WWE superstars outside of the ring and go behind the scenes of the drama that happens offstage that informs what happens on it …

Broadway actors are getting the spotlight in the new edition of the Variety video franchise Actors on Actors. For the first time, the stars of the Great White Way will pair up in twos to discuss their respective shows just in time for Tonys season. Among the celebrities taking part are George Clooney, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook

Rami Malek says ‘The Amateur’ is ‘very much an underdog story’
Rami Malek says ‘The Amateur’ is ‘very much an underdog story’
20th Century Studios

Rami Malek stars as a CIA “computer nerd” turned unlikely action hero in The Amateur, out in theaters Friday.

After his wife is brutally murdered in a terrorist attack, Charlie Heller decides to take matters into his own hands when his bosses at the CIA don’t seem interested in tracking down her killers.

“Very much an underdog story,” Malek tells ABC News affiliate WPVI. “A very unexpected hero in this genre doing some pretty extraordinary things out of his element.”

Heller teams up with retired Colonel Henderson, played by Laurence Fishburne, who tries to train him for the field, as well as a hacker named Inquiline, played by Caitriona Balfe, who bonds with him over his grief.

“What she does is sort of hold up this sort of mirror to him and kind of questions the morality of what he’s doing and whether or not, you know, revenge is something that will actually give you solace,” Balfe says.

While the film is “full of surprises,” according to Fisburne, the action is ultimately motivated by the love Heller has for his wife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, and we get to see glimpses of that relationship through flashbacks.

“They’re opposites, but they bring out the best in each other,” Brosnahan says. “And I think then when you see that, you feel the weight of that loss as [Charlie] moves through the rest of the film.” 

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

In brief: ‘Sweet Magnolias’ renewed for season 5 and more
In brief: ‘Sweet Magnolias’ renewed for season 5 and more

Sweet Magnolias has been renewed for season 5 at Netflix. The show about three lifelong best friends from Serenity, South Carolina, will return for a fifth season, the streaming platform confirmed Wednesday. This time around, the girls are going farther than their hometown, as one of them lands a high-profile publishing job in New York City …

House of the Dragon is getting three new cast members. The Game of Thrones prequel series has added Tom Cullen, Joplin Sibtain and Barry Sloane to the season 3 cast. House of the Dragon confirmed the news by reposting a casting announcement shared by Variety to the social platform X. Cullen will take on the role of Ser Luthor Largent, while Sibtain will play Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton and Sloan will take on the role of Ser Adrian Redfort …

Charles Melton and Sophie Thatcher are set to star in the upcoming film Her Private Hell. Neon confirmed the news in a post shared to the social platform X. Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn will helm the film, which is being described as “something groovy.” Kristine Froseth and Havana Rose Liu will also star …

