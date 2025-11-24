Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups pleads not guilty to alleged NBA gambling scheme

Portland Trail Blazers Coach Chauncey Billups arrives for his arraignment hearing at U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on November 24, 2025 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Portland Trail Blazers head coach and National Basketball Association Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups pleaded not guilty on Monday in Brooklyn federal court to charges he conspired to lure unsuspecting poker players to games allegedly rigged by the Mafia.

“We enter a plea of not guilty,” defense attorney Mark Mukasey said. 

Prosecutors said Billups was one of the alleged scheme’s “face cards” who used his celebrity to attract high-rollers to poker tables that were equipped with X-ray technology and altered shuffling machines. The poker games were backed by organized crime families, according to the indictment, which was revealed Oct. 23.

Billups was released on a $5 million bond, secured by a home in Colorado.

Judge Ramon Reyes said he intends for the trial to begin in September 2026.

“Do whatever you have to do to get it ready to go,” Reyes said.

Billups, who spent 17 seasons in the NBA and was the 2004 NBA Finals MVP, is one of 31 defendants charged in the scheme, all of whom are due in court Monday.  They’re facing various charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. 

All 31 defendants appeared in court on Monday.

“With respect to at least some defendants, plea negotiations have begun,” one of the prosecutors, Michael Gibaldi, said. He did not say which defendants might opt to change their plea to guilty and resolve their cases before trial.

Federal prosecutors previously signaled that they expect a number of the defendants will ultimately opt to plead guilty.

“Although it is too early for the government and any of the defendants to engage in substantial plea negotiations, the government and defense counsel for several defendants have begun productive discussions that the government hopes will ultimately lead to resolutions as to several defendants without the need for a trial,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing ahead of Monday’s status conference.

The evidence against Billups and his codefendants, including NBA coach Damon Jones, comes from electronic devices, surveillance photographs, pole camera footage, bank records and phone records, prosecutors said.

Less than a week after the charges against Billups and others were revealed, the NBA announced that it was undertaking a review of how the league can protect itself from sports betting and whether it’s doing enough to educate coaches, players and other personnel about the “dire risks” gambling could pose to their careers, according to an NBA league memo obtained by ABC News. 

Billups and Rozier were immediately placed on leave by their teams when the charges were announced, the NBA said.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story erroneously identified Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier as one of the co-defendants in the alleged poker scheme.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge denies motion to reopen Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s immigration case
In this Aug. 25, 2025, file photo, Kilmar Abrego Garcia speaks during a rally and prayer vigil for him before he enters a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office in Baltimore, Maryland. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An immigration judge on Wednesday denied a motion filed by Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorneys to reopen his immigration case, according to a copy of the decision obtained by ABC News. 

In the emergency motion filed in August to reopen the case, attorneys for the wrongly deported Abrego Garcia argued that because he was deported to El Salvador and then brought back to the United States, he is now eligible to apply for asylum within one year of his last entry into the U.S.

But in the order filed on Wednesday, Regional Deputy Chief Immigration Judge Philip Taylor said that Abrego Garcia’s motion to reopen his motion to seek asylum is “untimely” because he filed the motion nearly six years after his immigration proceedings — beyond the 90-day deadline required. 

Judge Taylor also concluded there is “insufficient evidence” that the Department of Homeland Security has decided to remove Abrego Garcia to Uganda, Eswatini, or any other third country, after the DHS sent Abrego Garcia’s attorneys a notice in August saying the agency may deport their client to Uganda.

“The word ‘may’ is permissive and indicates to the Court that in sending this notification to Respondent’s counsel, the Department sought to convey that it reserved the right to remove him to Uganda, not necessarily that it intended to do so, that it had decided to do so, or that it would do so imminently,” Judge Taylor said. 

The immigration judge also said that evidence Abrego Garcia provided in his motion arguing for protection due to his fear that he will be tortured or killed  by the Salvadoran government because he’s been labeled an MS-13 gang member is “insufficient.”

Judge Taylor said that when Abrego Garcia was detained in El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison, he was not subjected to “the conditions described in his country conditions evidence,” and added that Abrego Garcia indicated that he was not “specifically singled out” by CECOT guards “before his mistreatment started or while it was taking place.”

“Respondent also does not indicate that the guards made any statements or otherwise indicated that they believed him or the other deportees to be gang members, so they do not appear to have imputed MS-13 gang membership to him,” Judge Taylor said. “Notably, while prison officials interrogated Respondent about his alleged gang membership and took pictures of his tattoos, they did not mistreat him during the interrogation.”

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who had been living in Maryland with his wife and children, was deported in March to CECOT, despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution. The Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which his family and attorneys deny.

He was brought back to the U.S. in June to face human trafficking charges in Tennessee, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

After being released into the custody of his brother in Maryland pending trial, he was again detained by immigration authorities, who have sought to deport him.

He was moved last month from a Virginia facility to a detention center in Pennsylvania.

Wednesday’s ruling came on the same day that the Department of Justice on Wednesday moved to postpone all the deadlines Abrego Garcia’s Maryland deportation case, due to the government shutdown.

An evidentiary hearing in the case had been scheduled for Monday. 

“Absent an appropriation, Department of Justice attorneys and employees of the federal Defendants are prohibited from working, even on a voluntary basis, except in very limited circumstances, including “emergencies involving the safety of human life or the protection of property,” Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate said Wednesday in a court filing.

In the filing, the DOJ requested that if the motion for to stay the deadlines is granted, all current deadlines for the parties be extended “by the total number of days of the lapse in appropriations.” 

The DOJ noted that Abrego Garcia “does not consent to the stay.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DOJ sues SoCal Edison over Eaton Fire, seeking more than million in damages
I RYU/VCG via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is suing Southern California Edison over the Eaton Fire, seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages for alleged negligence it claims led to the deadly fire.

The January fire, one of the most destructive in California history, killed 19 people and burned over 14,000 acres, including nearly 8,000 acres of land in the Angeles National Forest, officials said.

A cause remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire. However, the DOJ alleges that the fire was ignited “from faulty power infrastructure owned, maintained, and operated” by Southern California Edison.

The Justice Department is also suing the utility company for damages caused by the 2022 Fairview Fire, which killed two people and burned over 28,000 acres, including nearly 14,000 acres within the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said.

State fire officials determined the fire started after a SoCal Edison power line came into contact with a Frontier communications messenger cable, creating an arc and causing sparks to fall and ignite the vegetation below.

“The lawsuits filed today allege a troubling pattern of negligence resulting in death, destruction, and tens of millions of federal taxpayer dollars spent to clean up one utility company’s mistakes,” acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement. “We hope that today’s filings are the first step in causing the beginnings of a culture change at Southern California Edison, one that will make it a responsible, conscientious company that helps — not harms — our community. Hardworking Californians should not pick up the tab for Edison’s negligence.”

The DOJ said it is seeking over $40 million in damages from the Eaton Fire for costs incurred by the U.S. Forest Service, including fire suppression and rehabilitation. It is seeking to recover some $37 million for damages from the Fairview Fire, it said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Shane Tamura, gunman in shooting at NFL headquarters, had CTE: Medical examiner
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Shane Tamura, who drove cross-country from Las Vegas and opened fire at the New York headquarters of the NFL, killing four, had CTE, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday, confirming what was in the shooter’s own writings.

Police found a three-page note in Tamura’s pocket claiming he had a traumatic brain injury and blaming the NFL for “concealing the dangers to players’ brains to maximize profits.”  

Elsewhere, Tamura wrote, “Study my brain please. I’m sorry.”

Tamura died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Following a thorough assessment and extensive analysis by our neuropathology experts, OCME has found unambiguous diagnostic evidence of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, also known as CTE, in the brain tissue of the decedent. The findings correspond with the classification of low-stage CTE, according to current consensus criteria,” the medical examiner’s office said. “CTE may be found in the brains of decedents with a history of repeated exposure to head trauma. The science around this condition continues to evolve, and the physical and mental manifestations of CTE remain under study.”

The medical examiner’s office previously said Tamura died by suicide of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The pathologists do not say whether CTE played a role.

Four people were killed in the shooting: a security guard for the building; an executive at Blackstone who was a wife and mom; a police officer who was a dad of two; and a young employee at Rudin Management.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.