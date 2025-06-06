Possible mass shooting at graduation thwarted; guns recovered, 1 suspect at large: Sheriff

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

(OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich.) — A possible mass shooting plot at a Michigan graduation ceremony was thwarted, authorities said, and police are searching for one of the suspects who remains at large.

The apparent plot was revealed after authorities responded to a fight that broke out during the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac graduation, which was held Tuesday at a business in Pontiac, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

“A person approached our deputies and gave them information that a family member had told them that they had seen on Snapchat a threat to shoot up this graduation ceremony,” Bouchard said at a news conference Friday.

Authorities kept investigating and recovered two loaded guns with high-capacity magazines from under cars in the parking lot, the sheriff said.

Law enforcement “probably prevented a mass shooting,” the sheriff said.

One suspect, 19-year-old Deahveon Shamar-James Whaley, has been arrested, Bouchard said. Authorities are searching for a second suspect, 20-year-old Jamarion Jaryante Hardiman, the sheriff said.

Hardiman and Whaley were not students at the K-12 charter school but were connected via “friends and relatives,” the sheriff said, and they appeared to have “ongoing disputes with individuals in the community.”

Hardiman and Whaley “have a history of being involved with weapons and violence,” he added.

Bouchard said he’s alarmed “how close it was, potentially, to being another mass shooting.”

Oakland County is home to Oxford High School, where teenager Ethan Crumbley carried out a mass shooting in 2021.

The sheriff urged the public to share information about threats of violence.

“If you see something, say something,” he said.

In this thwarted attack, “Someone saw that [Snapchat] post,” Bouchard said, but deputies “didn’t hear about it until after we had arrived on the scene” to respond to the fight.

Anyone who sees Hardiman should call 911, the sheriff said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

89-year-old man and dog killed in bear attack in Florida: Officials
Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(JEROME, Fla.) — An 89-year-old man and a dog were killed in apparently separate bear attacks near the victim’s home in Florida, officials said.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call shortly after 7 a.m. Monday involving a “bear encounter.”

The incident was reported in the area of State Road 29 and U.S. 41 near Jerome, just south of the Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, a conservation area, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC).

In the wake of the attacks, FWC personnel killed three bears in the area, the agency said Tuesday. The bears’ DNA will be tested to confirm if any were involved in the incident.

The attacks occurred “some time apart” on Monday, and the man and the dog were found within a couple of hundred yards of the area, according to FWC spokesperson George Reynaud.

The victim was identified as Robert Markel, a longtime resident of the Jerome area. Officials believe his daughter called 911 to report the attack, Reynaud said. FWC previously said the Markel was 88, though updated on Tuesday that he was 89.

His daughter saw a bear attack the dog and then went looking for her father, who is believed to have been attacked earlier on Monday, Reynaud said.

“We do know it was a bear attack. We don’t know if it was the same bear or multiple bears,” Reynaud said at a press briefing Monday evening.

Once the investigation is confirmed, this would mark the first documented fatal bear attack in the state’s history, Reynaud said.

The animal would most likely be a Florida black bear, based on the region, FWC spokesperson Tyson Matthews said at a press briefing earlier Monday.

Markel had been alone with the dog at the residence, and there are several other residences within the property, FWC officials said.

The FWC warned residents and visitors to continue to avoid the area “out of an abundance of caution.”

“Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife,” the FWC said in a statement on Tuesday. “Law enforcement and FWC personnel are continuing to monitor bear activity and ensure public safety.”

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man critically hurt in fall from bleachers at Pirates-Cubs game is identified
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — The baseball fan critically hurt in a 20-foot fall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh has been identified as Kavan Markwood.

Markwood fell from the bleachers onto the field during the seventh inning of the Pirates-Cubs game on Wednesday night, officials said. The game was briefly halted as emergency crews responded.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said the “incident is being treated as accidental.”

As of Thursday, Markwood remained in critical condition, according to the department of public safety.

Markwood previously attended Walsh University in Ohio.

“The Walsh University community was deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident involving former student Kavan Markwood,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with him, his family, and friends during this very difficult time. We are hoping and praying for a full recovery.”

After attending Walsh, Markwood transferred to Wheeling University in West Virginia, where he was a member of the football team in 2023.

“The Wheeling University Community is heartbroken,” the university said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kavan, his family, friends, and all his loved ones. The Cardinal family is praying for a full and speedy recovery.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said he saw the fall as it happened.

“The fact of how it went down. And then laying motionless, while a play is going on … it’s extremely unfortunate. I mean, that’s an understatement,” he told reporters after the game.

Shelton said he wanted to ask “everybody to keep him in their prayers.”

ABC News’ Matthew Holroyd and Victoria Beaule contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Georgia teen detained by ICE after mistaken arrest says detention was ‘life-changing’
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(DALTON, Ga.) — The Georgia teen who was arrested in a case of mistaken identity — and then detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement over her undocumented status — is saying a day after her release on bond that her time in custody was “life-changing.”

Ximena Arias-Cristobal, 19, was arrested on May 5 in Dalton, Georgia, when her dark gray truck was mistaken for a black pickup that made an illegal turn. Those citations were later dropped once officials realized there was a mix-up, Dalton Assistant Police Chief Chris Crossen said.

But she was still detained by ICE after it was discovered she was an undocumented immigrant.

As she was being transferred to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, she stopped at some offices in Atlanta, she said.

“They had me in a room by myself for nine hours. I didn’t know what was going on. It was never explained,” Arias-Cristobal told Chattanooga, Tennessee, ABC affiliate WTVC Thursday after her release from detention..

“Being in Stewart changed my life. It’s something that I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. It’s life-changing,” she said.

Arias-Cristobal, a student at Dalton State College, was in the ICE detention center for two weeks.

“It was scary. I was terrified,” Arias-Cristobal told WTVC.

“I won’t ever be the same,” she told Atlanta ABC affiliate WSB in a separate phone interview.

Arias-Cristobal was released on a $1,500 bond and the government did not wish to appeal, according to her attorney.

“We do not have another hearing currently scheduled. It would be remarkable if it is before mid-2026,”  Charles Kuck, an attorney for Arias-Cristobal, told WTVC.

She was granted bond on Wednesday and reunited with family at her home on Thursday.

The teen came to the U.S. with her parents when she was 4 years old and is ineligible for relief from deportation through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which temporarily protects some migrants from deportation if they were brought to the country as children, an attorney for Arias-Cristobal told ABC News.

Arias-Cristobal was not eligible to register for the DACA program because it ended before she became eligible to apply at 16 years old.

The Department of Homeland Security said following her detainment that it is committed to ordering Arias-Cristobal to “self-deport” to Mexico and that she “admitted to illegally entering the United States and has no pending applications with USCIS.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.