Post-inauguration ICE raids starting as soon as Tuesday: Sources

Post-inauguration ICE raids starting as soon as Tuesday: Sources
(danielfela/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — As part of President-elect Donald Trump’s strategy to secure the border, Immigration and Customs Enforcement will carry out post-inauguration raids as early as Tuesday, sources briefed on the plans told ABC News.

ICE will likely start in Chicago and could move on to other big cities, according to sources, who noted the plans could change.

Trump called the raids a “big priority” when asked by ABC News’ Rachel Scott whether his administration could carry out post-inauguration raids as early as Tuesday. He declined to discuss timing but vowed it “will happen.”

“It’s a priority that we get the criminals out of our country,” he said. “And it is for everybody else — it’s one of the reasons I won the election by such a big margin. And it is a priority.”

ICE has been ramping up its operations in anticipation of Trump’s plan to carry out deportations, and the agency put out a request for ICE agents to volunteer to help with at least some of the operations, according to a source.

The plans were first reported by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal.

Agencies that fall under the Department of Homeland Security umbrella, such as Enforcement and Removal Operations, which handles deportations, and Homeland Security Investigations, have been put on “alert” by the incoming administration, officials with knowledge of the plan told ABC News.

Although field teams have not been given specific details about what next week will hold, federal agents assigned to the region were asked to prepare cases and operations that were “ready to go,” the officials said.

Tom Homan, the incoming border czar, has previewed these operations in past comments, especially targeting Chicago.

In December, Homan visited the city and promised enforcement operations would begin there.

“All that starts Jan. 21, and we’re going to start right here in Chicago, Illinois,” Homan said during the visit.

Homan has promised to go after violent offenders in the United States.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Trump Trade’: Election news leads to biggest 1-day stock market gain in 2 years
‘Trump Trade’: Election news leads to biggest 1-day stock market gain in 2 years
Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The “Trump Trade” was in overdrive Wednesday, making it one for the history books on Wall Street with record finishes for all three major stock indices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketed 3.6%, its biggest one day jump since November 2022. The S&P 500 shot up 2.5% while the Nasdaq climbed nearly 3%.

The biggest winners were companies and sectors that investors are betting will benefit from President-elect Trump’s policies.

Bank stocks, including JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) rallied on the promise of lower taxes and less regulation. The small-cap Russell 2000 Index (RUT), which includes some regional banks, soared nearly 6%.

It was the biggest surge for the U.S. dollar since 2020, and Carl Icahn, the activist investor and billionaire, said it will lead to less regulation and more mergers and acquisition.

Elon Musk was perhaps the day’s biggest winner. Shares of his Tesla Corporation (TSLA) rocketed nearly 15%. The world’s wealthiest person has been a staunch Trump proponent, donating more than $130 million toward Trump’s election efforts. In his victory speech, the president-elect referred to Musk as a “super genius” and has promised him a role in his administration.

“The biggest positive from a Trump win would be for Tesla and Musk,” wrote Dan Ives, Senior Equity Research Analyst at Wedbush. “We believe a Trump presidency would be an overall negative for the EV industry as likely the EV rebates/tax incentives get pulled. However, for Tesla we see this as a huge positive. Tesla has the scale and scope that is unmatched in the EV industry and this dynamic could give Musk and Tesla a clear competitive advantage in a non-EV subsidy environment, coupled by likely higher China tariffs that would continue to push away cheaper Chinese EV players from flooding the US market,” Ives wrote in a research note.

The cryptocurrency market also cheered Trump’s return to the White House. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) notched a record close, climbing above $75,000. Trump has said he wants the U.S. to be the “crypto capital of the planet” and plans to create a “strategic reserve of bitcoin.”

In September, he even launched his own crypto platform, World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

Donald Trump saw his personal wealth balloon during Wednesday’s stock market rally, at least on paper. Shares of his Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social, soared more than 30% at the market’s open but pulled back considerably to finish just 6% higher. Still, that gave the company a market cap of about $7.2 billion, with Trump’s majority stake worth about $4.1 billion.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RFK Jr. says Trump has ‘promised’ him ‘control of the public health agencies’
RFK Jr. says Trump has ‘promised’ him ‘control of the public health agencies’
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said earlier this week that former President Donald Trump has “promised” him “control of the public health agencies” should Trump win back the White House in November.

Kennedy, who suspended his independent presidential campaign in August and endorsed Trump, made the remarks on a Zoom call with supporters on Monday night. The agencies Kennedy would reportedly oversee in that case include the federal Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture.

“The key, which President Trump has promised me, is control of the public health agencies, which is HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH and a few others. And also the USDA, which is, you know, key to making America healthy, because we’ve got to get off of seed oils and we’ve got to get off of pesticides … and we need to make that transition to regenerative agriculture,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has been anti-vaccine activist and founded the Children’s Health Defense, a prominent anti-vaccine nonprofit that has campaigned against immunizations and other public health measures like water fluoridation. Medical experts expressed concerns about a rise in medical misinformation through Kennedy’s candidacy.

Kennedy’s remarks drew condemnation from Trump’s former Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“If RFK has a significant influence on the next administration, that could further erode people’s willingness to get up to date with recommended vaccines, and I am worried about the impact that could have on our nation’s health, on our nation’s economy, on our global security,” Adams said at a public health conference, according to The New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg.

Trump has said he is committed to brining Kennedy into his administration. Last week, Trump touted Kennedy’s role in helping him “straighten out our health,” but joked that he’s worried about his strong stance on the environment, saying he wants to keep drilling.

“I don’t know if I’m going to have him working too much on the environment. I’m a little concerned about that with Bobby. I don’t know if I want him playing around with our with our liquid gold under our feet,” Trump said at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, last Friday. “You know, like I said, Bobby will work on health. He’s great.”

Trump first floated the idea of Kennedy leading his administration’s health efforts during the Al Smith Dinner earlier this month. He said Kennedy will “make us a healthier place.”

“We’re gonna let him go wild for a little while, then I’m gonna have to maybe reign him back, because he’s got some pretty wild ideas, but most of them are really good,” Trump said at the dinner. “I think he’s a he’s a good man, and he believes, he believes the environment, the healthy people. He wants healthy people, he wants healthy food. And he’s going to do it. He’s going to have a big chance to do it, because we do need that.”

The Trump campaign said that while no formal decisions have been made about his Cabinet should he win the election, the former president will “work alongside” people like Kennedy in health-related roles.

“No formal decisions about Cabinet and personnel have been made, however, President Trump has said he will work alongside passionate voices like RFK Jr. to Make America Healthy Again by providing families with safe food and ending the chronic disease epidemic plaguing our children,” Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to ABC News. “President Trump will also establish a special Presidential Commission of independent minds and will charge them with investigating what is causing the decades-long increase in chronic illnesses.”

ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh, Soorin Kim and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting latest: Man being held for questioning in Pennsylvania, sources say
UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting latest: Man being held for questioning in Pennsylvania, sources say
NYPD

(NEW YORK) — A man in Altoona, Pennsylvania, was stopped with a fake New Jersey ID and is being held for questioning in connection with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The man had walked into a McDonald’s where a witness recognized him from the images circulated by police, sources said.

The man had a similar gun to the one used in Wednesday’s assassination-style killing outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel, the sources said. Altoona police also recovered a computer.

The NYPD is sending detectives to Altoona, the sources said. Altoona is in central Pennsylvania, about 100 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Before the shooting, the suspected gunman checked into an Upper West Side hostel using a New Jersey license that wasn’t his own, police sources told ABC News.

Meanwhile, new video obtained by ABC News shows the killer waiting for Thompson moments before the shooting. The video shows others pass by, and then, when the masked gunman sees Thompson, he runs across the street and opens fire.

The video, which has not previously been seen publicly, appears to support the police narrative that the shooter targeted Thompson because he loitered while others wandered by.

Police haven’t established a motive but said they haven’t uncovered evidence that would show the killing had anything to do with Thompson’s private life.

On Wednesday morning, the masked gunman shot Thompson at point-blank range outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where Thompson’s company was holding an investors conference. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the attack as “brazen” and “targeted.”

Right after the shooting, the suspect fled by bike through Central Park to the Upper West Side. He then took a taxi to the Port Authority bus facility at 178th Street and boarded a bus out of New York City, according to police.

NYPD officials released new images this weekend of the suspect in the back of a taxi, where he could be seen peering through the open slider in the partition between the seats. Another photo appeared to show the man walking by the window of a cab.

The FBI is assisting the nationwide manhunt, according to law enforcement sources.

NYPD detectives arrived this weekend in Georgia. Investigators have said the suspect arrived in New York on Nov. 24 on a bus that originated Atlanta, although it’s unclear if his travels began in Atlanta.

In New York on Sunday, members of the New York Police Department’s dive team searched underwater in Central Park near the Bethesda Fountain.

The suspect’s backpack — with a jacket and Monopoly money inside — was found nearby in Central Park.

Police have not recovered the distinctive gun used in the shooting.

ABC News’ Bill Hutchinson, Jon Haworth, Ivan Pereira and David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.