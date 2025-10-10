Potential nor’easter poses threat to East Coast, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds to major cities

Coastal Storm Impacts – Sunday, 9AM Map. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A potential nor’easter is beginning to develop off the coast of Florida on Friday, which could pose a threat to the East Coast this weekend into next week. Major cities and coastal areas in the Northeast could see heavy rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and beach erosion.

The cold front that has brought chilly temperatures across the Northeast stalled out over the Florida Peninsula on Friday morning, with a low-pressure system developing in its wake along the Southeast coast later on Friday into Saturday that will track parallel to the East Coast.

By Sunday into Monday, the storm will skirt North Carolina’s Outer Banks and spin off the Jersey Shore before pulling away later in the day on Tuesday into Wednesday.

Over the next several days, this potential nor’easter will bring a plethora of impacts to the East Coast, with some threats even extending well inland.

Coastal areas from the Carolinas up to Long Island and southern coastal New England will bear the brunt of this storm, with winds reaching up to 60 mph, rain totals hitting between 2 to 5-plus inches, moderate to major tidal flooding and significant beach erosion.

Inland areas, including along the Interstate 95 corridor, could see up to 2 inches of rain and wind gusts reaching anywhere between 20 to 40 mph.

The heaviest rain totals will come from Saturday through Tuesday, bringing concerns of flash flooding, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

High wind watches have been issued for southern Delaware, coastal New Jersey and Long Island from Sunday morning through the overnight hours into Monday, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 60 mph or more.

Coastal flood watches have also already been issued from the Outer Banks of North Carolina up to coastal Massachusetts for Sunday through Monday for at least minor to moderate flooding. Areas from Delaware up to the Jersey Shore and Long Island could see moderate to potentially major impacts, with structural damage possible in coastal and bayside communities.

Additionally, significant beach erosion is also possible along the East Coast, especially from the Outer Banks up to coastal New England.

Hot, sticky temperatures continue to impact millions: When will it end?
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Over 120 million Americans across 28 states remain on alert for dangerously hot and humid weather on Wednesday as a heat wave continues to bake the eastern half of the country. But relief is on the way beginning Thursday in the Northeast.

Parts of Louisiana and most of Mississippi are under extreme heat warnings on Wednesday, with heat indices — what the temperature feels like with humidity — reaching up to 120 degrees.

Memphis, Tennessee, which is under an extreme heat warning, could see a heat index reaching 115 degrees on Wednesday.

Washington, D.C., could reach a heat index of up to 109 degrees on Wednesday, while it will feel like 104 degrees in Philadelphia and 102 degrees in New York City. For actual temperatures, Philadelphia and Baltimore could reach a daily record high of 99.

New York City marked an official heat wave on Wednesday as it reached 90 degrees for a third consecutive day.

But, a significant cool down will arrive in the coming days.

St. Louis, which has felt like over 110 degrees for more than a week, will finally see temperatures in the 70s on Thursday.

On Friday, highs will reach near 70 degrees from Philadelphia to Boston.

Unfortunately, the extreme heat will continue in the South over the coming days.

Throughout the weekend, high temperatures and humidity will remain in the Deep South, with the extreme heat expecting to hold along the Gulf Coast. A new heat dome may also form over the desert Southwest.

For tips on how to stay safe in a heat wave, click here.

State Department confirms US citizen killed in Syria after disturbing videos surface
Obtained by ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. State Department confirmed on Tuesday that a U.S. citizen was killed in Syria after disturbing videos surfaced showing him among a group of men apparently being executed by Syrian government forces.

“We offer condolences to the family on their loss and are providing consular assistance to them,” the State Department said in a statement. “We are greatly concerned when any U.S. citizen is harmed overseas, wherever they are. The United States calls for accountability in all cases where U.S. citizens are harmed abroad.”

Family and friends confirmed to ABC News that one of the men executed was Hosam Saraya, an American citizen.

The confirmation came after videos shared on social media last week showed eight men kneeling next to each other in civilian clothes, with a group of soldiers filming. In one video, the soldiers are seen talking to each other. Then, without warning, they open fire, shooting the unarmed, kneeling men dozens of times at close range.

The videos were filmed in Tishreen Square, in southern Syria, on the afternoon of July 16 amid ongoing fighting there.

ABC News has spoken to friends and family of Hosam Saraya, a American-Syrian citizen, and confirmed that he and other relatives were among those seen in the video being gunned down.

Besides Saraya, the family said his brother, Karim, their father, Ghassan, and their uncles and cousins were also shot to death in the incident.

The family showed ABC News Saraya’s American passport, confirming his U.S. citizenship.

The State Department is “looking into accounts of the death of an individual reported to have been a U.S. citizen in Syria,” a spokesperson said.

The Saraya family are Druze, the largest ethnic group in the city but a minority in Syria. Sectarian clashes broke last week between government forces and Druze, Sunni Bedouins and other Sunni factions.

A close friend of the Sarayas who worked with Hosam told ABC News that he spoke with Hosam and his relatives last Tuesday night and that they told him bombs had been falling around their home. On Wednesday, the friend, who only wants to be identified as Omar, heard from other family members that Hosam and the others had been taken from their home by government forces.

Saraya’s mother was left in their ransacked home, Omar said.

1 dead, 5 wounded, including 5-year-old girl, in Baltimore ‘mass shooting’: Police
Courtesy Baltimore Police Department

(BALTIMORE) — A 38-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl, in a “mass shooting” in a Baltimore neighborhood Saturday night, police said.

The gunfire broke out shortly before 8:50 p.m. as people near the intersection of Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues gathered outside to have a crab feed, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters at a news conference late Saturday night.

The 5-year-old girl was struck in the hand. “Thankfully, it doesn’t appear that her injury is very serious,” Worley said.

A 38-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead early Sunday, according to a police update.

The other victims are a 23-year-old woman and three men, ages 32, 33 and 52, according to police, whom police said on Sunday are “believed to be suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police have not released any details about the suspect in the shooting.

“We have little information at this point. All we know is there’s multiple rounds fired, multiple victims,” Worley said Saturday.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to Worley, who said it appeared the people had gathered outside and were eating crabs “and it looks like somebody just opened fire.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them directly or via the city’s the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.

