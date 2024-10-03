‘Power Book II: Ghost’ stars talk “bittersweet” feelings accompanying series finale

The time has come for Power Book II: Ghost to wrap up. The series finale airs Friday on Starz, ending the show after four years and four seasons. It’s accompanied by emotions for many members of the cast, some of whom described the feeling as bittersweet.

“Man, it’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s like, oh, man, it’s finally coming to an end. But at the end of the day, I’m looking at it like we were able to create 10 years of great TV and just provide something for the fans to always look forward to on the weekend. And I’m super proud to be a part of it,” star Michael Rainey Jr. told ABC Audio. “I feel like God’s timing is the best timing. And, you know, he said, now’s the time for it to come to an end. So I’m all for it. I’m ready for what’s coming next.”

LaToya Tonodeo said she’s grateful the show’s “actually ending on a high note.”

“It’s like, you know how sometimes people be like, ‘Oh, God, they dragging it out.’ Like, nah, we are leaving on a high note. And personally, it is bittersweet,” she continued. “I am excited for what’s to come, but it is sad to know that I’m leaving my family. Our camaraderie and chemistry is so crazy. It’s so good, so that makes me sad.”

LightSkinKeisha also cosigned the “bittersweet” feeling while offering a glimmer of hope to the fans of Ghost.

“It’s bittersweet. I feel like a lot of good things do come to an end,” she said. “But at the end of the day, you never know with this one, because Power never ends, right?” 

Michael, LaToya and LightSkinKeisha play Tariq, Diana and Brushandria on the show, respectively. 

Chris Hemsworth plays drums at Ed Sheeran’s Bucharest concert
Ed Sheeran surprised the crowd at his show in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday with a very special guest on drums – Chris Hemsworth.

The Thor star was behind the drum kit for a performance of Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” with Ed later explaining why he was there in a post on Instagram.

“Basically what’s happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he’s doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning an instrument,” Ed shared, “And he came to visit me, and he has learned drums and he’s coming on stage in front of 70,000 [people].”

Hemsworth then chimed in, noting, “I’ve been thinking about it a lot. It’ll be nice to put this to bed.”

After the performance, Ed gave the Marvel movie star a cheeky trophy: A “participation award … for drumming excellence,” which was in the shape of a metal hand clutching drumsticks while throwing up the “devil horns” gesture.  

Sheeran captioned his post, “Got @chrishemsworth to learn drums for my stadium show,” and based on the hashtags added, it seems learning the drums and Hemsworth’s performance will be part of season two of the actor’s Disney+ series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

Francis Ford Coppola laments the “death of journalism” as he again touts his film ‘Megalopolis’
We’ve already reported that Francis Ford Coppola gave his own film Megalopolis five stars on the cineaste site Letterbxd, but in a new chat with Deadline alongside his star Adam Driver, the Oscar-winning filmmaker explains what he thinks of the mixed reaction to the decades-in-development project. 

Coppola insisted his director friends are “very frank about” saying if they didn’t like a film — and apparently they haven’t said that to him. “I’ve been getting what I wanted to get from my colleagues” was how he put it. 

He later allowed of the public reaction to it, “No one says it’s boring.” He insisted “a lot of people will say, ‘Wow, I want to see it again,’ and the more they see it, the more they’ll get out of it,” relating it to the reaction to his Apocalypse Now.

For the record, Apocalypse was an award-winning film out of the gate — something that people incidentally pointed out after Megalopolis‘ “fake critic” controversy. 

“There are people who love the film. There are people who say, ‘I don’t know what I think,’ but they’ll see it again, and they’ll find something else in it — because there’s a lot in it.” 

Coppola seems to have also fielded a question about reports his Megalopolis set was disorganized — or possibly headlines of his alleged inappropriate behavior on set. It’s unclear because the trade’s questions were not recorded.

Nevertheless, Coppola said, “We’re witnessing the death of journalism and the death of the studio system. … For journalism to retreat behind unknown sources and … trying to get clicks, and saying something bad because you know that something bad will always get clicks, it’s sad.”

Driver called the production among his all-time favorite experiences as an actor.

Megalopolis is now in theaters. 

76th Emmys: ‘Baby Reindeer’’s Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jessica Gunning won her first-ever Emmy award Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer. 

“I honestly feel like I’m gonna wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream,” Jessica shared in her acceptance speech. “I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of Baby Reindeer so I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me.”

She then thanked the show’s creator and star Richard Gadd, saying, “I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time … I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot.” 

Other nominees in the category included Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Aja Naomi King and Diane Lane.

