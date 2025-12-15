Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion just 10 days before Christmas

Powerball jackpot climbs to .1 billion just 10 days before Christmas

Person holding Powerball ticket ((Photo by John Carl D’Annibale/Albany Times Union via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot could provide someone with plenty of spending money just 10 days before Christmas.

The total would be the sixth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, and the 12th-largest in U.S. lotto history including Mega Millions. The drawing will be just before 11 p.m. ET on Monday.

While the annual payment is worth $1.1 billion, the lump sum payment would be $503.4 million — both before taxes.

The numbers drawn on Saturday, when the jackpot had crossed $1 billion, were: 1, 28, 31, 57 and 58 with a Powerball of 16.

While no one won the big prize, two winners in Pennsylvania and North Carolina took home $2 million each, and five winners cashed in their tickets for $1 million each.

But if you’re counting on the money for a little holiday pocket change, you might want a backup plan. The odds of winning the jackpot are just 1 in 292.2 million.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What we know about Dallas ICE sniper suspect Joshua Jahn
What we know about Dallas ICE sniper suspect Joshua Jahn
Joshua Jahn is seen in a 2016 booking photo. (Collin County Sheriff’s Office)

(DALLAS) — The man suspected of the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday opened fire “indiscriminately” from a nearby rooftop, killing one detainee and wounding two others in a van, authorities said.

The shooting suspect was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Authorities said he took his own life.

Here’s what we know about the suspect.

Suspect allegedly left behind note about ICE

FBI Director Kash Patel posed that Jahn allegedly left a handwritten note that read, “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?” — referring to armor-piercing bullets.

Patel also said “further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning,” with the suspect allegedly downloading a document titled “Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management” that contained a “list of DHS facilities.”

Jahn also allegedly “searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents,” Patel said. He added the suspect “conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video'” between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.

‘Anti-ICE’ messages on casings

There is no word yet on a possible motive.

However, FBI officials said rounds found near the suspect contained “messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”

Patel released an image of recovered shell casings, including one that had been engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE,” he said.

While no officers were injured, the Department of Homeland Security said the shooting was “an attack on ICE law enforcement.”

A spokesperson for the University of Texas – Dallas said that a person matching Jahn’s name and date of birth had “briefly attended” the university “over a decade ago.”

Childhood friends remember avid gamer

Two childhood friends told ABC News they had not seen Jahn in around 10 years, but remembered him as mainly interested in video games and internet culture.

Both friends asked not to be named due to concerns about potential harassment.

“This is a complete shock to me,” one of the friends told ABC News. “Josh was the least political out of all the people I knew in high school. He liked playing video games.”

Both friends provided a username that they said belonged to Jahn on the gaming website Steam, which is also linked to a Reddit account.

The Reddit account has not been used in around six years. Previous posts point to an interest in gaming and smoking marijuana.

In addition to the Reddit account, the Steam profile appearing to belong to Jahn pointed to the life of an avid gamer, with over 10,000 hours spent playing games like Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and Rust.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Police looking to identify apparently abducted woman and possible kidnapper in video of possible abduction
Police looking to identify apparently abducted woman and possible kidnapper in video of possible abduction
Wichita Police Department

(NEW YORK) — Police in Kansas are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance video being taken by force by an unidentified man, according to authorities.

The Wichita Police Department said that the incident happened early Sunday morning at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Volutsia in Wichita, though the circumstances that led up to the abduction are currently unclear.

“At this time, we have not been able to identify the female and male seen in the video,” the Wichita Police department said on social media. “Exploring all options, we’ve reached out to our regional and federal law enforcement partners for additional assistance.”

Authorities also processed the audio and reduced the background noise in hopes that someone will recognize her voice.

The Wichita Police Department is now asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the female and anybody that recognizes her or might have any information about her identity or whereabouts should reach out to the Wichita Police Department immediately.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nearly K in Pokémon and baseball cards stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York
Nearly $10K in Pokémon and baseball cards stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York
Tom Brady is seen at the opening of the CardVault by Tom Brady store in SoHo on October 07, 2025 in New York City. Michael Simon/Getty Images for CardVault by Tom Brady

(NEW YORK) — Looks like Team Rocket has struck again.

Almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards were stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York City last month, the NYPD said Friday.

The crime occurred at CardVault at around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the male suspect bypassed the store’s payment machine, leaving the SoHo store with a collectable card stash worth approximately $9,710, according to police.

“Once the transaction was declined, the unidentified individual began to enter manual prompts into the contact payment terminal without the employee’s knowledge to bypass the transaction being declined,” the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.

The NYPD told ABC News that the suspect is being investigated for grand larceny.

“At time in place of occurrence, unknown defendant utilized a tap to pay account and then manipulated the point of sale system in order to obtain property without the permission and authority to do so, resulting in the loss of 9,710 U.S. currency in merchandise. It’s being investigated by the Financial Crimes Task Force of the NYPD,” a police department spokesperson said, citing the crime report.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Lafayette Street wearing black clothes with a black Yankees cap and a multicolored bag, according to video of the crime shared by police.

The store had just opened on Oct. 8, less than two weeks before the robbery. Brady had acquired 50% of the company in February, according to a press release.

CardVault describes itself online as a store where customers can engage in “buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles.”

“Founded in 2020 by an all-star team and backed by Brady’s personal passion for the hobby, CardVault’s commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market,” the store’s website reads.

The store also has locations in Dallas, Chicago, Boston, East Hampton and more, according to the store’s website.

Brady is set to attend the opening of a new CardVault at the Mall of America in Minnesota on Sunday, according to the mall.

CardVault did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News. 

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the NYPD at 1-800-577-8477 in English or 1-888-57-74782 in Spanish.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.