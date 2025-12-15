Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion just 10 days before Christmas

(DALLAS) — The man suspected of the shooting at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday opened fire “indiscriminately” from a nearby rooftop, killing one detainee and wounding two others in a van, authorities said.
The shooting suspect was identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Authorities said he took his own life.
Here’s what we know about the suspect.
Suspect allegedly left behind note about ICE
FBI Director Kash Patel posed that Jahn allegedly left a handwritten note that read, “Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, ‘is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?” — referring to armor-piercing bullets.
Patel also said “further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning,” with the suspect allegedly downloading a document titled “Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management” that contained a “list of DHS facilities.”
Jahn also allegedly “searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents,” Patel said. He added the suspect “conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the ‘Charlie Kirk Shot Video'” between Sept. 23 and Sept. 24.
‘Anti-ICE’ messages on casings
There is no word yet on a possible motive.
However, FBI officials said rounds found near the suspect contained “messages that are anti-ICE in nature.”
Patel released an image of recovered shell casings, including one that had been engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE,” he said.
While no officers were injured, the Department of Homeland Security said the shooting was “an attack on ICE law enforcement.”
A spokesperson for the University of Texas – Dallas said that a person matching Jahn’s name and date of birth had “briefly attended” the university “over a decade ago.”
Childhood friends remember avid gamer
Two childhood friends told ABC News they had not seen Jahn in around 10 years, but remembered him as mainly interested in video games and internet culture.
Both friends asked not to be named due to concerns about potential harassment.
“This is a complete shock to me,” one of the friends told ABC News. “Josh was the least political out of all the people I knew in high school. He liked playing video games.”
Both friends provided a username that they said belonged to Jahn on the gaming website Steam, which is also linked to a Reddit account.
The Reddit account has not been used in around six years. Previous posts point to an interest in gaming and smoking marijuana.
In addition to the Reddit account, the Steam profile appearing to belong to Jahn pointed to the life of an avid gamer, with over 10,000 hours spent playing games like Team Fortress 2, Left 4 Dead 2, and Rust.
(NEW YORK) — Police in Kansas are asking the public for help in identifying a woman who was seen on surveillance video being taken by force by an unidentified man, according to authorities.
The Wichita Police Department said that the incident happened early Sunday morning at approximately 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Volutsia in Wichita, though the circumstances that led up to the abduction are currently unclear.
“At this time, we have not been able to identify the female and male seen in the video,” the Wichita Police department said on social media. “Exploring all options, we’ve reached out to our regional and federal law enforcement partners for additional assistance.”
Authorities also processed the audio and reduced the background noise in hopes that someone will recognize her voice.
The Wichita Police Department is now asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating the female and anybody that recognizes her or might have any information about her identity or whereabouts should reach out to the Wichita Police Department immediately.
(NEW YORK) — Looks like Team Rocket has struck again.
Almost $10,000 worth of Pokémon and baseball cards were stolen from Tom Brady’s card store in New York City last month, the NYPD said Friday.
The crime occurred at CardVault at around 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 20 when the male suspect bypassed the store’s payment machine, leaving the SoHo store with a collectable card stash worth approximately $9,710, according to police.
“Once the transaction was declined, the unidentified individual began to enter manual prompts into the contact payment terminal without the employee’s knowledge to bypass the transaction being declined,” the NYPD said in a statement to ABC News.
The NYPD told ABC News that the suspect is being investigated for grand larceny.
“At time in place of occurrence, unknown defendant utilized a tap to pay account and then manipulated the point of sale system in order to obtain property without the permission and authority to do so, resulting in the loss of 9,710 U.S. currency in merchandise. It’s being investigated by the Financial Crimes Task Force of the NYPD,” a police department spokesperson said, citing the crime report.
The suspect was last seen walking south on Lafayette Street wearing black clothes with a black Yankees cap and a multicolored bag, according to video of the crime shared by police.
CardVault describes itself online as a store where customers can engage in “buying, selling, trading, and grading sports cards and collectibles.”
“Founded in 2020 by an all-star team and backed by Brady’s personal passion for the hobby, CardVault’s commitment to community, authenticity, entertainment, and exceptional customer experience sets it apart in the collectibles market,” the store’s website reads.