Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion ahead of next drawing

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to one of the largest in the lottery game’s history.

The current jackpot is estimated to be $1.6 billion ahead of Monday night’s drawing. That would make it the fourth-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

The estimated cash value of the current jackpot is $735.3 million.

Both figures are before taxes.

A player who wins the Powerball jackpot can choose between the lump sum payment or an annuity option, in which one immediate payment is received followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The game’s jackpot was last won in September, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas split the $1.787 billion prize — Powerball’s second-largest jackpot ever.

The game’s largest prize ever was $2.04 billion, won on Nov. 7, 2022, in California.

Tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Monday night’s drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots and winning locations

1. $2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022 — California

2. $1.787 billion — Sept. 6, 2025 — Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion — Oct. 11, 2023 — California

4. $1.6 billion (current estimated jackpot)

5. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016 — California, Florida, Tennessee

6. $1.326 billion — April 6, 2024 — Oregon

7. $1.08 billion — July 19, 2023 — California

8. $842.4 million — Jan. 1, 2024 — Michigan

9. $768.4 million — March 27, 2019 — Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017 — Massachusetts

Washington residents evacuate amid catastrophic flooding, National Guard going door-to-door in Burlington
Heavy rain fall (Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Atmospheric rivers have dumped more than 15 inches of rain on parts of Washington state in the last few days, sparking historic river flooding and submerging neighborhoods — and the threat is far from over.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson, who has declared a state of emergency, stressed that the flooding “is extremely unpredictable.”

Up to 100,000 people in Washington state could be ordered to evacuate.

On Friday morning, all residents of Burlington — a city about 70 miles north of Seattle — were ordered to evacuate, and members of the National Guard are going door-to-door to help people leave, according to Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO.

Multiple rivers are at major flood stage on Friday.

The Cedar River at Renton swelled to a new record height overnight, topping 18 feet, causing major flooding in Renton, including at the local airport. The river is expected to remain above its flood stage until Saturday afternoon.

The Snoqualmie River near Carnation topped 60 feet, which has led to flooding in Falls City, Carnation and Duvall.

The Snohomish River at Snohomish is at a record high of 34 feet, putting extreme pressure on levees. When the river reaches 33 feet or higher at this location, floodwaters are likely to overtop the levees, and major levee damage is possible.

Rescue efforts are ongoing.

Eastside Fire and Rescue, which services parts of King County just east of Seattle, started conducting water rescues on Wednesday. Three adults and a dog were rescued after their home flooded, and two adults and a child were rescued in another incident.

Eastside Fire and Rescue released video of the moment two drivers were rescued by helicopter Wednesday night. After the drivers were caught in the floodwaters, they were forced to flee to higher ground, with one person climbing to the top of their car and the other seeking safety in a tree, officials said.

“Stay home and don’t travel unless necessary,” the sheriff’s office urged.

The Coast Guard said it rescued people from a flooded home in Sumas, along the Washington-Canada border, after the water forced the residents into their attic.

In Pierce County, just south of Seattle, officials warned, “Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock over an adult. 12 inches of water can carry away most cars.”

The flood threat is far from over. Though this round of rain will end on Friday, the next round will start on Sunday and bring rain and mountain snow every day for at least seven days in a row.

For 2nd time, grand jury refuses to indict New York AG Letitia James: Sources

(VIRGINIA) — For a second time in recent days, a federal grand jury in Virginia has refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud, sources said.  

The grand jury rejected the Department of Justice’s attempt to refile the case after a federal judge dismissed an earlier case based on the unlawful appointment of the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia. 

Federal prosecutors on Thursday failed to convince a majority of grand jurors to approve charges that James misled a bank to obtain favorable loan terms on a home mortgage, according to sources.

The charges were presented to a grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia’s Alexandria branch after a grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia, last week rejected the charges

A Justice Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

“This unprecedented rejection makes even clearer that this case should never have seen the light of day,” James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in a statement. “Career prosecutors who knew better refused to bring it, and now two different grand juries in two different cities have refused to allow these baseless charges to be brought. Any further attempt to revive these discredited charges would be a mockery of our system of justice.”

Prosecutors have alleged that James, who successfully brought a civil fraud case against now-President Donald Trump last year, falsely listed a home she purchased in 2020 as a second home instead of an investment property in order to save potentially $19,000 over the life of the loan with a more favorable mortgage rate. 

As ABC News previously reported, prosecutors who investigated James for possible mortgage fraud found evidence that appeared to undercut some of the allegations in the indictment of James secured in September — including the degree to which James allegedly personally profited from her purchase of the property.

James has denied all wrongdoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Small plane bringing hurricane relief to Jamaica crashes in waterway, 2 dead
A plane heading to Jamaica to help with storm relief crashed in a waterway in a community in Coral Springs, Florida, Nov. 10, 2025. (Obtained by ABC News)

(CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.) — Two people died when a small plane heading to Jamaica for Hurricane Melissa relief efforts plunged into a waterway in a Coral Springs, Florida, neighborhood, according to local officials.

The Beech B100 went down at about 10:19 a.m. on Monday behind some homes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and the Coral Springs Fire Department.

No one on the ground was injured and no houses were hit, fire officials said.

The plane went down about five minutes after takeoff from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and was heading to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for relief efforts, according to Fort Lauderdale city officials.

Jamaica is working to rebuild after the massive destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa. The storm made landfall on the island on Oct. 28 as a Category 5 hurricane, one of the most powerful landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

There were more than 30 deaths in Jamaica from Melissa and 100,000 housing structures were damaged, according to the United Nations.

