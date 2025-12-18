Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $1.5 billion after no Wednesday winner
(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot is estimated to climb to $1.5 billion for Saturday night’s drawing, marking the fifth-largest prize in the lottery’s history, after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday, the lottery said.
A $1.25 billion Powerball jackpot prize had been up for grabs Wednesday night, with a cash value of $572.1 million. The winning numbers drawn Wednesday were: 25, 33, 53, 62, 66 and red Powerball 17.
That was the game’s sixth largest prize ever, according to Powerball. The largest prize ever was $2.04 billion won on Nov. 7, 2022.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Sept. 6 by two tickets in Missouri and Texas that split a $1.787 billion prize. There have been 43 consecutive drawings with no jackpot wins.
If a player had won on Wednesday night, they would have had the choice between annual payments worth an estimated $1.25 billion or an immediate $572.1 million lump sum payment.
According to Powerball, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
The drawing will be held just before 11 p.m. ET in the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.
(NEW YORK) — Another atmospheric river is forecast to pound the Pacific Northwest with several inches of rain on Monday and Tuesday just after a short break in the rain.
Most river levels in Washington and Oregon are now beginning to fall and forecast to remain below major flood stage in the next few days.
A break in heavy rain is forecast on Saturday for Washington and Oregon, but rain will be back on Sunday with the heaviest falling Monday and Tuesday.
Some rivers are forecast to rise again on Wednesday due to this next atmospheric river event. There is no end in sight for this pattern — this is a classic La Nina pattern, and this is a La Nina winter.
Some models are forecasting another 5 to 10 inches of rain in the next seven days for the Pacific Northwest.
Eastern arctic blast Snow and cold alerts are issued for 27 states from Montana to New Jersey and down to Georgia.
A fast-moving storm system is expected to drop several inches of snow on Saturday into the night from the Midwest to the Northeast.
Snow will fall mostly in the Midwest from Iowa to Ohio and Indiana on Saturday, missing Chicago but hitting hard Indianapolis and Cincinnati where a winter storm warning has been issued.
Parts of the Midwest could see up to a half a foot of snow.
Later Saturday, in the early evening, snow and rain will arrive to I-95 corridor.
Rain will change to snow in New York City and Philadelphia late Saturday with heaviest snow falling after midnight and into the early morning hours.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City for 1 to as much as 4 inches of snow.
If New York City and Philadelphia get at least 2 inches of snow, this would be the heaviest snow this early in the season since 2018.
Washington D.C. already saw snow this season, and is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches.
The snow is over by mid morning for the East Coast as the bitter cold takes over.
Extreme cold watches and warnings have been issued from the Dakotas all the way to Alabama.
In the Dakotas and Minnesota, the wind chill could drop as low as 45 below zero with actual temperature in the 20s below zero.
Even for Charleston, South Carolina, an extreme cold watch has been issued, where the wind chill could drop to 10 degrees.
(NEW YORK) — A suspect remained at large Sunday after allegedly crashing a vehicle into a child’s birthday party being held on the lawn of a Maryland home, injuring 11 people, including a toddler, according to police.
The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in a residential neighborhood in Bladensburg, Maryland, a few miles northeast of the nation’s capital.
Of those injured, nine were children, ranging in age from 2 to 9, and two were adults, the Bladensburg Police Department said in a statement on Sunday morning.
“A vehicle that traveled from the area of Annapolis Road struck several individuals that were gathered in front of the residence for a child’s birthday party,” according to the police statement.
The Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a social media post Saturday evening that of the 11 people taken to the hospital, nine were juveniles, including “1 infant.”
“1 juvenile female & 1 infant transported in critical condition,” according to the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department post. The other victims have “serious but not life-threatening injuries,” according to the post.
Seven of the victims were taken to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C.; three were being treated at Capital Regional Medical Center near Landover, Maryland; and one was being cared for at Howard University Hospital, according to the Sunday police statement.
“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot after the collision and the identity of the driver is still under investigation as well as the cause of the collision,” according to the police statement.
(NEW YORK) — A measles outbreak in South Carolina has grown to 15 cases, state health officials said on Friday.
The newly identified cases were close contacts of people who were quarantining at home and were not in any school settings when contagious, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH).
“Because they were quarantining before they became infectious, no additional exposures have occurred with these new cases,” the department said.
The outbreak was first identified in the South Carolina upstate region in early October, according to the SCDPH. Several of the cases have been confirmed in Spartanburg County, which sits on the border with North Carolina.
Last week, at least two elementary schools in Spartanburg County sent more than 150 unvaccinated students home to quarantine for 21 days after being exposed to measles. Since then, at least five of the 150 children have contracted the disease, officials said.
In a press conference earlier this week, South Carolina health officials said more than 100 students from Global Academy of South Carolina and Fairforest Elementary are continuing to quarantine at home.
Of the more than 600 students at Global Academy, a K-5 charter school, just 17% have their required immunizations, state health department data shows.
Meanwhile, Fairforest has a vaccination rate of 85%, according to the data. A vaccination rate of 95% is typically considered to be when a location or an area has herd immunity to help prevent outbreaks in communities.
Health officials announced earlier this week that they are deploying a mobile vaccination unit in the county over the next two weeks to provide measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shots for free.
It comes as the U.S. is seeing the highest number of measles cases in more than 30 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of Wednesday, 1,596 cases have been confirmed in 41 states, with more than 90% of cases among those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.
CDC data shows 44 measles outbreaks have been reported across the U.S. so far this year, compared to 16 outbreaks reported all of last year.
The CDC currently recommends that people receive two MMR vaccine doses, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old. One dose is 93% effective and two doses are 97% effective against measles, the CDC said.
Measles was declared eliminated from the U.S. in 2000 due to the highly effective vaccination program, according to the CDC. However, CDC data shows vaccination rates have been lagging in recent years.
During the 2024-2025 school year, 92.5% of kindergartners received the MMR vaccine, according to data. This is lower than the 92.7% seen the previous school year and the 95.2% seen in the 2019-2020 school year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.