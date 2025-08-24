Powerball jackpot climbs to estimated $750 million, 10th largest drawing, for Monday

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) – The Powerball jackpot is expected to climb to $750 million for Monday’s drawing, a prize that ranks as the 10th largest in the lottery’s history, after no single player matched all numbers drawn on Saturday, Powerball said early Sunday.

Monday’s drawing has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million, the lottery said in a press release.

The winning numbers for an estimated $700 million jackpot were drawn Saturday night. The white balls were 11, 14, 34, 47, 51, and the red Powerball 18. Tickets sold in Maine and Massachusetts matched the five white balls, winning $1 million each, the lottery said.

“A third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five white balls, and because the ticket included the Power Play option for $1 more, it doubled the winnings to $2 million,” Powerball said early Sunday.

There had been no winner after the last drawing on Wednesday, which marked the 36th consecutive round without a grand prize winner since a $204.5 million ticket was claimed in California on May 31. The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, and Powerball 5.

While nobody matched all six numbers, Wednesday’s drawing produced several other winners, according to Powerball. A Tennessee player matched five numbers and included the Power Play option, securing a $2 million prize. Two other tickets matched five numbers for $1 million each.

Additionally, 30 tickets won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball, with eight of those winners doubling their prize to $100,000 through the Power Play option.

The current jackpot towers above other 2025 prizes, though it hasn’t reached the heights of 2024’s staggering $1.3 billion jackpot claimed by Cheng “Charlie” Saephan in Oregon last April. The second-highest prize this year was a $526.5 million jackpot won by a California ticket holder.

Players can purchase $2 tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some states offer online purchasing options through official channels or licensed services. The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For an additional dollar, players can add the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. In select states, a separate Double Play option allows participants to enter a second drawing for up to $10 million.

Hurricane Erin – The Fifth Named Storm Map/ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Erin, now a powerful Category 4 storm churning in the Caribbean, is not forecast to hit land, but it will bring large waves and dangerous rip currents to the U.S. East Coast.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Erin’s outer bands lashed the Caribbean this weekend, flooding Puerto Rico and leaving more than 60,000 customers on the island without power on Monday.

A tropical storm warning is in place for the Turks and Caicos Islands and part of the Bahamas, where winds could top 40 mph.

While Erin won’t hit the U.S., lifeguards along the East Coast are on alert for dangerous waves and rip currents this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, Erin will bring large waves reaching 6 feet to the East Coast. Waves over 6 feet are considered extremely dangerous for swimmers.

By Wednesday, those waves could reach 8 to 12 feet in northern Florida and from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, up to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

On Thursday, those 8- to-12-foot waves will remain in the Outer Banks and could also target New Jersey and Long Island beaches.

By Friday, waves are expected to weaken back to 6 feet as Erin takes a sharper turn away from the U.S.

Dangerous rip currents will also be widespread along the East Coast all week, and likely through the weekend, due to these unsettled waters.

Burbank Police

(LOS ANGELES) — A brush fire burning near homes in Los Angeles County prompted evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Burbank Fire Department said Tuesday evening it managed to stop the forward progress of the Bethany Fire, which was burning near a residential area in Burbank, California.

Fire crews remained in the area for several hours cleaning up, advising people to stay clear of the area, police said.

“If you are on or near the hiking trails or in these recreation areas in the Burbank hills, please leave the area immediately,” the Burbank Police Department said.

All hiking trails remain close through the evening, police said.

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump and his administration officials warned that the use of the military in response to protests against his immigration crackdown may not be limited to just Los Angeles, saying it could be the first “of many” — and that protesters could be met with “equal or greater force.”

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday that his administration was going to enforce its deportation policy strictly and that it would not tolerate violent protests against ICE officers.

“This is the first, perhaps, of many,” Trump said of the deployment of 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to Los Angeles as demonstrators clash with law enforcement amid the protests.

Demonstrators have clashed with law enforcement sporadically for days, and Trump called in the National Guard, against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wishes, in an attempt to quell the violence and allow immigration enforcement to continue.

“You know, if we didn’t attack this one very strongly, you’d have them all over the country, but I can inform the rest of the country, that when they do it, if they do it, they’re going to be met with equal or greater force,” Trump continued.

The president’s threats come as California’s leaders and 22 Democratic governors decry Trump’s show of force as a breach of the state’s sovereignty and a provocative escalation.

Trump’s words were echoed in testimony given by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill earlier in the day.

“So in Los Angeles, we believe that ICE, which is a federal law enforcement agency, has the right to safely conduct operations in any state, in any jurisdiction in the country,” Hegseth said. “ICE agents should be allowed to be safe and doing their operations, and we have deployed National Guard and the Marines to protect them in the execution of their duties, because we ought to be able to enforce … immigration law in this country.”

The president suggested he is open to invoking the Insurrection Act in response to the protests. The act authorizes the president to deploy military forces inside the United States to suppress rebellion or violence.

The National Guard and Marines, under Trump’s current authorization, are not allowed to act in a law enforcement capacity because of the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act.

“There were areas of Los Angeles last night where you could call it an insurrection,” Trump said.

Trump repeated claims, without evidence, that the protesters are “paid insurrectionists.” He decried some protesters who were damaging streets and targeting members of the National Guard.

Despite claims from Trump that there were fires and “bad scenes” on Monday night, there wasn’t anything all that violent. ABC News observed police moved protesters using skirmish lines and less lethal rounds around the city for a few hours, but there was no widespread violence compared to the weekend.

And although Trump claimed that Los Angeles was “under siege,” the incidents had been confined on Sunday and Monday to a relatively small area of downtown Los Angeles — about a 10-block area.

So far, the National Guard’s presence and role in handling the protests appears to have been minimal.

ABC News observed National Guard troops standing outside of a federal building and the Los Angeles Police Department and other local agencies clearing the streets and interacting with protesters.

The administration has not immediately provided details about the guardsman’s actions from Monday.

Congressional Republicans — including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune — backed the president’s use of the military in the situation.

“Clearly, the local officials there, for whatever reason, didn’t seem up to the task of getting the job done there,” Thune told reporters Tuesday.

Although Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said “violence in the riots is outrageous,” he called Trump’s order to send in troops “provocative” and “dangerous.”

“It really threatens the bedrock of our democracy,” the New York Democrat said.

Trump said the National Guard will be in the Los Angeles area “until there’s no danger,” declining to put a timetable on ending the deployment.

“It’s easy. Look, it’s common sense. … When there’s no danger, they’ll leave,” he said.

ABC News’ Alex Stone, Lalee Ibssa, Isabella Murray and Kelsey Walsh and contributed to this report.

