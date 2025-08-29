Powerball jackpot hits $1B for Labor Day weekend drawing

Powerball jackpot hits B for Labor Day weekend drawing

A customer holds a Powerball lottery ticket after purchasing it at the Downtown Miami Souvenirs store on August 26, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The dream of becoming America’s next billionaire is up for grabs this Saturday night as the Powerball jackpot climbed to $1 billion, sending ticket sales soaring across the nation ahead of the Labor Day weekend drawing.

Game officials increased the jackpot estimate Friday morning from $950 million after reviewing national ticket sales, Powerball said. The winner could opt for a cash payment of $453.1 million before taxes.

“We’re bringing extra excitement to Labor Day Weekend with a Powerball jackpot that’s climbed to a billion dollars!” Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said in a press release.

The game hasn’t seen a jackpot winner since May 31, when a California player claimed a $204.5 million prize. During this 39-drawing streak, the game has created 62 million-dollar winners and 608 tickets worth $50,000 or more.

Wednesday’s drawing saw six tickets match all five white balls — 9, 12, 22, 41 and 61 — with red Powerball 25, each winning $1 million or more.

Winners of Saturday’s jackpot can choose between annual payments or the lump sum. The annuity option provides one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

The game has generated more than $36 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball noted. More than half of ticket sale proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold, according to Powerball.

The current jackpot ranks sixth among Powerball’s largest prizes. The record stands at $2.04 billion, won by a California player in November 2022, followed by the $1.765 billion prize claimed in California in October 2023.

Other notable jackpots include the $1.586 billion split among winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, the $1.326 billion won in Oregon in April 2024, and the $1.08 billion claimed in California in July 2023.

Saturday’s drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and streamed on Powerball’s website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief adviser, indicted again for alleged bribes
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ former chief adviser, indicted again for alleged bribes
Ingrid Lewis-Martin. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Ingrid Lewis-Martin accepted more than $75,000 in bribes while serving as chief adviser to New York Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged Thursday in four separate conspiracy indictments that also named eight others, including some of the mayor’s associates.

Lewis-Martin, who was previously charged with accepting more than $100,000 in bribes, is now alleged to have conspired to steer city contracts for shelters to house asylum-seekers to preferred property owners in exchange for a $50,000 cash payment allegedly accepted by her son, Glenn Martin II, who is also charged.

In a different indictment, Lewis-Martin is alleged to have taken $2,500 from two Brooklyn business owners, Gina and Tony Argento, in exchange for convincing city transportation officials to abandon a plan to redesign McGuinness Boulevard.

Lewis-Martin and the city’s deputy commissioner for real estate services, Jesse Hamilton, are alleged in the third indictment to have conspired to fast-track development projects in exchange for renovations on their homes.

In the fourth indictment, Lewis-Martin allegedly conspired to obtain approval for a residential renovation project in exchange for thousands of dollars of catering for events at Gracie Mansion and City Hall.

“We allege that Ingrid Lewis-Martin engaged in classic bribery conspiracies that had a deep and wide-ranging impact on City government,” Bragg said in a statement announcing the indictments. “As alleged, Lewis-Martin consistently overrode the expertise of public servants so she could line her own pockets.”

Lewis-Martin, who previously pleaded not guilty, is now charged with conspiracy and bribery charges.

“New York City officials and employees have a duty to serve the public fairly and equitably and the vast majority fulfill that sacred responsibility each and every day. Today’s Indictments, however, allege that the Mayor’s former Chief Advisor, at times in concert with the Deputy Commissioner for Real Estate Services in the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, repeatedly and persistently abused her senior government position to enrich herself and her family,” Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said in a statement.

Her lawyer, Arthur Aidala, maintained that Lewis-Martin “has broken no laws, and she is not guilty.”

“Despite a lifetime of service as a law-abiding public servant, Ingrid is being forced to enter court with little information,” he said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of the release of the indictments. “What she does know is this: she has always served the City with integrity, and she will firmly plead not guilty to every charge.”

Adams, who is now running for reelection as an independent instead of a Democrat, is not expected to be charged with any wrongdoing and a spokesperson said the new charges against Lewis-Martin have nothing to do with him.

“Mayor Adams was not involved in this matter and has not been accused of or implicated in any wrongdoing. He remains focused on what has always been his priority — serving the 8.5 million New Yorkers who call this city home and making their city safer and more affordable every single day,” the spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “Ingrid Lewis-Martin no longer works for this administration.”

Lewis-Martin resigned from her position days before surrendering on bribery and money laundering charges in December 2024.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office probe is separate from federal corruption charges that were brought and then subsequently dropped against Adams. The mayor was indicted last year in the Southern District of New York on five counts in an alleged long-standing conspiracy connected to improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions and an attempted cover-up.

The Department of Justice moved to dismiss the charges, prompting the resignation of several top prosecutors. In April, a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revived.

The Justice Department sought to have the case dismissed to free up Adams to cooperate with the mayor’s immigration agenda, though it wanted the case dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be brought again.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Passengers exit plane via emergency slide after aborted takeoff
Passengers exit plane via emergency slide after aborted takeoff
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(DENVER, Colo.) — Passengers on an American Airlines flight evacuated onto the runway via emergency slides after the plane aborted its takeoff on the runway in Denver on Saturday. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

American Airlines flight 3023, which was headed to Miami, reported a “possible landing gear incident during departure,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the plane reached a top speed of 127 knots — nearly 150 miles — on the runway before slowing down.

In air traffic control audio obtained from LiveATC.net, the pilot told the controller they were “aborting on the runway.” The controller told the pilot, “You got a lot of smoke.” A moment later, the controller said, “There was some flames, it looks like the smoke’s kind of dying down a bit.”

The FAA said passengers evacuated the plane on the runway and were taken back to the terminal by bus. Video showed passengers evacuating the aircraft on slides.

The flight was operated on a Boeing 737 Max 8. There were 173 passengers and six crew members on board, according to the airline.

Mark Tsurkis, 50, a passenger aboard the flight, told ABC News he heard “a loud boom,” as the plane was about to take off.

“I said, ‘That’s not good,'” Tsurkis said, at which point the plane began to slow down, he said, and passengers could see one of the wheels pass by.

“When the plane stopped about 30 seconds to a minute later, somebody said, ‘Smoke, fire.’ And then a lot of people, of course, started panicking,” Tsurkis said.

According to the Denver International Airport, the plane was met by first responders. The Denver Fire Department said it extinguished a fire on the plane. The airport said six people were evaluated and one was taken to the hospital. The airline said the person transported had minor injuries.

“It’s definitely not a pleasant experience, but we got lucky,” Tsurkis said. “It happened before the plane took off, so [the pilot] was able to slow down before actually going full speed or before flying.”

American Airlines said the passengers will go to Miami on a replacement plane later Saturday, while the original plane will be taken out of service and inspected.

The airline said in a statement, “We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for their experience.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Camp Mystic began evacuating 45 minutes after ‘life-threatening flash flooding’ alert: Spokesperson
Camp Mystic began evacuating 45 minutes after ‘life-threatening flash flooding’ alert: Spokesperson
Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images

HUNT, Texas — Camp Mystic’s executive director Dick Eastland began evacuating campers approximately 45 minutes after the National Weather Service issued an alert about a “life-threatening flash flooding,” according to an Eastland Family spokesperson.

The catastrophic flooding that continues to threaten central Texas left 27 dead at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp located in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River.

Eastland received an alert on his phone from the National Weather Service at 1:14 a.m. on the morning of July 4 and began evaluating whether to evacuate the young campers who were sleeping in their cabins without access to electronics, according to Eastland family spokesperson Jeff Carr.

Based on a preliminary timeline of events, Eastland began moving campers to higher elevation by 2:00 a.m., as the situation began to deteriorate, according to Carr.

“They had no information that indicated the magnitude of what was coming. They got a standard run-of-the-mill NWS warning that they’ve seen dozens of times before,” Carr said on a call with ABC News.

Eastland died trying to help evacuate campers from their cabins, as the waters of the Guadalupe River rose. ABC News previously reported that some of those cabins lay in the river’s floodway, which Kerr County officials deemed “an extremely hazardous area due to the velocity of flood waters which carry debris, potential projectiles and erosion potential.”

The information provided by Carr provides one of the first windows into the late-night scramble that took place at the isolated camp, where 27 counselors and campers lost their lives in the flooding.

Carr previously told the Washington Post that the evacuations began at 2:30 a.m. but walked back the timeline when speaking to ABC News. He cautioned that the timeline determined by the family is preliminary and estimated the evacuations began closer to 2 a.m.. He said the timeline was pieced together based on the accounts of family members who assisted in the evacuation and Camp Mystic’s night watchman.

According to Carr, Eastland began communicating with his family members over walkie-talkie shortly after the first alert to begin assessing the scope of the rising waters. When they began to see the extent of the flood waters, Eastland began the process of moving campers from the lower-lying cabins to Camp Mystic’s recreational center, he said.

The National Weather Service issued a more dire alert at 4:03 a.m., warning in part, “This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for South-central Kerr County, including Hunt. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.