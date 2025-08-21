Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million ahead of Saturday drawing

KABC

(LOS ANGELES, CA) — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an “American Idol” music supervisor and her songwriter husband, police in Los Angeles said Tuesday, even as many questions about the slayings remain unanswered.

The victims — Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70 — were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect — 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — was arrested at his home on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told reporters on Tuesday. He said Boodarian had scaled a fence onto the property and was inside when the victims arrived home and then shot and killed them during a “violent struggle.”

It is believed the couple were killed on July 10, when the Los Angeles Police Department received two calls about a possible burglary at the address in Encino after a person was seen jumping the fence onto the property.

Officers responding to the calls that day were unable to go into the home because it is highly fortified, with 8-foot walls with spikes, police sources said earlier. Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or of any other trouble and left, the official said.

However, surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the suspect scaling the fence and then apparently entering an unlocked door, Golan said. The victims arrived home about 30 minutes later, he said.

A friend of the victims called police on Monday for a welfare check, Golan said. Responding officers saw blood on the porch and broke a window to get inside where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said earlier.

The motive remains unclear, Golan said. He said the house did not appear to be ransacked.

“We’re looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be,” he said.

Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims and said Boodarian is not a suspect in any other burglaries, police sources said earlier.

There is no camera footage from inside the house that shows what went on, the lieutenant said.

The LAPD will look into how police responded to the initial burglary call last week to make sure it was handled appropriately, he said.

Kaye had been with the TV show “American Idol” since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC singing competition series.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

