Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million ahead of Saturday drawing

Powerball jackpot reaches 0 million ahead of Saturday drawing

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — The biggest Powerball jackpot of the year continues to grow, with an estimated prize of $700 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing.

The lucky winner of Saturday’s drawing could choose between the full jackpot paid in annual installments over 29 years or a one-time cash payment of $316.3 million before taxes, according to Powerball.

Wednesday night’s drawing marked the 36th consecutive round without a grand prize winner since a $204.5 million ticket was claimed in California on May 31. The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 31, 59, 62, 65, 68, and Powerball 5.

While nobody matched all six numbers, Wednesday’s drawing produced several other winners, according to Powerball. A Tennessee player matched five numbers and included the Power Play option, securing a $2 million prize. Two other tickets matched five numbers for $1 million each.

Additionally, 30 tickets won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball, with eight of those winners doubling their prize to $100,000 through the Power Play option.

The current jackpot towers above other 2025 prizes, though it hasn’t reached the heights of 2024’s staggering $1.3 billion jackpot claimed by Cheng “Charlie” Saephan in Oregon last April. The second-highest prize this year was a $526.5 million jackpot won by a California ticket holder.

Players can purchase $2 tickets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some states offer online purchasing options through official channels or licensed services. The drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For an additional dollar, players can add the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. In select states, a separate Double Play option allows participants to enter a second drawing for up to $10 million.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘American Idol’ music supervisor and husband found shot dead in Los Angeles home, suspect arrested
‘American Idol’ music supervisor and husband found shot dead in Los Angeles home, suspect arrested
KABC

(LOS ANGELES, CA) — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an “American Idol” music supervisor and her songwriter husband, police in Los Angeles said Tuesday, even as many questions about the slayings remain unanswered.

The victims — Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70 — were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.

The suspect — 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — was arrested at his home on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told reporters on Tuesday. He said Boodarian had scaled a fence onto the property and was inside when the victims arrived home and then shot and killed them during a “violent struggle.”

It is believed the couple were killed on July 10, when the Los Angeles Police Department received two calls about a possible burglary at the address in Encino after a person was seen jumping the fence onto the property.

Officers responding to the calls that day were unable to go into the home because it is highly fortified, with 8-foot walls with spikes, police sources said earlier. Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or of any other trouble and left, the official said.

However, surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the suspect scaling the fence and then apparently entering an unlocked door, Golan said. The victims arrived home about 30 minutes later, he said.

A friend of the victims called police on Monday for a welfare check, Golan said. Responding officers saw blood on the porch and broke a window to get inside where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said earlier.

The motive remains unclear, Golan said. He said the house did not appear to be ransacked.

“We’re looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be,” he said.

Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims and said Boodarian is not a suspect in any other burglaries, police sources said earlier.

There is no camera footage from inside the house that shows what went on, the lieutenant said.

The LAPD will look into how police responded to the initial burglary call last week to make sure it was handled appropriately, he said.

Kaye had been with the TV show “American Idol” since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC singing competition series.

“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Texas flooding: Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for flood emergency planning
Texas flooding: Gov. Greg Abbott calls special legislative session for flood emergency planning
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(KERRVILLE, Texas.) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session for the state legislature on Monday to discuss emergency procedures and early warning systems in the wake of the deadly flooding earlier this month.

“We must ensure better preparation in the future,” Abbott said in a statement posted on social media.

The session is scheduled to begin at noon local time, according to a press release from his office.

More than 130 people were killed earlier this month as historic flash flooding tore through central Texas over the July Fourth weekend.

In addition to three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update last week.

Abbott on Sunday said the special session would address preparedness and recovery in the event of future flooding.

The agenda for Monday’s sessions is expected to include discussions on flood warning systems, flood emergency communications, relief funding and natural disaster preparations and recovery, Abbott said.

The session beginning on Monday is also expected to cover legislation proposing a congressional redistricting plan, which could if enacted create more seats for Republicans.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3 dead after 11 shot in Brooklyn lounge, police say
3 dead after 11 shot in Brooklyn lounge, police say
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK)) — Three men were killed early Sunday in a shooting inside a Brooklyn lounge, the New York Police Department said, adding that it appeared multiple shooters had been involved.

The men were among 11 people hit by gunfire in the Taste of the City Lounge on Franklin Avenue, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference. A total of eight men and three women were shot amid a dispute in the lounge, she said.

The initial 911 call was received at about 3:27 a.m., the NYPD said.

The three men who were shot and killed were pronounced dead at the scene, Tisch said, adding that one was 27, another was 25 and the third’s age was not yet known.

Some three dozen shell casings were recovered inside the lounge, police said.

A firearm was recovered nearby, in the vicinity of Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, and police were investigating whether it was involved in the shooting, police said.

No one had been taken into custody, Tisch said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.