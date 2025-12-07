Powerball jackpot soars to $875M — 2nd biggest this year

A person holds Powerball lottery tickets they purchased. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million — the second biggest prize this year and one of the biggest in the game’s history.

The estimated prize grew after no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, according to a notice on the Powerball website. The winning numbers were 13, 14, 26, 28, 44 with Powerball 7.

The next drawing is set for Monday, Dec. 8.

The jackpot is the game’s biggest prize this year after a massive $1.787 billion jackpot that was won in September, split between two tickets in Missouri and Texas.

Overall, it’s the seventh-biggest jackpot in the game’s history, according to Powerball.

The odds of winning are 1 in over 292 million, according to Powerball.

Winners will have a choice between a lump sum cash payment of $403.6 million or an annuitized prize, paid out in annual payments. Both amounts are before taxes.

To play, customers must purchase a $2 Powerball ticket and select five white numbers between 1 and 69 and one red number between 1 and 26 for the Powerball. The prize grows until it is won by a player with the corresponding five white numbers in any order with the matching red Powerball.

An estimated $36 billion for charitable causes has been generated from Powerball since the lottery began in 1992, according to Powerball.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots and their winning states:

1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California

2. $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

3. $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California

4. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

5. $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon

6. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California

7. $875 million (current estimated jackpot) – Dec. 6, 2025

8. $842.4 million – January 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

10. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

Search for suspects in shooting that left 6 dead, 10 wounded amid rash of gunfire across Mississippi
Search for suspects in shooting that left 6 dead, 10 wounded amid rash of gunfire across Mississippi
Ignatiev/Getty Images

(LELAND, Miss.) — Two more people have died from injuries they suffered in a shooting that erupted Friday night in Leland, Mississippi, bringing the death toll to six, authorities said on Sunday morning.

At least 10 other people were injured in the mass shooting in the small town’s downtown area, officials said.

Leland Mayor John Lee, speaking at a Saturday evening news conference, said the city was experiencing a “great loss” and asked for prayers.

On Friday, state Sen. Derrick Simmons told Jackson ABC affiliate WAPT the people were at a gathering following the Leland High School homecoming football game when the shooting happened. 

Aside from providing the number of dead and wounded, the mayor did not provide many other details about the shooting. 

“Everything else is under investigation,” he said during Saturday’s news conference. “We don’t have any information as far as who did the shooting or any of that. But we are here to get to the bottom of this.”

The Washington County Coroner’s Office said it received notifications on Saturday that two additional victims had died from their injuries. The coroner’s office identified those deceased victims as 18-year-old Amos Brantley Jr. and 34-year-old JaMichael Jones.

The other victims who were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting were identified by the coroner’s office as 18-year-old Kaslyn Johnson, 19-year-old Calvin Plant, 41-year-old Oreshama Johnson and 25-year-old Shelbyona Powell.

Robert Eickhoff, special agent in charge of the Jackson, Mississippi, FBI Field Office, did not provide specifics but said multiple times that authorities were searching for “subjects” in connection with the shooting.

“People who were enjoying themselves last found themselves faced with violence that no community should be faced with,” Eickhoff said, urging members of the public to come forward with any information they may have. 

“You may have seen something,” he said. “You may have heard something or know someone who did.” 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting in the investigation, providing DNA analysis and also working to potentially match shell casings to other firearms using a national automated system.

“This could have easily been in another city just like it was here in Leland, Mississippi,” Lee, the mayor, said.

The city of about 3,600 people is located about 115 miles north of Jackson.

String of other shootings in Mississippi 
The update on Friday night’s shooting came amid a string of shootings throughout the state this weekend. 

On Saturday, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating a shooting at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi, that left one person dead and two others wounded.

The shooting led to a shelter-in place order being issued for the campus.

Authorities said the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time near the campus’ Industrial Technology Building. No arrest had been made.

About a half hour later, authorities in Jackson said a child was shot in the abdomen near a tailgate section at Jackson State University stadium. The child was taken to the hospital. There is no update on their condition.

On Friday evening, two people were killed in a shooting in Heidelberg, Mississippi, on the grounds of a high school, according to ABC affiliate WDAM. 

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office later said it had taken an 18-year-old man into custody for questioning in connection with the shooting. 

Hurricane Melissa path: Tracking the devastating Category 5 storm after landfall
Hurricane Melissa path: Tracking the devastating Category 5 storm after landfall
This ABC News graphic shows the forecast for Hurricane Melissa as of Oct. 28, 2025. (ABC)

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon as a Category 5 hurricane — one of the most powerful hurricane landfalls on record in the Atlantic basin.

Here is Melissa’s projected path:

The hurricane-force winds began in western Jamaica on Tuesday morning and will last until the evening.

Around 1 p.m. ET, Melissa made landfall in southwestern Jamaica near New Hope with estimated maximum sustained winds of 185 mph. This is considered an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation; people in Jamaica are urged to shelter in place.

The worst storm surge will be on the western half of the island, where 9 to 13 feet of surge will inundate the coast. On the northwest side of the island, the Montego Bay area could see 2 to 4 feet of storm surge above ground level. The capital city of Kingston will see damaging storm surge, but not the worst.

Heavy rain will inundate the entire island, with totals of 15 to 30 inches expected, and some areas seeing up to 40 inches. The rain will likely spark catastrophic flash flooding and landslides.

Jamaicans should be prepared for extensive infrastructure damage and long-lasting power outages.

Southeast Cuba will feel hurricane-force winds Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Cuba is forecast to see 7 to 11 feet of storm surge, up to 25 inches of rain, and potentially landslides and catastrophic flash flooding.

The southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos will feel the impacts of Hurricane Melissa on Wednesday. Four to 6 feet of storms surge is expected along with 5 to 10 inches of rain.

Melissa will still be a hurricane by the time it passes near Bermuda on Friday morning.

Luigi Mangione’s attorneys: White House making him ‘pawn to further its political agenda’
Luigi Mangione’s attorneys: White House making him ‘pawn to further its political agenda’
Luigi Mangione appears in court for a hearing on his state murder charges in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Supreme Court on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Curtis Means/Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The Trump administration is making Luigi Mangione “a pawn to further its political agenda” and uttering or posting statements about him that are prejudicing the accused killer’s prospects at a fair trial, his attorneys argued Friday in a new court filing that asked a federal judge to either dismiss the indictment or take the death penalty off the table.

Federal prosecutors said President Donald Trump’s social media posts calling Mangione “a pure assassin,” and subsequent reposts by Justice Department officials, did not prejudice Mangione “because the statements were made by persons not associated with this matter.” The defense said the government can’t make that claim because of Trump’s unprecedented intervention in Justice Department matters.

“Unlike any of its predecessors since the Watergate era, the Department of Justice has not acted independently of the White House in this case — or in several others,” the new defense filing said. “This departure from the longstanding principle of prosecutorial independence has created a blurred and constitutionally troubling line between the Department of Justice and the Executive Office of the President.”

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. He pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including one death-eligible count of using a firearm to commit murder, and pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York and Pennsylvania. Defense attorneys have argued in a separate filing the death-eligible charge should not apply.

In its new filing, Mangione’s defense team expressed concern about tainting the pool of prospective jurors.

“The Department of Justice and the White House have coordinated to cultivate and disseminate negative public rhetoric deliberately designed to taint the prospective jury pool,” defense attorneys Karen Agnifilo and Avi Moskowitz wrote. “The significance of these prejudicial statements is that they have life or death consequences for Mr. Mangione.”

Prosecutors have argued that since no trial date has been set there will be ample time for the public to forget about anything Trump or others have said about Mangione, whose alleged attack was captured on video and who, police said, was arrested with the murder weapon in his backpack.

The defense said the statements still violate the rules.

“The government has engaged in purposeful, repeated, unlawful actions specifically designed to hurt Mr. Mangione’s chances at fair legal proceedings and a fair trial and as part of a wider government effort to further a political agenda,” the defense said. “These same officials — whether acting directly or through their subordinates — have continued on this course even after this Court has explicitly directed them not to has caused this case to be unlike any prior death penalty case.”

Meanwhile, Mangione’s Pennsylvania case is effectively on hold as he sits in jail in Brooklyn, New York, according to court documents.

In Pennsylvania, where Mangione was captured after a manhunt, he faces charges including carrying a firearm without a license.

Federal officials previously denied a request by Blair County, Pennsylvania, prosecutors to allow Mangione to be taken to Pennsylvania to make in-person court appearances, and Mangione has thus far refused to appear remotely.

A Pennsylvania judge ruled earlier this week that the case ultimately can’t move forward until Mangione can appear in person, according to court documents obtained by ABC News. The judge gave Mangione’s defense team 14 days to file a formal request for an in-person hearing or reconsider appearing remotely.

ABC News’ Jon Haworth and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

