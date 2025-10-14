Powerful storm leaves over 130 displaced in Tempe, Arizona

(NEW YORK) — Several elected officials in New York were arrested Thursday during a protest at an immigration office in Manhattan, according to local media reports and the Department of Homeland Security.
Among those arrested at 26 Federal Plaza — a government building that houses an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office — were New York City Comptroller Brad Lander who was arrested at the same location in June while accompanying people to immigration court visits.
In a statement, DHS confirmed that a total of 71 people were arrested during the protest Thursday, including Lander, two New York state senators and nine New York State Assembly members.
Lander posted on social media that he and other elected officials were demanding access to the facility’s 10th floor, which operates as a holding facility for detained migrants, “to conduct oversight of conditions in ICE’s de facto detention facility.”
In the statement, DHS said: “Brad Lander showed up to 26 Federal Plaza unannounced with agitators and media and proceeded to obstruct law enforcement and cause a scene. He yelled inside the building that he was ‘not leaving’ until detainees were ‘released.'”
New York ABC station WABC reported Lander and the other elected officials who were arrested would be given police summonses and then be released.
Following the arrests Thursday, the building was later placed on a lockdown because of a bomb threat, DHS said.
The facility at 26 Federal Plaza has been the scene of numerous protests in recent months amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.
Lander was arrested during a protest in June after being accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Lander denied the allegation and said he was not charged following the incident.
Earlier this week, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to improve conditions for detained migrants at the holding facility inside the building.
(WASHINGTON) — A whistleblower complaint filed on Tuesday alleges that the Department of Government Efficiency uploaded a copy of all federal Social Security numbers and information to an unsecured server in June, creating “enormous vulnerabilities.”
The complaint, filed by Social Security Administration Chief Data Officer Chuck Borges, alleges that a live copy of the “entire country’s Social Security information” is now being held by a “vulnerable cloud environment” that lacks oversight from the agency or the ability to track who is accessing the data.
Borges, who began his role at SSA in January 2025, alleges that the database of Social Security information contains all data that has been submitted through the application process for a United States Social Security card, “including the name of the applicant, place and date of birth, citizenship, race and ethnicity, parents’ names and social security numbers, phone number, address, and other personal information.”
“Should bad actors gain access to this cloud environment, Americans may be susceptible to widespread identity theft, may lose vital healthcare and food benefits,” the complaint reads, claiming the file risks “the security of over 300 million Americans’ Social Security data.”
A spokesperson for SSA told ABC News that the agency stores all data in safe environments and that the data mentioned in the complaint stored in a “long-standing environment used by SSA.”
“Commissioner [Frank] Bisignano and the Social Security Administration take all whistleblower complaints seriously. SSA stores all personal data in secure environments that have robust safeguards in place to protect vital information,” the SSA spokesperson said.
“The data referenced in the complaint is stored in a long-standing environment used by SSA and walled off from the internet. High-level career SSA officials have administrative access to this system with oversight by SSA’s Information Security team. We are not aware of any compromise to this environment and remain dedicated to protecting sensitive personal data,” the spokesperson said.
Borges claims he had raised concerns within the agency, “and to date has not been made aware of any remedial action.”
A Navy veteran, Borges previously held positions at the General Services Administration, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Centers for Disease Control.
(WASHINGTON) — The Federal Communications Commission announced on Thursday the approval of a massive, $8 billion acquisition of Paramount Global by Skydance Media.
The deal includes the CBS broadcast network, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.
Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, said in a statement after the announcement that he welcomed “Skydance’s commitment to make significant changes at the once storied CBS broadcast network.”
“Americans no longer trust the legacy national news media to report fully, accurately, and fairly,” Carr said, adding, “It is time for a change.”
Carr added that the merger was a “step forward” in eliminating what he called “invidious forms” of diversity, equity and inclusion measures.
The FCC said in a press release about the acquisition that Skydance had made written commitments to ensure future programming from the company would have a diversity of viewpoints across the political and ideological spectrum. Skydance also said it would hire an independent adviser to evaluate complaints of bias.
The FCC voted 2-1 to approve the acquisition, with Commissioner Anna Gomez casting the opposing vote.
Gomez released a dissent on the merger, saying it would “further erode press freedom.”
“After months of cowardly capitulation to this Administration, Paramount finally got what it wanted. Unfortunately, it is the American public who will ultimately pay the price for its actions,” she added.