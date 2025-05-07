‘Practical Magic 2’ gets 2026 release date with Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock returning

Warner Bros./Getty Images

The sequel to Practical Magic will officially be enchanting movie theatergoers next year, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday.

The studio shared a video announcement of the highly anticipated upcoming film on Instagram, which featured a witchy incantation by Nicole Kidman‘s and Sandra Bullock‘s respective characters from the original film, Gillian Owens and Sally Owens.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew,” Kidman begins.

“Something old and something new,” Bullock continues.

“Let the spell begin to mix,” they say together. “Sept. 18, 2026.”

According to the caption of the post, both actresses are set to return for the sequel, simply titled Practical Magic 2.

Details for the upcoming film have not yet been released.

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.

The film was based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel of the same name.

News about a sequel was announced in June 2024. At the time, Warner Bros. shared a series of clips from the film on social media to confirm that Practical Magic 2 was in the works.

Cast for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films confirmed; movies coming in April 2028
L-R: Harris Dickinson, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Joseph Quinn; Photo by: John Russo

After months of rumors and speculation, Sony has finally confirmed the four actors who’ll play The Beatles in Sam Mendes’ four separate films about the legendary group.

As the rumors had previously suggested, Harris Dickinson has been cast to play John Lennon, with Paul Mescal playing Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.

While each Beatle will be getting their own film, it doesn’t sound like moviegoers will have to wait too long to see each one. The studio revealed all four pictures will be released in April 2028, with the project titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

Mendes’ Beatles project was first announced back in February 2024. “I’m honored to be telling the story of the greatest rock band of all time, and excited to challenge the notion of what constitutes a trip to the movies,” Mendes, best known for such films as American Beauty and Skyfall, said at the time.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of band members and their legendary catalog of music.

While this is the first time The Beatles have supported a movie about the band, it isn’t the first time they have been depicted on screen. The 1994 film Backbeat chronicled the early days of The Beatles, and in 2009, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Lennon in the film Nowhere Boy, which focused on the singer’s teenage years.

The Beatles were also subject of the 2019 comedy Yesterday, about a struggling musician who wakes up after an accident and discovers he’s the only one in the world who remembers The Beatles.

Road to the Oscars 2025: Fun facts about this year’s nominees
The 97th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and with this group of nominations comes a bunch of interesting facts. Here’s a look at some fun facts about this season’s crop of nominees.

Wicked and Emilia Pérez are both nominated for best picture, marking the first time since 1968 that two musicals have been nominated in the category. It’s also only the second time ever two musicals received 10 or more nominations in the same year — Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 noms, while Wicked earned 10. Wicked is also the first film to receive 10 nominations without a best director or writing nomination.

Speaking of Emilia Pérez, much has been said about its star and best actress nominee Karla Sofía Gascón, primarily about her controversial posts on the social platform X in which she expressed views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars. The actress made history with her nomination, becoming the first openly trans person to be nominated for an acting Oscar. Despite the controversy, Gascón will attend the ceremony, with Netflix agreeing to pay the expenses.

The Fernanda Torres-starring I’m Still Here is the first Brazilian film to be nominated for best picture, as well as the first from any South American country in the category. If Torres wins best actress, she will become the first Latina best actress winner. Her mother, Fernanda Montenegro, was nominated in the same category in 1999 for her performance in Central Station, which was also directed by I’m Still Here helmer Walter Salles. Montenegro was the first Brazilian to receive an Academy Award nomination for acting, making Torres the second.

Finally, former Succession co-stars Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong are both nominated in the best supporting actor category for their work in A Real Pain and The Apprentice, respectively. The first-time Oscar nominees, who played brothers Roman and Kendall Roy in all four seasons of Succession, are up for roles in their first major films since they finished making the HBO series. They frequently found themselves competing with each other for an award in the same Emmys category, with Strong taking home outstanding lead actor in a drama series in 2020 and Culkin winning the category in 2024.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Murray Close

Ana de Armas joins the John Wick universe in the new trailer for Ballerina.

In the trailer, which Lionsgate released Wednesday, de Armas stars as a trained killer hunting for vengeance. Len Wiseman directed the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Kolstad also wrote all of the previous John Wick films.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It follows de Armas’ Eve Macarro as she starts training to be an assassin through the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

This new trailer finds Eve coming face-to-face with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, promising an epic showdown between the two.

“She sent you here to kill me?” Eve asks Reeves’ John, who simply responds, “You can leave.”

“I’m not leaving,” she says.

“That’s your choice,” Wick responds, before they begin shooting at each other.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.

