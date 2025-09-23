Pregnant woman killed in hit-and-run while crossing street, driver remains at large: Police

Police tape blocks off an area. Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WAUKEGAN, Ill.) —  An Illinois driver remains at large after fatally striking a pregnant woman while she was crossing the street, according to the Waukegan Police Department.

At approximately 9:34 p.m. on Sunday, officials responded to a report of a “vehicle crash with injuries, involving a pedestrian,” police said in a press release obtained by ABC News.

Once at the scene, police and fire officials found the pedestrian, identified as 36-year-old Michelle Heidbrick, with “critical injuries,” authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Heidbrick “fled the scene prior to the arrival” of police, according to officials.

Heidbrick was transported to a local hospital where she was “pronounced dead in the emergency room,” police noted.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Heidbrick “died from blunt force injuries as a result of the incident,” officials said.

Heidbrick’s sister told ABC Chicago station WLS she was “sweet” and “wouldn’t hurt a fly.” She told WLS that Heidbrick leaves behind a teenage son.

Police confirmed Heidbrick was in the second trimester of pregnancy.

“She had called me last week and was excited. She’s like ‘Nicole, I felt the baby kick for the first time,'” Nicole Heidbrick told WLS.

She told WLS the family is demanding that “somebody come forward.”

The incident “remains under investigation” by police’s major crash unit, officials said.

Student killed in stabbing at Phoenix high school after fight escalates: Police
kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) –A student was killed in a stabbing at a Phoenix high school on Tuesday in what school officials called a “senseless tragedy.”

The incident occurred at Maryvale High School, officials said. Officers responded to the school around 11 a.m. to a call for a stabbing, Phoenix police said.

Phoenix Commander David Saflar said the incident “started off with a fight between two students, and escalated.”

School staff notified the on-campus school safety officer, who detained one of the people involved, according to Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano.

Two students were transported to an area hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, police said. A male student has since died, officials said.

“What happened today at Maryvale is truly a tragedy,” Saflar said at a press briefing Tuesday.

No additional suspects are being sought, he said.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident. No further details are being released at this time, said police, who have not provided any details on the weapon used in the stabbing or the students involved.

Authorities urged anyone with information, including any cellphone footage, to reach out to police.

Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Thea Andrade said the district is cooperating fully with the investigation.

“Maryvale is a beautiful, resilient community and I am shocked and deeply saddened by what took place here today,” Andrade said at the press briefing, calling the incident a “senseless tragedy.”

The school will be on a modified schedule on Wednesday to provide “extensive emotional support and counseling to our students and to our staff,” Andrade said.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego thanked the first responders and police and said more information will be released as it becomes available.

“Tomorrow, it will be a hard moment to drop a kid off at school, and so to the parents out there, know that we are working as hard as we can to make sure that schools are as safe as possible,” Gallego said at the briefing.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne called the deadly stabbing a “terrible tragedy.”

“Schools must be safe places,” Horne said in a statement. “This terrible incident reinforces my commitment to doing everything possible to make schools safe.”

Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika elected as new CEO for Turning Point USA after husband’s death
A photo of political media personality Charlie Kirk, his children and wife, Erika, is seen after an all-member memorial service in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall on Monday, September 15, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk, was named the new CEO and chair of the board for Turning Point USA after her husband — the founder of the organization — was killed on Sept. 10, the board announced on Thursday.

“It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side. Charlie prepared all of us for a moment like this one. He worked tirelessly to ensure Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests. And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA,” the board announced in a letter shared on X on Thursday.

The board “unanimously elected” Erika Kirk, saying that “in prior discussions, Charlie expressed to multiple executives that this is what he wanted in the event of his death.”

Erika Kirk is scheduled to speak at her late husband’s memorial service on Sunday in Arizona alongside President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others.

The conservative influencer was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

After a two-day manhunt, Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested for allegedly shooting Charlie Kirk and charged on Tuesday with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder, with prosecutors announcing the intent to seek the death penalty.

He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious body injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of violent offense in the presence of a child, Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced on Tuesday.

Robinson also made his first court appearance on Tuesday. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Before he turned himself in to authorities, Robinson’s parents asked him why he committed this crime, to which he allegedly said “there is too much evil and the guy [Charlie Kirk] spreads too much hate,” according to charging documents.

In her first public message since her husband’s death, Erika Kirk said “no one will ever forget my husband’s name.”

“You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” Erika Kirk said Sept. 12.

ABC News’ Will Steakin contributed to this report.

Man arrested for allegedly attacking fellow passenger ‘unprovoked’ on Frontier flight
Miami Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation

(MIAMI) — A man was arrested and charged after allegedly attacking a fellow passenger on a Frontier fight “unprovoked,” according to the Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Ishaan Sharma, 21, has been charged with battery and is facing a $500 bond, according to jail records.

Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a battery that occurred on a Frontier Airlines Flight coming into Miami International Airport on Tuesday, according to an arrest affidavit.

On the scene, the victim told police the attack was “unprovoked” and occurred when Sharma allegedly “approached him and grabbed his neck while returning to his assigned seat,” according to the affidavit.

A physical altercation then occurred between the two passengers, with Sharma suffering a “visible laceration to his left eyebrow which required medical assistance,” the affidavit said.

The victim only suffered superficial cuts and refused medical assistance on the scene.

Sharma was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after being cleared at Jackson West Hospital.

