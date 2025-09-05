‘Preparation for the Next Life’ stars talk personal connection to the film

(L to R) Fred Hechinger as Skinner amd Sebiye Behtiyar as Aishe in ‘Preparation for the Next Life,’ from Amazon MGM Studios. (Photo Credit: Jaclyn Martinez)

Preparation for the Next Life follows an undocumented immigrant and a U.S. war veteran who find an unexpected connection in one another.

Sebiye Behtiyar [seh-BEE-ya BEH-tee-yar] makes her feature film debut as Uyghur [WEE-gur] immigrant Aishe, who’s trying to make a life for herself in New York City. She forms a bond with troubled young war veteran Skinner, played by Fred Hechinger [HECK-in-jurr], and together they try to imagine a better future for themselves.

Behtiyar, who is of Uyghur descent and speaks three languages like her character, felt an immediate connection to the project, but didn’t assume she’d get the role because she was only just starting out.

“I wasn’t prepared for such a complex character as Aishe, but meeting all those incredible people [in the cast and crew] just gave me so [much] strength and support and love to just bring a little bit [of] myself and my understanding of this character,” she tells ABC Audio.

Hechinger says every cast and crew member “felt like they had a personal investment in the movie,” and both he and Behtiyar are eager for audiences to connect with the story as well, particularly given what’s going on with immigration in the U.S. today.

Behtiyar says she hopes the film reminds people we are all human beings who “share feelings” and “face different kinds of pain.”

“We made this movie because it spoke to our hearts and our lives,” Hechinger adds. “And it’s kind of wild that it’s coming out when it’s become even more relevant and important in that way, but I really just think everyone seeing it with their open heart is what counts.” 

Preparation for the Next Life, from Oscar-nominated director Bing Liu, is in select theaters now.

Disney Channel releases ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ season 2 trailer
Selena Gomez and David Henrie on the ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ set. (Disney/Eric McCandless)

The season 2 trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place has arrived.

Disney Channel released the official trailer for the second season of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff series on Thursday.

The trailer finds young wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) fully part of the Russo family. She is coming to terms with the fact that this new dynamic might be more complicated than she previously thought it would be.

“Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition,” according to the season 2 synopsis. “As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges, one that could unravel the Russos forever.”

David Henrie reprises his role of Justin Russo in season 2 of the series, which also stars Alkaio ThieleMax MatenkoTaylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos.

Executive producer Selena Gomez also reprises her guest role of Alex Russo this season. The trailer finds her asleep on a couch as Justin and his family make a surprise appearance in her home.

“You could’ve given me a heads-up before you just showed up on my doorstep,” Alex tells Justin.

“Like the heads-up you gave me before you showed up on my doorstep with Billie?” he says back, to which she responds, “Touché.”

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres the first two episodes of season 2 Sept. 12 on Disney Channel. All episodes of the season will be available to stream Oct. 8 on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Lena Dunham’s Netflix rom-com series, ‘Too Much,’ gets a trailer
Netflix

The first trailer is out for the new Lena Dunham Netflix series, Too Much.

The 10-episode rom-com follows Jessica, played by Hacks actress Megan Stalter, who moves to London after a bad breakup and meets a British musician named Felix, played The White Lotus’ Will Sharpe. Dunham co-created the show with her husband, Luis Felber, and loosely based it on her own experiences.

“When I first started coming to the U.K. for work … I thought to myself, ‘I want to write something about the experience of being a foreigner here, and the fantasies we have of [London] versus the realities,’” Dunham tells Tudum. “Then when I met my husband, Luis, I felt like I was experiencing all of that, but in the context of a relationship.”

Too Much also stars Janicza Bravo, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Fry, Andrew Rannells, Rita Wilson and more. It will feature guest appearances by Andrew ScottKit HaringtonJessica Alba, Rita Ora and Jennifer Saunders.

The series debuts on Netflix July 10.

Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood & Luke Bryan returning for ‘American Idol’ season 24
Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan (Disney/Christopher Willard)

The trio of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and new judge Carrie Underwood will be returning for another season of ABC’s American Idol — the 24th overall of the pioneering music competition.

Carrie, who won season 4 of American Idol, joined the judging panel for the 2025 edition of the show, replacing the departing Katy Perry. This year’s winner was Jamal Roberts.

Auditions for the new season begin Tuesday with “Idol Across America,” which allows people to audition for the show virtually in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. During these tryouts, contestants audition for American Idol producers for a chance to get in front of the judges. The auditions will continue through Sept. 24. For information on how to sign up, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

American Idol will air on ABC and stream on Hulu in 2026; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

