Presidential debate to be held at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, ABC News announces

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during The Rocket Foundation Summit on Gun Violence Prevention at The Carter Presidential Center on June 18, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2024 election, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced Tuesday night.

Harris was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic party’s presidential nominating ballot, the party said.

Across the country, 3,923 delegates petitioned to make Harris the Democratic nominee, according to the DNC, which noted Harris secured the support of 99% of participating delegates.

The virtual roll call to make Harris the official Democratic nominee will begin Thursday, Aug. 1, and will end on Monday, Aug. 5.

The news of her presumed nomination comes after Harris took the stage at her Atlanta rally on Tuesday, marking her 15th trip to Georgia since taking office and her first trip to the battleground state since launching her own presidential bid.

“The path to the White House runs right through this state,” Harris said of Georgia, adding, “You all helped us win in 2020, and we’re going to do it again in 2024.”

Harris called out former President Donald Trump for refusing to honor his commitment to the upcoming presidential debate, which ABC News will host in September.

“Well, Donald,” she said with a smirk as the crowd of more than 10,000 erupted in applause and cheers.

“I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say … say it to my face,” Harris said pointing to her face, with a huge grin.

Harris addressed topics from immigration policy, where she vowed to pass a bipartisan immigration bill if elected, to strengthening the middle class and lowering the costs of essential items.

“On day one, I will take on price gouging and bring down costs,” Harris said. “We will ban more of those hidden fees and surprise late charges that banks and other companies use to pad their profits. We will take on corporate landlords and cap unfair rent increases. And we will take on big pharma to cap prescription drug costs for all Americans.”

Harris was joined by Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, former Rep. Stacey Abrams, and several other special guests, including Migos rapper Quavo and a graduate of Morehouse College, a historically Black university.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed at the Atlanta rally, getting the crowd energized with a performance of her hit song “Savage” and praising Harris as the would-be first Black, female president.

On a call with reporters ahead of her trip, Harris’ campaign said Georgia, a formerly red state that voted blue in the last presidential election, is still “in play.”

“The vice president is energizing and mobilizing our base,” said Dan Kanninen, the campaign’s battleground states director. “Having a candidate who can mobilize our key Biden-Harris coalition, talking about the issues that resonate with Georgians … make that state in play.”

Since President Joe Biden announced earlier this month that he was leaving the 2024 race, Harris has secured commitments from enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee if they all honor their commitment when voting, according to ABC News reporting.

The trip to Georgia comes as the campaign reported raising $200 million in less than a week since Biden dropped his reelection bid and endorsed Harris. The campaign is also boasting 170,000 new volunteers who have signed up to back Harris. This past weekend to commemorate the 100-day mark from November’s election, the campaign hosted 2,300 events across the battleground states with more than 29,000 volunteers participating.

Harris’ remarks at the rally followed a meeting with local reproductive rights leaders and activists.

Georgia played a crucial role in Biden’s 2020 victory, going blue for the first time since 1992 due, in significant part, to organizing efforts from Abrams, who spent years spearheading get-out-the-vote efforts in Black communities. Harris’ campaign will be looking to replicate success in Georgia by shoring up support among Black voters, a key group of voters that both Harris and Trump will work to connect with as the November election approaches.

Biden only won the state by some 12,000 votes in 2020, a win heavily contested by Trump, who is currently in the midst of an election interference case in the state. Trump hasn’t held a campaign event in Georgia since his debate with Biden in June.

Kanninen said that although the Harris campaign has achieved an impressive fundraising haul in a short amount of time, they are not getting “comfortable.”

“I continue to be very clear with our partners and with our own staff. This campaign will not get comfortable. We jumped in with just 100 days ago against an opponent who has shown he’s willing to do anything to win,” said Kannien. “This is going to be an incredibly close race just like it was in 2020. But just like four years ago, we are going to win this thing.”

The Harris campaign told reporters they expect the state to be just as “competitive” this election, claiming that their infrastructure in the state gives them an advantage.

“We expect it to be as close as competitive this year,” said Communications Director Michael Tyler. “That’s why we have the team and the operation in place to make sure that we can turn out every single Harris voter in the state of Georgia.”

According to the campaign, they have more than 170 coordinated staff and 24 offices across the state with three of those opening this past weekend. The Trump campaign only recently opened its first campaign office in the state in June.

“We’re making these investments across the entire map because the data is clear. We have multiple pathways to 270 electoral votes,” said Kanninen. “The vice president is strong in both the blue wall and in the Sun Belt and we are running hard in both.”

