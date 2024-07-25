Price revealed for unique Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle

Price revealed for unique Disney+/Hulu/Max bundle
Getty Images

The anticipated bundle of streaming services Disney+, Max and Hulu that was first announced in May now has a price: The package will run $16.99 a month for an ad-supported version and $29.99 a month for an ad-free experience. 

According to the announcement, that works out to be 38% less than if you were to buy all three individually.

As reported, it’s an interesting collaboration, as most streaming services offer content bundles from within their corporate umbrella and don’t team up with competitors.

For example, Disney has been previously packaged with its sports brand ESPN, and Paramount+ with Showtime, the latter of which are both owned by parent company Viacom.

While ABC News’ parent company, Disney, is the majority shareholder of Hulu, Max is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to the announcement, the package provides “a wide selection of content from the biggest and most beloved portfolio of brands in entertainment including ABC, CNN, DC, Discovery, Disney, Food Network, FX, HBO, HGTV, Hulu, Marvel, Pixar, Searchlight, Star Wars, Warner Bros., and many more.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tori Spelling says she’s “super grateful” for “last conversation” with Shannen Doherty
Tori Spelling says she’s “super grateful” for “last conversation” with Shannen Doherty
Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in 1992 – Ron Galella/Getty Images

Tori Spelling is “grateful” that she was able to have one last conversation with Shannen Doherty before her death from cancer at 53 on July 13.

On the latest episode of her 90210MG podcast with their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, titled “Remembering Shannen Doherty,” Spelling described her conversation with Doherty as a “second chance.”

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life,” Tori said. “And I don’t believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation.”

“And I feel like she and I had that and I’m super grateful for that,” she added.

Spelling, who didn’t share much about what she and Doherty talked about in their final conversation together, said that she “didn’t feel ready” emotionally to talk about the death of her friend but wanted to do the episode for the fans.

“She was not just their childhood friend that they had grown up watching, but she was someone so strong, such a fighter and going through so much that on some level they could relate to her,” Spelling said about Doherty’s fans. “She was that person for them, that mentor to look up to, to keep going.”

“I feel like I got so much strength from just knowing her as a young girl, growing up beside her for the years that I did,” Garth said about Doherty. “And I learned a lot, about how to stand up for myself, how to fight for things that I believed in.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“This is the season fans have been waiting for”: Netflix goes behind the scenes with ‘Stranger Things’ season 5
“This is the season fans have been waiting for”: Netflix goes behind the scenes with ‘Stranger Things’ season 5
Netflix/Atsushi Nishijima

Netflix celebrated the halfway point of production on Stranger Things‘ fifth season — and the eight-year anniversary of the debut of the first — with a behind-the-scenes compilation video Monday. 

Starting with the first day of production back in January, the sneak peek shows cast members Noah SchnappCaleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown and more as they go back to Hawkins, Indiana, for the last time. 

“I started on this when I was 10,” Millie says in voice-over as she drives herself to set, noting, “I’m now turning 20 years old. It feels very weird.”

As she rifles through her wardrobe, Sadie Sink, who plays Max, says wistfully of the last chapter, “We’re just kind of savoring every single moment.”

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, teases that while season 4 “was big, season 5 definitely feels bigger.”

McLaughlin promises “100% the wait will be worth it” for the strike-delayed fifth season, while show co-creator Matt Duffer promises, “This is the season the fans have been waiting for, and we hope you’re as excited as we are to get to tell the final chapter in this story.” 

The fifth and final season is expected to drop on the streaming service in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Red Hulk in teaser for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford, Giancarlo Esposito, Red Hulk in teaser for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped an action-packed teaser for Captain America: Brave New World, the first standalone film with Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson as the star-spangled hero. 

As reported, Harrison Ford joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, succeeding the late William Hurt. The Hulk-hunting general has become the president of the United States.

Despite their disagreements in the past, Ross wants to make Wilson’s Captain America a military asset again.

“And if we disagree on how to manage a situation, then what happens?” Wilson asks. “Work with me, Sam,” Ross ignores him.

“We’ll show the world a better way forward,” he later says ominously.

And those “situations” come fast: The teaser shows Giancarlo Esposito — a late addition to the cast, rumored to be playing mercenary George Washington Bridge — stalks the streets with an assault rifle. 

Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), last seen in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier as a Black G.I. who was turned into a super-soldier decades prior, attempts to assassinate Ross.

“Sir, your inner circle has been compromised,” Sam warns the president. 

A returning character from 2008’s The Incredible HulkTim Blake Nelson‘s villainous Samuel Sterns, warns, “Global power is shifting. You’re just a pawn.”

With footage of Sam fighting off heavily armed enemies, Ross growls, “You may be Captain America, but you’re not Steve Rogers.”

“You’re right, I’m not,” Sam replies. 

Sam later dogfights with fighter jets, joined in the sky by his successor to the Falcon mantle, Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez).

But the teaser ends with a roar, literally: Red Hulk, who in the comics is Ross’ furious alter-ego, is glimpsed flinging Cap’s shield into the ground. 

Captain America: Brave New World opens Feb. 14, 2025.

Marvel Studios is owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.