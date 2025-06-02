Primary Day is around the corner

June 17 is Primary Day in Virginia. Republican have decided on their nominees for governor, Lt. governor, and attorney general.

Democrats will decide among six candidates for Lt. Governor and two for attorney general.

House District 47 covering all of Patrick County and the western side of Henry County is between Republican Delegate Wren Williams and Democrat candidate Yvonne Rorrer.

House District 48 includes Martinsville and the rest of Henry County and is between Republican Del. Eric Phillips and Melody Cartwright.

June 6 is the last day to apply for a mail ballot, June 14 is the last day of early voting and poles will be open on June 17 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the primary election.