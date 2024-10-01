Prime Video announces ‘Reacher’ spin-off will be a series

Maria Sten – Photo: Valerie Burke

Prime Video has announced that the pilot of a spin-off from its hit Reacher is going to become its own series.

The Untitled Neagley Project will star Reacher‘s Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, a former member of Jack Reacher’s 110 Special Investigators unit turned private investigator in Chicago. 

“When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice,” Prime Video teases. “Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the [110th]Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

The series will be executive produced by Reacher vet Nick Santora and his fellow Law & Order alum Nicholas Wootton.

Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher,” said Santora and Wootton. “Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.”

For her part, Sten said, “I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

Meanwhile, production of the third season of Alan Ritchson-led Reacher wrapped in July, and will debut on Prime Video in 2025.

Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs and more going ‘The Full Monty’ for Fox in December
Fox

Fox has announced exactly when Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, James Van Der Beek, Dancing with the StarsBruno Tonioli, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey will be going The Full Monty: the evening of Monday, Dec. 9.

As reported in May, the sextet will be bearing it all on The Real Full Monty to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research.

The network strips it all down: “During the two-hour special, Anderson will lead Diggs, Jones, Posey, Tonioli and Van Der Beek as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance … in front of a live audience.”

The action will be choreographed by Mandy Moore, veteran of Fox’s So You Think you Can Dance, the Oscar-winning La La Land and Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

The network continues, “Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will expand their limits, test their modesty and strengthen their bond with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and forge a brotherhood.”

“Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives,” the producers concluded.

Back when the special was announced in May, Anderson noted, “Don’t die of embarrassment. Get checked!”

He added, “I am honored to lead the charge of rallying these fearless men to bare it all, in order to provoke, inspire and in this case, beg you to get screened for cancer. That’s our goal … so what are you waiting for!?”

The Real Full Monty will air Dec. 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Fox.

Demi Moore hits red carpet with 3 daughters for ‘The Substance’ premiere
L-R: Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis, Demi Moore, and Rumer Willis – Lila Seeley/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Demi Moore hit the red carpet for her new film The Substance on Monday night in Los Angeles with daughters Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis by her side.

Moore shares her three daughters with actor Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000.

The Substance, which hits theaters Sept. 20, took home the award for 2024’s best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The film, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-produced by Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, follows “a former A-lister past her prime and drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug,” according to an official synopsis.

“All it takes is one injection and she is reborn — temporarily — as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley),” the synopsis continues. “The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. Easy, right?”

In addition to Moore and Qualley, The Substance stars Dennis Quaid and Gore Abrams.

Bad Bunny snags role in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Recording artist and actor Bad Bunny has taken the Bullet Train to work with Adam Sandler

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star will join Sandler for the anticipated follow-up, but his role is still unknown. 

For that matter, nothing really is known about the project, save original stars Julie Bowen — now an alumna of Modern Family — and Christopher McDonald will both return from the 1996 original with Sandler.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, Happy’s love interest in the film, while the latter played Shooter McGavin, the pro golf player who was the hockey player-turned-golf pro’s nemesis in the original. 

Also, as reported, Sandler confirmed that Happy Gilmore superfan Travis Kelce will be in the movie, but again, it’s not known who he’ll be playing.

Bad Bunny last appeared in film opposite Brad Pitt in director David Leitch‘s 2022 action comedy Bullet Train

Earlier this year, he bowed out of a Sony Pictures plan to play the Marvel Comics luchador superhero El Muerto on the big screen.

Happy Gilmore 2 premieres in 2025 on Netflix.

