Prime Video drops action-packed season 2 trailer to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Prime Video drops action-packed season 2 trailer to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’
Prime Video

“War has come to Middle-Earth” are the first words spoken in the trailer to the second season of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and the sneak peek that follows bears out the warning.

The streaming service teases, “This season features the long-awaited Siege of Eregion, a definitive battle in J.R.R. Tolkien‘s history of the Second Age of Middle-earth, from which not everyone makes it out alive. The banners are raised, and the devastating war against Sauron is just beginning.”

The siege is teased as a massive battle, complete with catapults, cave trolls and masses of orc warriors doing battle with the forces of good. “Eregion must not fall,” Robert Aramayo‘s elf Elrond warns. “It would be a blow for all of Middle-Earth.”

Charlie Vickers plays the cunning dark lord to be in Amazon’s series, and while he was cast out by Morfydd Clark‘s Galadriel in the first season, he “must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power,” Prime Video continues.

Sauron created 19 rings and distributed them to the various races of Middle-Earth as a means to bring them under the power of his One Ring. The trailer shows them already working their dark magic on the bearers.

The streaming service continues, “Friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture” and “the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all … each other.”

The first three second-season episodes of The Rings of Power will premiere Aug. 29; new episodes stream each week until the season finale on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘House of the Dragon’ to end with season 4
‘House of the Dragon’ to end with season 4
HBO/Ollie Upton

During a press conference on Monday regarding the season 2 finale of its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, showrunner/co-creator Ryan Condal says the show will end after a fourth season. 

Condal says the forthcoming third season is being written, with a debut expected in “earlyish 2025.” 

The show was renewed for season 3 in June, ahead of the debut of its sophomore frame. 

Based on author George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on House Targaryen. The HBO Original drama series includes Matt SmithOlivia CookeRhys IfansEmma D’ArcySteve Toussaint and Eve Best.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Grant Ellis named new ‘Bachelor’
Grant Ellis named new ‘Bachelor’
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Grant Ellis is the newest Bachelor looking for love.

The day trader and former pro basketball player from New Jersey was announced as the new Bachelor on Monday night.

“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections,” a press release from ABC Entertainment read. “He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures.”

Besides being passionate about his career, Ellis, who is a self-proclaimed mama’s boy, also enjoys “cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights” during his spare time, per ABC.

Bachelor fans were first introduced to Ellis on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette.

The two connected over their mutual attraction for each other and common goals, with Ellis telling Tran during an early group date that he is “on a mission” to start a family.

“I know when I have a family one day, I want to have a super close family,” he told her.

“I’m ready,” he added. “I’m on a mission, and that’s what I want.”

Tran and Ellis also had a romantic beachside horseback riding date in New Zealand, but he ultimately went home during week 6 of season 21.

Ellis will be the star of the 29th season The Bachelor. His season follows Joey Graziadei‘s season, where Graziadei proposed to Kelsey Anderson.

A premiere date for The Bachelor season 29 has not been announced.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin talks going back to jail for ‘Sing Sing’: “The purpose outweighed the apprehension”
Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin talks going back to jail for ‘Sing Sing’: “The purpose outweighed the apprehension”
Black Bear Pictures, Marfa Peach Company, Edith Productions

Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin used to act while he was in prison, but his skills are now on full display in theaters worldwide. He stars as himself in the new movie Sing Sing, a story that brings awareness to the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in Sing Sing Correctional Facility. The program helps people in prison “develop critical life skills through the arts,” which the org says models an approach “based on human dignity rather than punishment.”

Clarence went back in time — and back to jail — for the role. He tells ABC Audio he was slightly reluctant but decided the overall mission was greater than his fear. 

“I don’t think any of us really want to go voluntarily walk back into a prison, so that wasn’t what we wanted to do at all. Or even put those greens back on, that uniform that identifies you as a prisoner. But the overall purpose of what we was doing is so much bigger than just that apprehension that it outweighed any negative ideas,” he said. “It was really a no-brainer. It was the message that needed to get out … and now we’re glad that it’s out.”

While big names like Colman Domingo and Paul Raci might intimidate some, Clarence says he felt no pressure to work with the actors. “I didn’t feel any pressure because the brothers is just, they just the bros to me now. They’re not big bad Colman or big bad Raci anymore,” he said, noting a brotherhood was formed as they talked about their views on life before working on the film.

“Through that camaraderie, we created the message that we wanted to put out to the world,” Clarence says. “All of us had a hand in creating this message because this camaraderie was built on trust first.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.