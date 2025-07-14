Prime Video issues community guidelines for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans ahead of season 3

Erika Doss/Prime

Prime Video is asking Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah to keep it civil.

The streaming service has issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful throughout the third and final season of the show.

“PSA for the Summer community,” the show’s official social accounts shared. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

A set of community guidelines were also put in place along with the public service announcement.

“We have a ZERO tolerance policy for bullying and hate speech. If you engage in any of the following you will be banned.”

Listed as part of the non-tolerated actions are: hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

It is currently unclear how these guidelines will be enforced.

The Summer I Turned Pretty follows a love triangle between Belly and brothers Conrad and Jeremiah. Season 3 begins with a time jump. It finds Belly finishing up her junior year of college and looking forward to summer in Cousins Beach with her boyfriend, Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to an official synopsis from Prime Video. “Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third and final season premieres with its first two episodes on Wednesday. The rest of the episodes will debut weekly through Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kristine Frøseth teases upcoming betrayal, Leighton Meester in ‘The Buccaneers’ season 2
Apple

(SPOILER ALERT) Everyone’s favorite fun-loving American girls are back in season 2 of The Buccaneers.

The status quo has shifted in the premiere episode, which debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+.

Nan, played by Kristine Frøseth, is now the Duchess of Tintagel through her marriage to Theo (Guy Remmers). Meanwhile, her mother, Mrs. St. George, played by Christina Hendricks, is surprised by the arrival of Nell, played by Leighton Meester.

It was a shock to fans that Nell turns out to not only be Nan’s birth mother, but Mrs. St. George’s sister, too.

“We were really excited that she was joining the cast. I think there was a lot of excitement about that and she was just fantastic,” Hendricks said of Meester. “She was a fan of the show. She really enjoyed it. And so she came ready to work with lots of really wonderful insight of her character that helped bring out things that helped us discover some more things about our characters.”

As for what fans can expect going forward, Frøseth notes that in season 2, Nan “is definitely a bit more isolated from” her friends.

“There’s a lot of betrayal and lies and people following their hearts, and it’s very complicated and complex,” Frøseth said. “It really goes to show, I mean, friendships are complicated, life is complicated, love is complicated, and the show does a good job of showing all sides to it.”

What, in particular, makes it all so complicated? Frøseth teases a particular incident of betrayal between Nan and one of her best friends.

“I was definitely very surprised to see that one of the girls in the friend group does what she does,” Frøseth said. “I’m curious to see how that unravels.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Vanessa Hudgens expecting 2nd child with husband Cole Tucker
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are expecting their second child.

Hudgens shared the news in an Instagram post featuring photos of her bare baby bump, captioned simply: “Round two!!!!”

The couple welcomed their first child last year, following Hudgens’ headline-making pregnancy reveal during the 2024 Oscars red carpet pre-show, which she co-hosted.

Wearing a fitted black gown, the High School Musical star debuted her baby bump live on air. Their baby was born in July, but Hudgens and Tucker have kept details about the child, including name and sex, private.

Hudgens and Tucker, a former professional baseball player, tied the knot in December 2023 during a destination wedding in Mexico.

Hudgens also recently announced that she is returning to the big screen.

She’s set to star in and produce Quiet Storm, a dramatic thriller set in 1969 that explores themes of women’s liberation, the Black Power movement, and Hurricane Camille.

The film marks Hudgens’ first major role since becoming a mom.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Gayle King chooses to ‘focus on the positivity’ of space trip, reveals crew’s next group activity
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

The women who traveled to space aboard the Blue Origin capsule earlier in April have since faced relentless criticism of the trip: It’s been called tone-deaf, a waste of money and worse. But at the TIME100 gala in New York City on April 24, mission member Gayle King told reporters she’ll never get sick of answering questions about it because she thinks the trip had a positive impact.

“I’ll never be tired of it. I feel so proud. I feel so brave. I know the message that it’s sending to young women and girls and boys, too, of all ages,” King insisted. She then spoke about meeting a little girl during Take Our Daughters and Sons To Work Day on Thursday.

“She had on a NASA T-shirt that she wore just for me,” King shared. “Because, she said, ‘I saw you and you look so afraid and you did it anyway. And it made me think it’s OK to do stuff that scares you.'”

“I know the difference it made,” she asserted. “So I focus on the positivity.”

King added that while the focus has been on the more famous members of the crew, like Katy Perry and Lauren Sanchez, it was more than just celebrities in space.

“To me, Amanda Nguyen, Aisha Bowe, Kerianne Flynn, these women who were rocket scientists and astrophysicists and filmmakers and all their backstories … it was such a bonding experience for all of us,” King said of the crew. “We’ll never forget it.”

In fact, King shared that all six women are now planning their next excursion.

“We were on a text chain today saying, ‘We need to all go to Katy’s concert! Which city can we go and when?’ That’s our next group activity.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.