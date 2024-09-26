Prime Video releases creepy trailer to ‘Cross’, starring Aldis Hodge

Prime Video

Prime Video has released the trailer to Cross, the new series starring Aldis Hodge as author James Patterson‘s brilliant detective Alex Cross.

The trailer shows the criminal psychologist on the hunt for a vicious serial killer who wears a creepy realistic mask. 

“I don’t kill for fun,” the killer says. “You’re going to be part of a masterpiece. And when I’m done, the world will know the truth.

Set to Marvin Gaye‘s “Trouble Man,” the trailer shows Cross plying his unique skills. “Multiple victims are connected to this,” he tells a police colleague. 

Things turn personal when the taunting killer comes knocking at Cross’ door. 

“You think you can stop him?” a fellow cop asks him. “I know I can,” Cross replies, “because I know him better than he knows himself.”

The series debuts Nov. 14, but was already renewed for a second season back in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News Studios announces new Hulu true crime series ‘Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison’
ABC News Studios/Hulu

ABC News Studios has announced it will continue its successful true crime collaboration with Hulu with the new three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison

The series follows the story of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Conley, a former receptionist who claims she was wrongly convicted of the poisoning murder of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam

According to the series’ producers, Conley’s conviction for the 2015 crime “sent shockwaves” through her small town of Sauquoit, New York, “dividing the town about what and who to believe.”

The series will see Conley speaking out for the first time, “staunchly maintaining her innocence, detailing her toxic relationship with Adam and offering her theories on who killed Mary and why.”

“The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder,” the tease continues.

“With unrivaled access to friends, families, investigators, local press and townsfolk, this docuseries is the first time in seven years the Yoder family has gone public and the first time since their daughter’s conviction that Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out.”

The series begins streaming on Hulu Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

See the poster for Bob Dylan biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’
Searchlight Pictures

The first poster for the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown has been released.

The image shows Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, wearing the sunglasses he usually sported during the time covered in the film.

As previously reported, A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, arrives in theaters Christmas Day. It follows Dylan from his arrival in New York City at age 19 to his groundbreaking decision to “go electric” at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

In addition to Chalamet, who does his own singing in the film, A Complete Unknown stars Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax. Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, a character based on Dylan’s real-life girlfriend and muse Suze Rotolo.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Selena Gomez is back as Alex Russo in ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ trailer
Disney

Everything is not what it seems — unless it’s the official trailer for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The trailer for the Wizards of Waverly Place spin-off series debuted Tuesday, and it reunites Selena Gomez with her onscreen brother, David Henrie.

Henrie takes center stage, reprising his role as Justin Russo alongside Janice LeAnn Brown‘s Billie. The series follows an adult Justin, who is married with two sons and has chosen to live a mortal life without magic. That is until his sister, Alex, shows up with the powerful young wizard Billie and asks for his help in her wizard training.

“You’re a powerful wizard. Some people see that as a threat. But I promise, I’m not gonna let anything happen to you,” Henrie’s Justin tells Brown’s Billie in the trailer.

Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos also star in the brand-new sitcom. Along with serving as an executive producer, Gomez guest stars in the series’ pilot episode.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place debuts with a two-episode premiere on Oct. 29, only on Disney Channel. The first nine episodes of the season will be available to stream on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the following day, Oct. 30.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.