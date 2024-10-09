Prime Video renews ‘Reacher’ early for fourth season

Prime Video renews ‘Reacher’ early for fourth season
Prime Video

Alan Ritchson‘s hulking hero Jack Reacher will return for a fourth season, Prime Video announced on Wednesday. 

The early renewal comes as the show’s third season is still in production.

The streamer noted in the announcement that the second season of the series based on author and show co-producer Lee Child‘s beloved investigator was the most viewed 2023 release on Prime Video.

Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. He added, “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series.”

The third season of the action-packed drama series will be based on the seventh book in Child’s bestselling series, Persuader. “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past,” Prime Video teases. 

Maria Sten will return for season 3, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny BerchtoldBrian Tee, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart.

Meanwhile, as reported, the streamer is also developing a spin-off series centering on Sten’s Frances Neagley, one of Reacher’s allies.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ stars talk “bittersweet” feelings accompanying series finale
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ stars talk “bittersweet” feelings accompanying series finale

The time has come for Power Book II: Ghost to wrap up. The series finale airs Friday on Starz, ending the show after four years and four seasons. It’s accompanied by emotions for many members of the cast, some of whom described the feeling as bittersweet.

“Man, it’s a bittersweet feeling. It’s like, oh, man, it’s finally coming to an end. But at the end of the day, I’m looking at it like we were able to create 10 years of great TV and just provide something for the fans to always look forward to on the weekend. And I’m super proud to be a part of it,” star Michael Rainey Jr. told ABC Audio. “I feel like God’s timing is the best timing. And, you know, he said, now’s the time for it to come to an end. So I’m all for it. I’m ready for what’s coming next.”

LaToya Tonodeo said she’s grateful the show’s “actually ending on a high note.”

“It’s like, you know how sometimes people be like, ‘Oh, God, they dragging it out.’ Like, nah, we are leaving on a high note. And personally, it is bittersweet,” she continued. “I am excited for what’s to come, but it is sad to know that I’m leaving my family. Our camaraderie and chemistry is so crazy. It’s so good, so that makes me sad.”

LightSkinKeisha also cosigned the “bittersweet” feeling while offering a glimmer of hope to the fans of Ghost.

“It’s bittersweet. I feel like a lot of good things do come to an end,” she said. “But at the end of the day, you never know with this one, because Power never ends, right?” 

Michael, LaToya and LightSkinKeisha play Tariq, Diana and Brushandria on the show, respectively. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Halle Berry on her return to the horror genre and caring for her onscreen sons in thriller ‘Never Let Go’
Halle Berry on her return to the horror genre and caring for her onscreen sons in thriller ‘Never Let Go’
Lionsgate/Liane Hentscher

Halle Berry hasn’t been seen in a horror film since 2003’s Gothika, but that changes on Friday with the release of the thriller Never Let Go.

In the film, she plays the mother of two young boys who’s trying to keep them safe in their remote home after an unseen evil takes over the world. The trio is all alone against this threat, bonded by blood and a rope they keep tethered to their home, and themselves, when they venture outdoors.

While Halle hasn’t scared moviegoers in a while, she tells ABC Audio, “I love this genre … And I liked this script because it represented something that I had never seen.”

The Oscar winner continues, “While it’s… got some similarities to other movies, I had never seen a family like this, a mother and two sons in the middle of nowhere having to, you know, figure their way through this predicament that they’re in.”

Regarding that “middle of nowhere,” they shot in “an old, abandoned house” in very rural Oregon, not a soundstage.

Halle says it was everything for her and her young co-stars, Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins. “I loved it because … it kept us all in the reality of this world,” the actress said, adding “being out in the elements” meant the occasional danger of bear encounters, helping show them how quickly that “beautiful place would turn into a horrific place.”

Halle says she made sure the movie’s heavy subject matter didn’t take a toll on the young performers. “Being a mother, that’s one of the things I worried about. And I … wanted to send them back home the way they came,” she adds with a laugh. “And I think they did. So I think that’s a huge accomplishment.”  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Julianne Hough shares her dream ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant
Julianne Hough shares her dream ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant
Disney/Andrew Eccles

It’s time to go back to the ballroom.

Dancing with the Stars announced the star-studded cast of season 33 of the reality competition series on Wednesday. Among the contestants are Olympian and pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik, Bachelor Nation leads Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, and notorious “fake heiress” Anna Delvey. But if host Julianne Hough could pick a dream contestant, who would it be?

Chris Hemsworth actually won the Australian version of Dancing with the Stars. And I’m just saying, you know, you got to do the American one if you’re going to really claim being the Dancing with the Stars champ,” Hough told ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May.

“I would come back and dance for that,” Hough said. “Could I dance and host at the same time?”

As for what fans can expect this season, Hough says get ready for “nostalgia and the familiarity of why Dancing with the Stars is so special,” along with some surprises.

“We already have such a tight family that anybody who comes in, hopefully they feel supported and excited,” Hough said.

The host and two-time winner also described why she thinks the show is so beloved and has lasted for 33 seasons.

“It’s multigenerational,” Hough said. “You can watch it with your kids and your grandparents and your parents and bring the friends over. It’s something that brings joy and harmony and something that, like, yes, we’re competitive by nature and this is what this show’s about, but we’re also rooting for each other. And I think just in the climate of life right now, I think we just need something that feels joyful and hopeful and that we can compete … but at the same time support each other.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.