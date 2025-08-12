Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend Netflix deal, announce upcoming projects

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Whistler Welcoming Ceremony during day two of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 10, 2025, in Whistler, British Columbia. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghanthe Duchess of Sussex, are extending their partnership with Netflix.

Netflix announced in a press release Monday that the Sussexes’ media company, Archewell Productions, has “extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for its film and television projects.”

In a statement shared in the press release, Meghan said she and Harry are “proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.”

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” she added.

Harry and Meghan signed their streaming deal with Netflix in September 2020 to produce scripted series, documentaries and children’s specials for Netflix.

Since then, they’ve released several projects. In 2022, they released Harry & Meghan, which details their journey from falling in love to stepping away from their senior royal roles. The docuseries has garnered a total of 23.4 million views on Netflix since its debut and is the streaming platform’s most popular docuseries of all time, according to a press release.

The following year, they released Heart of Invictus, which follows a group of competitors as they train for the 2022 Invictus Games. They also released Live to Lead, a docuseries that highlighted individuals who have had a significant impact on the world, including Ruth Bader GinsburgGreta Thunberg and Jacinda Ardern.

In 2024, they came out with Polo, a docuseries that explores the world of polo and the lives of polo players off the field, and earlier this year, they released the lifestyle series With love, Meghan.

Upcoming projects that will be released by Archewell Productions include season 2 of With love, Meghan, which will arrive later in August, and a book-to-film adaptation of Carley Fortune‘s Meet Me at the Lake, which was first announced in 2023. 

The Duchess of Sussex will also release a Netflix holiday special in December titled With love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

Michael J. Fox to make acting return in Apple TV+’s ﻿’Shrinking’
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox is making his return to TV. 

The beloved actor is joining the cast for the upcoming third season of Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

His guest-starring role on the show marks one of his first acting gigs since announcing his retirement back in 2020 due to health-related issues.  

The Family Ties actor was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 when he was 29; he’s often been open and transparent with the public about the journey navigating his life and health. 

“Everyone’s taking an abundance of caution with me and warned me to be careful,” Fox said in a 2020 Good Morning America interview about his memoir, No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality. “I have to think before I walk; I can’t just get up and go because I don’t have much control of my momentum and control of my direction.”

As for his return to the acting world: “Big feelings incoming” reads an Instagram post caption shared by Apple TV+ and Fox. Many fans in the comment section expressed excitement for the collaborations between Fox, co-stars Harrison Ford and Jason Segel, and show co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence, with whom Fox worked on Spin City in the late ’90s and early 2000s. 

The cast of Shrinking also includes Christa MillerJessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley. Jeff Daniels was previously announced as a guest star for season 3. 

The first two seasons of Shrinking are currently available to stream on Apple TV+.

‘Lilo & Stitch’ actor David Hekili Kenui Bell dies at 46
Disney

Lilo & Stitch actor David Hekili Kenui Bell has died, according to a Facebook post from his sister Jalene Kanani Bell. Bell was 46 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father,” Jalene Kanani Bell wrote in the post, which was shared Sunday. “I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives.”

The Hawai’i Police Department confirmed in a statement to People on Monday that Bell died June 12.

“We have launched a coroner’s inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death,” a police spokesperson said, according to People. “The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected.”

Bell’s representative Lashauna Downie also told People in a statement, “I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad, if true.”

“He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha…a gentle giant,” Downie added.

Bell most recently appeared as “Big Hawaiian Dude” in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, where he made a lasting impression as the man holding a shave ice near the end of the movie trailer. He was also a guest on the shows Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.

“David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers,” his sister wrote in her Facebook post Sunday. “The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts.”

Describing him as “a diamond in the rough” and “a bright and shining star,” she said her brother “recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stich [moment].”

“He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago,” she wrote. “We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn.”

“Hug your loved ones today…our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy,” she added. “Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive.”

ABC News has reached out to the Hawai’i Police Department, Bell’s representative Downie and SAG-AFTRA for comment.

Amanda Seyfried says she auditioned for ‘Wicked’ six times, shares advice for actors
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried is opening up about how she auditioned for Wicked multiple times.

On the latest episode of In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, Seyfried said she auditioned for the Jon M. Chu-directed musical six times.

“I auditioned like six times for Wicked because that had to be really just right,” she said. “And I loved it. I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work.”

She added, “I worked my a** off for years and years and years on that music. I’m competitive with myself in a really healthy way, I think.”

Ariana Grande was eventually cast as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba for the musical-to-film adaptation.

Wicked: For Good, the second of the two-part installment, will arrive in theaters Nov. 21, 2025.

As with Wicked, Seyfried, who starred in the 2012 film Les Misérables, said she did six auditions before being cast in that movie as well.

Of the audition process, she said, “I actually love it, because it’s scary as hell, but I love getting notes and shifting my performance.”

“It’s like a puzzle for me,” she said. “I love the puzzle and I love the competition. And I love waiting for the phone call with the feedback from the casting director.”

She continued, “If someone’s like, ‘I just want to see your take on this,’ I’d be like, ‘Great. I’ll show it to you.’ I love helping people audition. I love directing actors … I think there’s something really beautiful about auditioning, because if you really have this skill, then you’re going to show it no matter what.”

