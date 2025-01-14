Private firefighters spark controversy amid devastating LA fires

Private firefighters spark controversy amid devastating LA fires
Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Across the Pacific Palisades, where the current Los Angeles wildfires began on Jan. 7, homes and buildings have been reduced to rubble, the once-bucolic neighborhood left ashen and desolate.

But standing tall among the wreckage — almost entirely unscathed — remains Palisades Village, the outdoor mall owned by Rick Caruso, billionaire real estate developer and former Republican mayoral candidate.

To protect the high-end shopping center, several private water tankers, equipped with 3,000 gallons of water in each, were brought in to fend off the encroaching blaze, ABC News has reported.

“Our property is standing,” Caruso told The New York Times on Wednesday. “Everything around us is gone. It is like a war zone.”

Caruso did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News. On Sunday, he posted on X that he was committing $5 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Amid the devastation of the fires, in which thousands of Californians have lost their homes, private firefighting companies have provoked controversy and ire, a symbol of the gaping disparity between the lives of the city’s wealthiest residents and those left struggling to rebuild.

The majority of private firefighters don’t actually work to serve individual customers, experts told ABC News. In most cases, they’re contracted by the government, aiding local firefighting crews, or by insurance companies, typically working to avert damage.

But some private firefighters offer their services to individuals, a practice that has shocked and infuriated many as its existence has entered the public eye. In 2018, so-called “concierge” firefighters saved Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Hidden Hills mansion — along with several neighbors’ homes — during the Woolsey wildfire, according to reports at the time.

On Tuesday, real estate investor Keith Wasserman sparked widespread anger after posting to X about it.

“Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home? Need to act fast here. All neighbors houses burning. Will pay any amount,” he wrote in a now-deleted post.

Wasserman’s post inspired backlash, with users slamming the businessman as out of touch. He later deleted his account. Wasserman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Due to the private nature of these services, it’s not yet clear how widespread the use of private firefighters has been in battling the Los Angeles fires. Prices are not openly listed, and can vary widely, likely costing several thousand a day, The New York Times reported.

“I’ll be honest with you, we get a lot of calls in circumstances like this from private landowners who are interested in hiring some private resources to help mitigate fire risk,” Deborah Miley, executive director of National Wildfire Suppression Association, an organization representing over 300 private firefighting companies, told ABC News.

Though most private firefighting companies focus solely on work for the government and insurance companies, some openly offer their services to individual customers. Allied Disaster Defense, which the Los Angeles Times reported had sent staff to fight the recent fires, has a page on its website advertising “private client services.” The company offers to sign non-disclosure agreements for providing their services, which they recommend for “high-net worth individuals, and even celebrities.”

Aside from public backlash, the employment of private firefighters during such serious wildfires can be “extremely dangerous,” Cal Fire battalion chief David Acuña told ABC News.

“Where it becomes a problem is they don’t fall under our chain of command. We don’t know what personal protective equipment they have, and we don’t have radio contact,” Acuña said.

Acuña said he has no problems with private firefighters working in advance to prevent fire damage — but during a disaster like the one that’s ongoing, they can get in the way of official firefighters doing their jobs.

“All of those people are folks that we are going to have to come in and rescue if they stay in the area too long, and that takes away from us being able to attack the fire,” he said.

As the wildfires continue their brutal rampage, Acuña emphasized that local fire departments will remain on the ground working to battle the flames.

“We have a responsibility to the public — not to a customer,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison: Teen student, teacher killed; 6 students hurt
Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison: Teen student, teacher killed; 6 students hurt

(MADISON, Wis.) — A teacher and teenage student were killed and six students were hurt in a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, on Monday, police said.

Police had briefly mentioned a higher death toll but later revised the information.

The suspect, a teenage student at the school, is also dead, police said. The suspect used a handgun, police said.

A motive is not clear, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference.

Of the six injured students, two are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Barnes said. Four other students suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Officers responded to the active shooter report around 10:57 a.m. The suspect was dead upon police arrival and no officers fired their weapons, Barnes said.

The shooting was “confined to one space,” but it’s not clear if it was a classroom or hallway, the chief said.

“I never saw so many police cars in my life — just blue and red lights lining the school, lining the streets. Fire department, paramedics, everybody was there,” swarming the usually quiet neighborhood, John Diaz De Leon told ABC News Live.

He said he saw officers with long guns at the scene and older students run from the school across the parking lot.

“Later on, very slowly in a more orderly fashion, the younger students holding hands were let out to go across the parking lot,” he said.

The school has been cleared, Barnes said. There’s no danger to the community, he said.

The suspect’s family is cooperating, the police chief said.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school.

The police chief said he began his career as a teacher.

“We owe it to our community to do everything possible to ensure [schools are] not only a special place, but a safe place,” he said.

“I hoped that this day would never come in Madison,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said.

She stressed the need for gun violence prevention and said she wants the community and country to make sure “no public official ever has to stand in this position again.”

Jill Underly, Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction, stressed the need for change, saying in a statement, “This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again. We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe.”

“The time for change is long past,” Underly said.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers wrote, “I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison. We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., tweeted, “I have been briefed on the active shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison and my heart goes out to all those impacted. My office is in touch with local and state officials, and I stand ready to assist law enforcement and anyone affected.”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., wrote on social media, “My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Black Friday mall shooting in Arkansas leaves three injured
Black Friday mall shooting in Arkansas leaves three injured
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images/STOCK

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Shots rang out at the Park Plaza Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Black Friday, leaving three people injured, police said.

The shooting occurred at 1:44 p.m., according to the Little Rock Police Department. The three people who were hurt have injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement after the shooting, saying there are two suspects.

“Two individuals today jeopardized the lives and safety of residents and visitors,” Scott Jr. said Friday.

“We are praying for the victims of this incident, and are hopeful they make a full recovery,” he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

43 primates on the loose in South Carolina town after escaping from research lab
43 primates on the loose in South Carolina town after escaping from research lab
Yemassee Police Department via Meta

(YEMASSEE, S.C.) — At least 43 primates were on the loose Thursday in a South Carolina town where authorities “strongly advised” residents to keep their doors and windows locked after the animals escaped from a research laboratory.

“At this point, none have been captured,” the Yemassee Police Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Traps were being set around the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center in Yemassee, where the Rhesus Macaque monkeys escaped en masse around 9:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Yemassee police officers were searching for the furry fugitives, which can grow to up to 21 inches tall and weigh 17 pounds, using thermal imaging cameras, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Residents are strongly advised to keep doors and windows secured to prevent these animals from entering homes,” the sheriff’s office said. “If you spot any of the escaped animals, please contact 911 immediately and refrain from approaching them.”

Police said they are working with staff of Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center to find the escapees.

“We want to assure the community that there is no health risk associated with these animals,” police said.

Representatives of the Alpha Genesis Primate Research Center could not be immediately contacted for comment.

According to its website, Alpha Genesis “provides the highest quality nonhuman primate products and bio-research services world-wide,” including serum, plasma, whole blood and tissue samples.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.