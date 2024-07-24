Producers say Max’s ‘Penguin’ series leads directly into Matt Reeves’ sequel to ‘The Batman’

Entertainment Weekly has a sneak peek of The Penguin, Max’s spin-off from Matt Reeves‘ blockbuster The Batman

Reeves is producing the small-screen project centering on the ascent of Colin Farrell‘s Oz aka Penguin. Farrell tells the magazine, “I loved doing the part in the Batman film and the idea that we would get spoiled by having eight hours to really delve into this character’s psychology and backstory. Backstory plays a big part in the television show.”

Lead writer and showrunner Lauren LeFranc calls the show “a Scarface story,” adding, “It’s a rise-to-power story of Oz before he really makes it to the top.”

Set a week after the events of The Batman, which ended with Paul Dano‘s The Riddler flooding Gotham, LeFranc says, “We’re living in the underbelly of the city. … We’re in Oz’s world.”

LeFranc explains the show is a “bridge” between the Robert Pattinson blockbuster and Reeves’ anticipated sequel. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned.”

The Penguin debuts on Max this September.

The Batman – Part II hits theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.

“I don’t like fame”: HBO drops trailer to new documentary ‘Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes’
One of Hollywood’s most iconic leading ladies, Elizabeth Taylor, takes center stage in a new HBO Original documentary, a trailer for which just dropped. 

Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes debuts Aug. 3 and “allows Elizabeth Taylor’s own voice to narrate her story, inviting audiences to rediscover not just a mega star of Hollywood’s Golden Age but a complex woman who navigated lifelong fame, personal identity, and public scrutiny on a global stage from early childhood.”

Taylor died in 2011 at 79 years old.

The network continues, “Through newly recovered interviews with Taylor and unprecedented access to the movie star’s personal archive, the film reveals the complex inner life and vulnerability of the Hollywood legend while also challenging audiences to recontextualize her achievements and her legacy.”

Taylor is heard via recently unearthed audio from a 1964 interview, and director Nanette Burstein also had “extraordinary access to personal photos, home movies, archival interviews, and news footage.” The project is “illustrated with clips from the iconic roles that mirror her real-life challenges and triumphs.” 

The Lost Tapes “offers an unprecedented window into the life of a woman who defied the era’s expectations, ultimately found peace within herself, and who cemented her legacy by turning the tables on her own fame by becoming a fierce activist and advocate for the LGBTQ community.”

Alongside Elizabeth Taylor, the documentary features the voices of Debbie Reynolds, Richard Burton, Roddy McDowall, George Hamilton, and others who knew and worked with the star.

‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’s’ Seth Rogen and Kristen Wiig on bringing the raunchy comedy to TV
The new Prime Video series Sausage Party: Foodtopia is about as raunchy as an animated series can be. It’s the sequel to the 2016 film, starring the voices of Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig and many more as food items who can talk.

But Rogen, who voices Frank and is also a co-creator of the series, tells ABC Audio it wasn’t the lewd jokes that got the most attention from his corporate bosses.

“They didn’t love all the food puns. Which is insane for a show, literally, we were like, the show is a food pun, quite literally,” he recalls. “And we would always get notes where they’re like, ‘Does it have to be this many food puns?’ And we were like, ‘Yes.'”

Of course, that’s not to say that Amazon didn’t have at least one note for Rogen and his partners.

“It’s a big plot point that, you know, food pilots humans through their a*******,” he shares. “So I think that was something — I think there was some notes where it’s like, ‘Do you guys have to make this such a big part of the show?’ Like, ‘Does this have to be like what the Force is to Star Wars?’ And we were like, ‘Yes. Yes it does.'”

Wiig, who reprises her role as Brenda Bunson, Frank’s love interest, tells ABC Audio that there’s something freeing about being able to play around with the raunchiness while doing animation, compared to if the show was live action.

“Usually with animation there are some guidelines or there are children watching. So yeah, recording is so fun because they kind of want you to just go all over,” she says. “And they push the envelope beyond being able to even reach the envelope anymore.”

Alan Ritchson “dropping weight,” losing “pearly whites” for role in ‘Motor City’
Alan Ritchson came to fame as the hulking title character in the Prime Video hit Reacher, but he’s apparently doing some downsizing.

The actor seemed to (impossibly) bulk up even more for his role as “mad dog” WWII hero Anders Lassen in the buzzy action movie The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, but according to his Instagram, he’ll be looking different in his next project.

“How do you completely transform when you only have a few days to transition from Reacher to your next role in period action piece extraordinaire, #MotorCity? You bring out the big guns,” Ritchson captioned a video of his prep work.

That ironically includes shedding some of his own big guns, and he thanked intermittent fasting superstar Thomas DeLauer for helping him “drop weight fast.”

Referring to video of him getting some work done on his chompers, Ritchson thanked a cosmetic dentist “for a less pearly set of pearly whites” and makeup artist Kat Crisp for “some new character specific tats.”

Ritchson explained, “My goal is always to make a character as real for you as humanely possible. Not having days off between jobs makes it hard to go as far as I want, but I’ll get as close to unrecognizable as possible.”

He adds, “I refuse to play myself. You’ve never experienced anything like Motor City.”

The revenge film from director Timur Bekmambetov just started filming and also stars Shailene Woodley, Pablo Schreiber and Ben Foster.

 

