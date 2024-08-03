Production on second season of Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ already underway

Production on second season of Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson’ already underway
Disney+

After a successful launch on Disney+, a second season of Percy Jackson was slated to get underway in the fall, but evidently shooting has already begun.

The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell returns as Percy, a young man who discovered he’s the titular son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The show’s director/executive producer James Bobin shared a shot of a movie “clapper” on July 31, noting, “Excited to get going on this next adventure. Going to be epic.”

On Thursday, co-executive producer Becky Riordan — whose husband Rick Riordan wrote the bestselling Percy Jackson books and also executive produces the series — showed off concept art of a season 1 location, noting, “they are filming the opening scene of Season 2, and it is perfect.”

The first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ on Dec. 19, 2023, and by Christmas Day it had drawn an audience of some 13.3 million viewers across Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Channing Tatum praises Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy following ‘Deadpool & Wolverine”s record debut
Channing Tatum praises Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy following ‘Deadpool & Wolverine”s record debut
Reynolds and Tatum in 2015 – Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

(SPOILERS FOR “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”) A “grateful” Channing Tatum took to social media to thank Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy for making his superhero dreams come true.

Tatum, who stole scenes from Reynolds in his previous Levy collab, the hit Free Guy, spent four years trying to get a movie based on the X-Men character Gambit off the ground — only to have the project fall apart when 20th Century Fox was acquired by ABC News’ parent company Disney. 

(Spoilers, final warning) However, Reynolds gave Tatum a chance to suit up in his new movie.

I thought I had lost Gambit forever, but he fought for me and Gambit,” the actor expressed on X. 

“I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy.” 

Tatum’s post came with a throwback photo of him and Ryan from San Diego Comic-Con in 2015 — when Reynolds first teased footage from what would become 2016’s Deadpool — and a pic from the “Deadpool & Wolverine Ultimate Festival of Life” last week.

In both photos, Channing is wearing the same t-shirt with Gambit’s face on it.

The actor recalled of the throwback meeting, “I think I ran back stage [sic] … and I think I just hugged him and was like holy s*** you did it man. It’s perfect.”

Tatum continued, “I didn’t know him really at all back then. But since then I can say that there is almost no one that has had my back in this industry more than [Ryan].”

Channing called Levy a “brilliant creator” who made a “masterpiece” in Deadpool & Wolverine that left him “literally screaming in the theater.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost to host Pop Culture ‘Jeopardy!’
‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost to host Pop Culture ‘Jeopardy!’
Dana Edelson/NBC

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost has been tapped to host Amazon Prime’s Pop Culture Jeopardy!, set to begin production in August.

Similar to traditional Jeopardy!, the spin-off, billed as “the first Jeopardy! series created exclusively for a major streaming service,” will employ an answer-question format, but with a focus on categories such as music, film, TV, stage and sports, according to Variety. Additionally, contestants will play in teams of three in a tournament-style event.

“What is: I’m excited,” Jost quipped in response to the announcement in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Jost joined SNL back in 2005 and has co-anchored the sketch show’s Weekend Update segment since 2014. He’s also appeared in the films How to Be Single, Coming 2 America and Tom and Jerry.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pete Davidson reportedly checks into wellness center for mental health treatment
Pete Davidson reportedly checks into wellness center for mental health treatment
ABC

Former Saturday Night Live star and stand-up comedian Pete Davidson has checked into a wellness facility for mental health treatment, a source tells People.

The magazine reports the 30-year-old King of Staten Island star is taking some time off following a grueling stand-up and acting schedule to focus on his well-being.

Davidson did so last July, as well, to deal with his PTSD and borderline personality disorder, which he’s been public about both in interviews and in his creative work. His battle with addiction — and many stints in rehab — has also taken center stage in his comedy.

For now, a source tells People the superstar is focused on his sobriety, and is being supported by his family and friends for proactively looking after his mental health.

A rep for Davidson has yet to return ABC Audio’s request for comment on the story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.