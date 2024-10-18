‘Project Runway’ gets season 21 renewal on Freeform

Project Runway is getting a new season and a new home.

The fashion competition series will move to Freeform when it returns for its 21st season in 2025, and stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.

It debuted on Bravo in 2004 before airing on Lifetime from 2009 to 2017 and returning to Bravo in 2019.

Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform,” said Simran Sethi, president of scripted programming for Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. “We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family … giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers.”

Heidi Klum hosted the series for its first 16 seasons, with Tim Gunn serving as the designers’ mentor. Both left in 2018 to lead their own fashion competition show, Making the Cut, on Prime Video. Karlie Kloss took over as host of Project Runway for the next two seasons, with season 4 winner Christian Siriano serving as mentor. Siriano took over as host and mentor for seasons 19 and 20.

A host, judges and premiere date for season 21 have yet to be announced.

Since its debut, Project Runway has launched the careers of several prolific designers, including Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie.

Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

76th Emmys: ‘The Traitors’ wins Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Traitors won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at Sunday night’s 76th Emmy Awards.

The Traitors host Alan Cumming took to the stage, wearing a multi tartan kilt to accept the honor, where he thanked the show’s passionate fans and the television academy.

“Thank you to the academy. We are so grateful because we are a new show, and you guys, you know when you like something, you tend to stick to it, which is good quality, but we appreciate it all the more,” Cumming said.

With this win, The Traitors earned Peacock’s first-ever top program win at the Emmys.

Cumming also thanked Peacock for their kindness and support. “It’s so great to be part of a new streaming service. We love them,” Cumming said.

FX drops teaser to ‘Alien’ small-screen spin-off series, ‘Alien: Earth’
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

While Alien: Romulus continues scaring moviegoers in theaters, a small-screen spin-off based on Ridley Scott‘s 1979 sci-fi classic is on the way — and a teaser has just splashed down.

Alien: Earth, a new FX series from Fargo‘s Noah Hawley, will see a mysterious spaceship crash-landing on our planet, where “a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”

The teaser opens with a shot of our third rock from the sun, revealed to be the reflection off the shiny skull of the acid-bleeding xenomorphs from the sci-fi franchise.

The original film had the memorable tagline, “In space no one can hear you scream,” but the snippet ends with a jump scare proving that doesn’t apply to Earth.

Alien: Earth, which stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy OlyphantAlex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin and Essie Davis, debuts in 2025.

Billy Crystal goes all ‘Sixth Sense’ in creepy trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series ‘Before’
Apple TV+

Funnyman Billy Crystal is playing against type as a troubled psychologist in the creepy new trailer to Apple TV+’s thriller series Before

Crystal plays a grieving widower and former child therapist named Eli, who finds his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), dead — possibly by her own hand — and finds a disturbed young boy named Noah (Jacobi Jupe), who literally shows up at Eli’s doorstep. 

The little boy has scratched weird symbols into Eli’s door, bloodying his fingers in the process. As he questions Noah, he realizes Noah is plagued by troubling visions that seem to link to Eli’s past. 

Oh, and Eli’s wife is haunting him, too. 

“He was my first foster,” Rosie Perez says as Denise. “The other parents found him unnerving.” 

“Suffering from hallucinations, repeated expulsions from school,” Eli says of the boy. “I’m starting to think there’s a reason he found me. If we’re connected, maybe I can save him.”

In treating the boy, it becomes apparent Eli’s fixated on the image of a creepy-looking cabin that Noah repeatedly sketches. Eli asks him what makes him mad, and Noah says, “People who do bad things.” 

Then he says to Eli, “You know what you did.” 

With a montage of disturbing images, it ends with Lynn saying to her husband, “What have you done?”

Apple TV+ teases of the 10-episode series, “You’ve never seen Billy Crystal in a role like this.”

Before premieres Oct. 25.

