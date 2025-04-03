Proposed budget and taxes go up

The city manager has proposed a budget of $87.2 million for the new fiscal year, up about 5 million from the current year. Expenses are estimated to be about half a million less than revenue. She also suggested a real estate tax rate that will result in an average 15% increase to property owners.
