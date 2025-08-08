Prosecutors deny violating Luigi Mangione’s health privacy rights
(NEW YORK) — Prosecutors in the state case against Luigi Mangione denied on Friday violating the medical privacy rights of the accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer, as his attorneys alleged, arguing they sought nothing more than “entirely unremarkable” information from his health insurer.
The defense accused prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office of violating Mangione’s rights protected under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act when they subpoenaed Aetna for information and “partially reviewed confidential, private, protected documents.” The defense sought to suppress the information.
The district attorney’s office said in a filing on Friday that there was nothing “secretive or nefarious” about a subpoena that sought “entirely unremarkable” information like Mangione’s account number and time period of coverage.
In response, Aetna turned over more information than prosecutors requested, prosecutors said.
“Given these circumstances, defendant’s real complaint is not about the subpoena itself, but about Aetna’s response to the subpoena, which included documents that the People had not requested,” Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann said. “The People issued a valid subpoena to Aetna for an appropriately limited set of relevant information. Through no fault of the People, Aetna seemingly provided materials outside the scope of the subpoena. The People then properly identified the error and notified the Court and the defense and deleted our copy of said materials.”
The defense compounded Aetna’s mistake by sending prosecutors an email attaching the entire Aetna file that prosecutors had already deleted, Seidemann said.
“The defense nonetheless seeks to punish the People for the administrative mistakes of others, claiming that the People have perpetrated a ‘lie and a fraud’ against defendant — an inflammatory and dubious accusation without any basis,” Seidemann said.
Prosecutors urged the judge to grant no relief to Mangione and instead set a date for trial.
Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges alleging he murdered United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside the Midtown hotel where the executive was about to attend an investor conference last year. Mangione has also pleaded not guilty to federal charges that could result in the death penalty.
(KERRVILLE, Texas.) — Officials in hard-hit Kerr County, Texas, which was ravaged by flooding earlier this month, say the number of people believed to be missing has dropped from nearly 100 to three.
“Through extensive follow-up work among state and local agencies, many individuals who were initially reported as missing have been verified as safe and removed from the list,” the city of Kerrville said in news release. “This has been an ongoing effort as investigators worked diligently to verify reports of missing persons and confirm their status.”
Earlier this week, Texas officials said 97 people in the county were still unaccounted for after the deadly July 4 floods. At its height, the number of people listed as missing in the county was more than 160.
“We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”
In addition to the three people missing in Kerr County, there were still three people missing in Travis County and one person listed as missing in Burnet County, according to the most recent update earlier this week.
Overall, the death toll from the July 4 flooding across the state of Texas stood at 134 as of earlier this week.
Of those, 107 were in Kerr County — including 70 adults and 37 children.
(NEW YORK) — It’s the rivalry that has defined hip-hop for a generation. And, according to many in law enforcement, it has claimed the lives of at least two of rap’s brightest stars.
Sean “Diddy” Combs vs. Marion “Suge” Knight.
Their names are synonymous with the explosion of hip-hop, and the bad blood between the two moguls emerged as a central pop culture plotline of the 1990s. Inside the music industry, their respective record labels – Combs’ Bad Boy Records and Knight’s Death Row — vied for market share. On the streets of cities like Los Angeles and New York, their personas clashed and their allies fought as part of what came to be known as the battle between the East and West Coast rap scenes.
In the East, Combs stood tall. Bad Boy Records boasted the top talent of the Notorious B.I.G. – aka Biggie Smalls – and, authorities said, often hired members of the Crips street gang for security. In the West, it was the domain of Knight and Death Row Records, which, police said, had long-standing connections with the Crips’ rivals, the Bloods. Atop the Death Row roster was Tupac Shakur.
The grudge between Combs and Knight was a key focus of testimony Tuesday at Combs’ ongoing sex-trafficking and racketeering trial in Manhattan, in which Combs has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. On the stand, Combs’ former personal assistant, David James, said one night in 2008, he spotted Knight and his entourage eating at Mel’s Diner in Hollywood. He testified that Combs, upon hearing that, wanted to confront the rival group.
“I was really struck by it. I realized for the first time, being Mr. Combs’ assistant, that my life was in danger,” James testified. A short time later, he gave his notice and left the company.
The enmity between Knight and Combs was fueled by insults – perceived, real and even put to lyrics – and in the era of hip-hop getting hot in the mainstream, the two groups feuded on stage, and in the streets.
Taking the stage at the August 1995 Source Awards in New York City, Knight hurled a thinly-veiled insult at Combs, publicly taunting Combs for allegedly stealing the spotlight from the artists whose music he produced.
In June 1996, Shakur released “Hit ‘Em Up,” which called out Biggie, Combs and Bad Boy by name, and bragged about sleeping with Biggie’s wife. The song further inflamed the feud.
“The East Coast, West Coast rivalry led to a lot of bad blood between Suge, Death Row, and Puffy and Bad Boy. Both were big at the time,” said retired NYPD Det. Derrick Parker, the first cop assigned to investigate crime in the hip-hop world. Parker was known on the streets as the “Hip-Hop Cop.”
“As soon as these guys started to become big in the industry, they started aligning themselves with certain people – they started bringing in the gangs, people affiliated with the gangs, and then came the diss records,” Parker said.
“The beef between them started to go on wax, on records, on tapes, on music. And it just got worse,” Parker said. “And the beef got louder and louder, it got more problematic, more violent.”
The rivalry turned deadly in the fall of 1996. On Sept. 7, Shakur was riding around Vegas in a BMW driven by Knight when a fusillade of gunfire rained down on them. Six days later, Shakur was dead.
The only man ever arrested in connection with the killing has previously alleged that Combs requested the murder: Duane “Keffe D” Davis told police Combs put a bounty on the lives of his rivals, Knight and Shakur.
Combs has repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing and has never been named as a suspect or a person of interest by authorities in connection with the homicide.
Davis, in police interviews, the pages of his own co-authored memoir and in media appearances, has previously told a different story – one he now denies.
“I’ll give anything for those dude’s heads,” Davis said Combs told him months before Shakur’s death, according to a police report on their interview with Davis in 2008. His accounts of alleged conversations with Combs came during interviews with police in 2008 and 2009, obtained by ABC News, and later in on-camera interviews and the 2019 memoir with his name on it, “Compton Street Legend.”
Amid mushrooming violence and tensions between the two groups, Combs worried about “retaliation” and “began to solicit Davis to kill Knight and Shakur,” according to the police report on Davis’ 2008 interview.
More than once, Combs repeated the offer, Davis alleged: summoning him at a Hollywood eatery, Combs “again told Davis he [Combs] needed to get rid of Knight and Shakur. Combs offered Davis $1,000,000 to handle the problem. Davis remembers Combs being very afraid of Knight,” the report said.
Tensions had already begun boiling over months before Shakur’s killing when a fight broke out between a number of Bloods and Crips over a coveted Death Row medallion. Among the scuffling group was Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, according to police interviews and grand jury testimony. It was an act of “war” between the two groups that would warrant “retaliation,” a Crip affiliate testified before Davis’ indicting grand jury.
On Sept. 7, 1996, gang members and glitterati alike convened in Las Vegas for a Mike Tyson fight. In the crowds, Shakur and Knight caught sight of Davis’ nephew and identified him as the would-be medallion snatcher, according to prosecutors. A brawl ensued. That beatdown gave Davis and his crew “the ultimate green light” to take revenge, his memoir said – and which prosecutors have quoted. Paired with the request he said Combs had made, vengeance for his nephew was a “double whammy,” motivating him to seek out Shakur and Knight, according to the memoir.
Davis, behind bars and awaiting trial for orchestrating Shakur’s killing, now insists he is “innocent.” In his first interview since being arrested in September 2023, Davis told ABC News in March that he’s “never read” the memoir ascribed to him, and only confessed to his purported role in the crime because he was getting paid to lie.
His trial for Shakur’s murder is set for February 2026. He has pleaded not guilty.
Six months after Shakur was killed, Biggie Smalls was gunned down in Los Angeles, in what detectives have theorized was orchestrated revenge for Shakur’s murder. Smalls was killed after leaving through a rear entrance of an overcrowded awards afterparty that was also attended by Combs. The rapper and the mogul were in separate cars.
The hip-hop icons’ back-to-back deaths would punctuate years of escalating hostility and traded barbs between the groups.
“The rivalry between the gangs was all part and parcel of that East Coast-West Coast war,” Parker said. “This was how the rap world was. It was very violent, very turbulent at that time. That beef between them marked the hip-hop scene for more than a generation.”
Knight is currently in prison, serving a 28-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter stemming from a 2015 fatal hit-and-run. That case is not connected to Combs, Shakur or Smalls. He did not respond Tuesday to questions about the Combs trial.
Referring to the fact that he, Knight and Combs were all locked up at the time, Davis told ABC News in March: “All three of us are f—ed up now. All three of us are in jail. Me, Suge, and him.”
(BOISE, Idaho) — Though the motive behind University of Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger’s violent attack remains unknown, the former police chief says “new information could come out still.”
“There’s always cases that, you know, 10 years later, somebody says something,” James Fry, who was the Moscow police chief at the time of the murders, told ABC News moments after Kohberger was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday.
After nearly three years and an exhaustive, expensive investigation, Fry admitted he wishes he knew more about the motive. Moscow police said they don’t know which victim was the specific target and have not found any link between Kohberger and the victims.
“You’re always wanting to get the families the why,” he said, but “sometimes they don’t get to have the why.”
Fry sat down with ABC News for his first network interview since the nondissemination order was lifted, allowing him to open up about the yearslong investigation that’s defined the department and the killer who terrorized his community.
The victims — roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at the girls’ off-campus house on Nov. 13, 2022.
Police reports released for the first time on Wednesday reveal just how gruesome the crime scene was and noted that Goncalves and Kernodle suffered from defensive wounds.
Goncalves was stabbed 34 times and described as “unrecognizable as her facial structure was extremely damaged,” a report said. Kernodle was in an “intense struggle” and had over 50 stab wounds, a report said.
That’s done by someone who is “cold, filled with rage,” Fry said. “Angry, very angry.”
“I think it was a fight for their life,” Fry said, noting Kernodle may have encountered Kohberger when she went into the kitchen after getting her food delivery.
Two roommates survived, including Dylan Mortensen, who told police she saw a man in a mask with “bushy eyebrows” in the house on the night of the murders.
Asked why Mortensen may have been spared, Fry said there are a lot of theories, including that Kohberger may have been exhausted from the stabbings or he could’ve felt he’d been in the house too long.
“I don’t know — only he has that answer,” Fry said.
On July 2, weeks before the trial was set to start, Kohberger pleaded guilty to all counts. On Wednesday, Kohberger was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the four first-degree murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count.
When Fry sat down in the jury box at sentencing, he was directly across from Kohberger, marking the first time he saw him face-to-face.
“He should be ashamed of what he did,” Fry said. “He destroyed lives, families, communities. Changed everybody that ever worked that case, changed my university.”
“It’s not human what happened,” he said.
In the end, Fry said he feels some vindication. He had promised his community and the victims’ families that this case would not go cold. During the nearly seven-week manhunt, in which the department divulged little-to-no information, that became a valid concern. Fry was receiving death threats, sleeping with a loaded shotgun near his bed and covering office windows with butcher paper to keep people from seeing inside. All while searching for, and eventually finding, the killer, who will now spend the rest of his life behind bars.